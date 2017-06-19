Evidence-Based Investing

I believe investing – and the entire financial planning process – is about reducing uncertainty and giving you the best chance of success in achieving the things that are important to you and the people you care about.

Because of this belief, I prefer to rely on evidence in the form of rigorous academic research performed over long periods of time instead of relying on hope which is the underlying investment philosophy of many financial advisors as they attempt (and often fail) to outperform the market.

To learn more, check out this infographic:

(Click the image above to download a PDF version of the infographic)