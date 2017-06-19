Bank Of America's Clients Are Worried About One Thing: 'Bubbles'

I want to revisit a point I've made several times over the past couple of weeks, and because you know I wouldn't waste your time, I trust you'll humor me.

Have a look at this chart:

That's iTraxx Main and Xover spreads. For the uninitiated, just think about it as European corporate credit risk, Main being investment grade and Xover being high yield. And while the dynamics are different across markets, I think you'll agree that everything said below is entirely relevant for US credit (NYSEARCA:LQD) as well.

See that spike around the Brexit referendum in the chart above? Ok, now think about everything that's happened in Europe since then in terms of political turmoil. There's Italy, the Dutch elections, the French elections, and the UK elections.

Does it make any sense to you that spreads have continued to grind inexorably tighter despite all of those land mines?

Yes, some of the outcomes have been benign. But some of them haven't. Most notably, the result of the UK elections earlier this month was shocking (to say the least). And yet the trajectory for € credit spreads has been tighter, tighter, and tighter still.

Up until last week, you could conceivably argue that because the Dutch and French elections produced market-friendly outcomes, this made some measure of sense, but when credit failed to respond to the UK election shocker, it threw things into stark relief.

And by "stark relief" I mean € credit outperforming European stocks in the wake of the UK election result. This is something a lot of folks are talking about. I mentioned it earlier this week, and here's Barclays talking about it in a note out Sunday:

Amid the political headlines, it is easy to miss a persistent theme: Main tightening relative to SX5E. Although Main is still wide versus SX5E on a historical basis (Figure 1) by about 6bp, this is a marked outperformance from mid-May where iTraxx Main was screening as 22bp wide in the same model. We interpret the tightening in Main partly as a reaction to the seemingly dovish ECB (and reduced ECB inflation forecast for 2018) and a lack of catalysts for a sell-off in the near (and medium) term, reducing the desire to carry hedges. This is also reflected in investor positioning in Main (Figure 3). Although by no means stretched relative to history, there has been a persistent pattern of investor protection selling over recent weeks, fitting with the impression of a capitulation of shorts.

Why should you care about this? Simple: because this is all the same trade.

That is, it's all a bet that volatility will remain suppressed and that central banks will continue to provide the technical that makes these positive carry trades (like selling protection on Main) the only game in town. Why do you think € corporate credit can't price political turmoil? Here's why:

(BofAML)

See those light blue bars? That's the ECB buying billions and billions of corporate bonds.

Credit investors have no choice but to go along for the ride. Here's Citi to explain why:

Instead, we'd argue the principal concern people have with decompression trades here is that they tend to be negative carry. When spreads are low, volatility is low and dispersion is low, a few basis points of carry can matter a lot to a fund's percentile performance against peers. And against the short-term metrics by which performance tends to be measured many will struggle to forego the incremental carry - until a negative trigger becomes immediately obvious.

In other words, they're pinned down. No one can bet on spreads widening because no one can afford to be in a negative carry trade and even if they could, the overwhelming technical from the ECB makes it impossible (literally) for decompression trades to play out.

So given that, can you guess what BofAML found when they asked credit investors what their number one concern is going forward?

Have a look:

(BofAML)

No further comment.

