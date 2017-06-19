Intel: A Look At Debt

Intel has the ability to fund its next leg of growth via the strength of its balance sheet.

Its servicing costs are much higher than they used to be but are extremely manageable.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been a tremendous stock in terms of capital returns in the past several years. Renewed focus on the dividend and buybacks has led to tremendously high levels of capital being sent to shareholders in one form or another as Intel continues its maturing process. One way that Intel has been able to do this - as well as continuing to invest in its business via acquisitions and R&D - is by issuing debt. Some companies are better than others at managing their debt levels and in this article, I'll take a look at Intel's debt and any implications it may have going forward.

I'll be using data from company filings to do so.

Let's begin by just getting a look at how much long-term debt Intel has had for the past five years as well as the interest expense that was generated from holding it.

We can see that Intel has carried a non-trivial amount of debt in each of the past five years but that it took on several billion dollars in additional LT debt in 2015 in concert with the Altera acquisition. Its LT debt ticked up slightly last year as well but remained below $21B by the end of the year, up from just over $13B at the beginning of our dataset. That's a bunch of money but if we look at Intel's interest expense, it has been very manageable to service.

Interest expense has risen sharply since 2012 as both the balance and average rate on Intel's debt have risen. Interest expense was only $90M in 2012 but was $733M last year - a huge increase to be sure - but again, that is to be expected since it has seen sizable growth in its debt balance and unfavorable changes in its composition, resulting in higher interest expense overall. Keep in mind, however, that just because debt and interest expense are higher, that it doesn't necessarily mean Intel is doing something wrong.

Indeed, debt can be an extremely valuable tool in a capital allocation strategy and I could very easily argue that Intel didn't have enough debt early on. Debt can be used to opportunistically buy back stock or fund acquisitions at favorable rates and don't forget that interest expense reduces tax liabilities as well.

Perhaps even more importantly in Intel's case, while the amount of debt and interest expense have moved up quite a bit in the last couple of years, its ability to service the debt is still tremendously high. There are many ways to show a company's ability to service debt but I like a simple comparison of operating income and interest expense. This gives us an idea of how much of a company's operating profits get sucked up into servicing debt.

This measure used to be extremely low and basically imperceptible for Intel, but last year the much higher amount of interest expense sent that number up to about 5.7% of operating income. That's far higher than what Intel has been used to but again, that isn't necessarily a bad thing.

Intel has funded some sizable acquisitions (at least in part) in the past couple of years with its new debt and it continues to buy back a significant amount of stock as well. So long as those benefits outweigh the rather small cost of servicing its debt, Intel is in good shape and judging by the fact that its interest expense is still less than 6% of its operating income, Intel can afford a bunch more debt than what it currently has.

So what sort of implications does this have for the stock going forward? The main implication is that Intel continues to have tremendous flexibility in terms of financing both acquisitions and buybacks going forward over and above its ability to produce FCF, which is quite strong in its own right.

Intel's low level of debt servicing costs relative to its operating income levels means that it can afford to reasonably double or triple the amount of interest expense it pays without undue stress on its earnings, provided that whatever it spends its proceeds on produces some sort of meaningful return.

That can be another big acquisition or the jolt of a temporary higher rate of buybacks but should Intel decide to go one or both of those routes, it still has an enormous amount of room on its balance sheet for added debt.

Debt is generally thought of as a bad thing - particularly in personal finance - but it is an extremely useful tool provided that it is used responsibly. Intel has done just that and with servicing costs still very low, bulls can take some solace in knowing that management can reload its dry powder should an attractive acquisition target and/or a favorable stock price present itself. Low levels of debt mean that Intel can continue to invest in growth for the future without undue stress on its financials.

