LendingTree Goes Organic Through Acquisition

Shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) have performed extremely well over the last year. Shares of LendingTree are higher by an astounding 121% over the last year. A strong financial sector and increasingly digital advertising in the financial services sector has given shares of LendingTree strength.

Over the last year, I've written about Bankrate (NYSE:RATE) on a number of occasions (see here and here). Bankrate could be considered LendingTree's biggest competitor in the public markets. Both companies sell targeted advertising space to financial services companies looking for online leads. However, the two companies acquire their customers in dramatically different ways. Bankrate is highly dependent on organic customer acquisition through search engines. In contrast, LendingTree is highly dependent on scaling paid advertisements. An online marketing company should never be dependent on one method of customer acquisition. I've argued that Bankrate needs to become more like LendingTree by diversifying revenue streams. And, late last year Bankrate acquired NextAdvisor to do just that.

Over the last year, LendingTree has been on a bit of an acquisition spree. In the last 12 months, LendingTree has acquired three separate website properties in a push to become more organic. LendingTree, like Bankrate, is working to diversify its revenue streams.

Last week, LendingTree announced that it has acquired Deposits Online, LLC who owns the website property DepositAccounts.com. DepositAccounts.com is a successful lead generation business acquiring customers through organic search engines. For example, DepositAccounts.com ranks 1st for keywords like "money market rates" and "cd rates" at the time of this writing. DepositAccounts.com uses high quality editorial content to acquire these customers at a low cost. LendingTree paid a possible total consideration of $33 million, which consists of $24 million in cash at closing, and contingent consideration payments of up to $9 million.

Late last year, LendingTree announced that it had acquired Iron Horse Holdings, LLC who owns the website property CompareCards.com. CompareCards is a smaller player in the very competitive credit card lead generation business. CompareCards acquires much of its business through organic search traffic by ranking for keywords like "best credit cards" and "credit card offers" on the first page of search results. LendingTree paid a possible total consideration of $130 million, which consists of $85 million in cash at closing (to be adjusted for working capital and transaction expenses), and contingent consideration payments of up to $22.5 million in each of 2017 and 2018, subject to achieving specified growth targets.

About a year ago, LendingTree acquired SimpleTuition.com, an online marketing platform for student loans, for $5.0 million in cash. Again, SimpleTuition is player in the competitive student loan lead generation business. SimpleTuition acquires many of its customers through organic search rankings.

LendingTree is clearly thinking about its organic strategy. It is very interesting to see Bankrate and LendingTree moving in opposite directions to become like the other.

The market clearly prefers LendingTree so far, as shares of Bankrate have lagged. These acquisitions by LendingTree are a step in the right direction. Organic search revenue could be a powerful addition to LendingTree's core paid marketing business. Together, organic and paid revenue can work together for high margins and negotiating power over ad buyers. Moreover, organic traffic will only increase the quality of LendingTree's product for its customers.

For now, I am sitting on the sidelines. I am hoping for a pullback to start a long position in LendingTree. LendingTree stands in a strong position in the online financial services lead generation market.

