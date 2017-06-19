Financial Planning Vs. Chaos: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Financial planning is challenging work. At times it seems like a dubious undertaking, even though having some sort of base plan in place seems necessary. People will justly tell you that those who fail to plan, plan to fail. And yet today I'm thinking of the Yiddish aphorism, "Man plans and God laughs" (it rhymes in the original).

These musings stem from two sources. First, Bob (robbo1802), a regular in this forum, kindly sent me an interesting study from Australia indicating two pieces of good news - that people are living longer and the amount of time they are expected to suffer from disability is simultaneously improving. Even still, Australians who reach the age of 65 can expect to live half their remaining lives with some form of disability. It seems likely that Americans more or less track Australians in these areas, given our largely shared socioeconomic circumstances.

The above is good news, though it of course begs the question of how to pay for this good news. To figure this out, I started playing a bit with MaxiFi Planner, a software plan developed by economist Laurence Kotlikoff. As I've stated previously, I'm a Kotlikoff fan. Not only has he contributed enormously to the field of economics with research that makes sense and solves problems, but he seems driven by a desire to help real people (e.g., through his extensive work on maximizing Social Security benefits), and his software is a simple and elegant solution for financial advisors seeking to advise clients or for unadvised investors looking to optimize their own plan.

I plugged in a hypothetical upper-middle class couple with two kids and just threw in a bunch of realistic-seeming numbers. My software personalities were not rolling in the dough - they had modest retirement savings, though a generous pension. The key numbers for which I was testing, however, were inputs for their life expectancy. I had both husband and wife living until age 100. I honestly thought they'd be toast financially, and was surprised that MaxiFi spit out a nifty little base plan whereby most of their lifetime spending was discretionary.

It would be pointless for me to mention the numbers I put in because it instantly became clear to me how subtle differences in certain numbers could have large impacts on the final result - numbers such as how much they paid for their home, how long they will live in it, how much will the value of the home appreciate above the rate of inflation, what state the couple lives in, what inheritances or special expenses will be incurred, etc. MaxiFi Planner enhances wealth outcomes at the margins by optimizing Social Security and minimizing life insurance costs (through term policies), but the biggest factors - it seemed to me - were ones that nobody could ever know in advance! Hence my despondency about planning.

I do think planning is necessary and helpful, and that this software is particularly useful. For example, just looking at the base plan for my hypothetical couple living in California, I can see that the most significant lifetime financial outlay is for federal and state taxes. That might imply that somebody who chooses to live instead in Texas or Florida puts the financial odds in his favor. Or, to the contrary, somebody may quite rightly not want to allow the tax tail to wag the quality-of-life dog. The next biggest life expense is housing. But renting doesn't seem to me to necessarily be a financially superior option since you don't control your future outlays (will rents go up or down?) and you miss out on potential home price appreciation.

All in all, playing with the software revealed to me how little changes here or there are akin to chaos theory's proverbial tornado whose critical details (e.g., timing and path) are influenced by the flapping of a distant butterfly's wings.

The reality of life is that we can go to sleep rich and wake up poor. We don't know whether a market crash, gradual and unnoticed changes in taxation, health or family needs will act to confiscate our wealth - or if pleasing trends in real estate or an unexpected inheritance will enhance it. Our best protection against the vagaries of life is to diversify our holdings to include assets with different levels of risk and a measure of liquidity to get through the inevitable downturns. Above all, we need a positive attitude - in particular the resilience to get up again after getting knocked down.

