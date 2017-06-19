AmTrust: No Visibility Into The Future

By Parke Shall

While many people think that recent undertakings in the world of AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) are simply steps for the company to "right the ship" after making concessions about accounting, we still think there is an air of skepticism around the company that is deserved and we don't think that AFSI, as a company, is worthy of capital allocation at this point.

First, let's review some of what has taken place over the last couple of weeks. The company went out and raised $300 million in equity capital from family and friends just a few short weeks ago. The company released an 8-K a couple of weeks ago that stated,

On May 25, 2017, AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (AFSI: the "Company"), executed a purchase agreement for the issuance and sale in a private placement of 24,096,384 shares of its common stock at a price of $12.45 per share resulting in proceeds to the Company of $300,000,000. The last reported sale price of the Company's common stock on May 25, 2017 was $12.45 per share. The transaction is expected to close on May 26, 2017.

We wrote an entire article discussing both the pros and the possible cons of such a transaction, trying to look at it from the angle of both short-sellers and those who may believe that the transaction was a sign of confidence in the company.

AFSI data by YCharts

Our analysis of the situation was mixed. While we can definitely see a point wherein friends and family buying $300 million in stock is a fantastic sign of confidence, it also happens to be a capital raise for the company at a significant discount to recent prices. As you can see from the chart above, the stock had traded as high as the mid $20 range and now Amtrust is going out and raising capital at $12.45 per share.

Then on June 5, the company named a new CFO:

Adam Karkowsky will succeed longtime CFO Ronald Pipoly; Pipoly is staying on for the time being to assist with the transition.

Karkowsky has been AmTrust's Executive Vice President of Strategic Development and Mergers & Acquisitions since March 2011.

Let's just push that aside and give the company the benefit of the doubt and say the $300M buy was meant to be a sign of confidence in the company. Shortly thereafter, the company went out and sold its holdings in National General to raise $211M. On June 9, four days after naming its new CFO, it announced it sold its stake in National General to raise cash:

AmTrust has agreed on the sale of 10.586M shares it owns in National General Holdings (NASDAQ:NGHC) for $20 per share, an 8.3% discount to last night's close.

Proceeds will be about $211.7M.

The carrying value of the stake was roughly $135M, meaning AmTrust will book a pretax gain of $76M. AmTrust has owned a stake in NGHC since 2010.

CFO Adam Karkowsky: "We are taking the initiative to sell National General shares in order to simplify our balance sheet and investment portfolio composition."

This was a holding that just days prior they had assured SunTrust that they would not sell off unless they needed capital. Sure enough, the company turned right around and sold these holdings just days after appointing their new CFO.

On top of that, the company's new CFO does not seem to have a significant amount of experience in a financial role leading us to wonder why an internal candidate was chosen for the position of CFO instead of a search being performed for somebody like a CPA or someone with numerous years of insurance accounting experience.

But the key point of this article is to bring up that no matter what side of the argument you are on, AFSI is a black box of sorts right now. That, in and of itself, should make it a tough place to allocate capital.

It's really difficult to look from the outside in as to what Amtrust is disclosing versus what may actually be going on behind the scenes. We obviously believe that regulatory intervention of some sort will be happening at some point and there is no doubt that the company is under significant scrutiny from certain regulators and hopefully also from its auditor. However, trying to connect the dots from the CFO switch and the capital raise to what regulatory outcome may be on its way is extremely difficult.

We don't know if the company is raising cash for operational purposes or we don't know if regulators have perhaps asked the company to make sure it can service some of its liabilities or have a cash buffer in place before they are able to settle with the company or give them a clean bill of health. What we do know is that we don't believe these two cash raising transactions were coincidentally done close to each other and close to the CFO exiting. We believe this is clearly part and parcel with some type of shake up that is taking place behind the scenes, whether it has been prompted by regulators or has been prompted by the company.

For those that don't remember, AFSI has been embroiled in a number of controversies. The company is working on getting restated financials blessed by its new auditor. At the same time, a Wall Street Journal report came out several weeks ago and seemed to indicate that the company was under investigation by a couple of different regulatory agencies (namely the SEC Fort Worth office), with former Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos helping to lead the investigation.

The inability for us to handicap exactly what might take place in the future for the company is going to be extraordinarily difficult. While we don't think regulators will come out and shut the company down, we do think that there could be new constraints placed on the company not only in the way that they carry their balance sheet but in the way that they do their accounting that may put pressure on the stock over the course of the longer-term going forward.

However, as we said, the regulatory scope and canon of options going forward remain somewhat of a black box. For this purpose, we still think that AFSI is a stock that you simply can't own at these levels. We look forward to the company and regulators providing investors and analysts with an update and we will reconsider our thesis at such time.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AFSI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.