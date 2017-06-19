A Hidden Gem In Oil Stocks?

It is undervalued on a valuation basis compared with oil and gas midstream companies in the U.S.

The oil and gas market changed in 2014 when the price of crude oil halved. It has been struggling to recover with the global supply surplus and the shale oil revolution in the U.S. Not surprisingly, the oil price crash led to share price declines in many oil stocks. However, it should be noted that not all oil companies' profits are directly tied to the oil price. For example, companies that transport oil via pipelines generate fees from volume rather than the oil price. In the U.S., these companies are typically called master limited partnerships (MLPs). Some companies in this space are Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), Enterprise Products (NYSE:EPD), etc. Unfortunately, many of these MLPs in the U.S. are no longer undervalued, with most of them having price-to-earnings ratios over 20 times. However, a few of these opportunities still exist overseas. In this article, I will discuss a company listed in Hong Kong called Sinopec Kantons Holdings Limited (OTC:SNPKF) (OTCPK:SPKOY).

Sinopec Kantons is indirectly controlled by Sinopec Corp. (SEHK: 0386) (NYSE:SNP) by its 60.3% stake via a wholly owned subsidiary called China International United Petroleum & Chemicals Co. Ltd. (UNIPEC). UNIPEC is the international oil trading arm of Sinopec Corp., responsible for procuring oil internationally for all of Sinopec Corp.'s refineries. Thus, due to the size of Sinopec Corp., it is one of the world's largest oil trading firms.

As discussed on Sinopec Kantons' company website, Sinopec Corp. performed an internal restructuring in 2010 and positioned Sinopec Kantons to become a "world-class petrochemical storage and logistics company." Operationally, they essentially become the logistic arm supporting UNIPEC's globally crude oil trading. After seven years of transformation, Sinopec Kantons' assets and businesses are now 100% midstream, making it equivalent to a U.S. MLP. However, I believe markets still do not fully understand this transition and have been greatly undervaluing Sinopec Kantons since the oil price crash. Below I discuss why I believe it should deserve a higher valuation.

Defensive stock with valuable midstream oil and gas assets

The financial statements of this company are a pain to go through because Sinopec Kantons has a lot of joint ventures that don't consolidate into the balance sheet, so it's difficult to understand the full picture of the assets. Luckily, the footnotes, websites, and other reports do provide a good amount of information on its assets.

Piecing everything together, Sinopec Kantons' assets are mainly divided into four categories:

Crude Oil Terminals - Sinopec Kantons has interests in seven crude oil terminals located along China's coastline. These terminals generate income mainly through charging a fixed fee per ton of crude oil loading/unloading. This business is similar to the commissions charged by a stock broker. Oil Storage - Sinopec Kantons has interests in several crude oil storage tanks located throughout Europe, the Middle East, and China that generate income by leasing out portions to other oil companies. This model is very similar to owning a commercial building and renting out sections of it as offices. Pipelines - Sinopec Kantons owns a 1000km natural gas pipeline that runs across four provinces from Inner Mongolia to Shandong as well as some crude oil pipelines via its terminals. These pipelines generates income by charging a fee on the amount of goods (e.g., crude oil and natural gas) being transmitted. This is similar to a highway toll booth that charges by the distance traveled. Vessels - Sinopec Kantons is constructing eight vessels that will be leased out for 20 years to Sinopec Corp. Each vessel generates a fixed fee per day. This business is similar to a car rental service.

The above assets make up 100% of Sinopec Kantons' revenues and almost all of its net profits. None of these assets directly depend on the oil price. Some of them are volume driven, which means they do indirectly benefit from a low oil price because of higher demand, which increases volumes. This is evident from the double-digit increase in volumes through its crude oil terminals since the oil price crash.

From an asset prospective, Sinopec Kantons is equivalent to a typical U.S. oil and gas midstream MLP. Let's see how they compare from a valuation standpoint:

Very undervalued on a valuation basis compared to oil and gas midstream MLPs in the U.S.

Valuation Between Sinopec Kantons and U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream MLPs: Name & Ticker % Rev O&G Midstream Net Assets1 P/E2 Sinopec Kantons 100% 1,238.2 10.31x Kinder Morgan 90.7% 34,802.0 35.90x Enterprise Prod. 83.2% 22,266.0 20.93x ONEOK (NYSE:OKS) 100.0% 6,177.8 22.18x Williams (NYSE:WPZ) 100.0% 23,203.0 25.32x

12016 End of Year Net Assets; 2P/E calculated based on the share price of May 26, 2017. Source: Bloomberg Terminal (subscription required).

As shown in the above table, Sinopec Kantons' valuation is two to three times below that of its U.S. peers. I've only listed the largest U.S. MLPs (as indicated by net asset size). Smaller MLPs actually have higher price/earnings ratios due to potentially higher growth, so this is a more conservative comparison. Furthermore, Sinopec Kantons is pretty much the largest midstream-only public company in China. Due to the more illiquid market, Chinese midstream assets generally are valued lower than similar assets in the U.S. This results in lower net assets, even though the revenue generated from the assets might be higher. I will illustrate this point using Sinopec Kantons' crude oil terminals.

Extremely lucrative crude oil terminals

About 33% of the revenues and 70% of the net profits are generated from Sinopec Kantons' crude oil terminal assets. These assets have performed remarkably well since their acquisitions in 2012.

Net Earnings is calculated as the total earnings from each terminal multiplied by the percentage ownership of Sinopec Kantons at the end of 2016. Return is calculated as the 2016 net earnings/initial purchase price. 2016 net assets are used for Huade Petrochemical since it was acquired prior to going public. Source: Company filings.

It is worth noting that these assets have superior returns. Qingdao Shihua has over 106% return, meaning that just the earnings from this year are enough to cover its entire purchase price. Consequently, if these assets were sold in the market today, assuming a conservative 12x price to earnings multiple, the consideration price would be around HK$11.4 billion (~US$1.4 billion), which is higher than the market value of the entirety of Sinopec Kantons. This means that, at the current price, you are buying the oil terminals at a fair value, with all the other assets (pipelines, vessels, etc.) included for free.

After reviewing this company in detail, I can see that there are definitely a few reasons why it remains undervalued:

Its financial statements are very hard to understand due to the high number of joint ventures that don't consolidate into the balance sheet. This is especially concerning when they have a lot of project-financing leverage that are off-balance-sheet. There aren't that many similar companies listed in China, so the investor base isn't as strong. Dividend payments are low. It is controlled by a state-owned enterprise like Sinopec, which might not look after minority investors.

Looking at the list above, I believe reasons 1 and 2 are just "noise" that create opportunities for astute investors. Reason 3 is currently valid as the dividend yield is quite low around 1%, but their board just increased dividends by 40% this year, with plans of future increases. Reason 4 is a valid macro concern that should warrant some discount. While I don't think Sinopec Kantons should be valued as high as a U.S. MLP, a valuation twice as low is way too low for one of the largest "MLPs" in China.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNPKF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.