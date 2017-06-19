Himax: Bears Are Preparing To Capitalize From The Upcoming Downward Trend

In the latest quarter, Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) disappointed its investors as the revenues and volume shipped were lower than expected and the overall financial picture worsened as the gross margin was only 23.1% in comparison with 26.2% for the same period last year. In addition, looking again at the revenues, we could see that if the company continues to grow them at the current pace, it will fail to even reach last year's results, and the poor performance in fiscal 2018 could actually tank the stock, considering how volatile it is from time to time.

Source: Himax Presentation

As one of the biggest players in the DDIC (Display Driver IC) market, Himax didn't gain additional market share in Q1 and as the smaller competitors continue to gain advantage and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), as the leader of the industry, establishes a stronger foothold there, Himax will lose any competitive advantage it might have. From the graph below, we could see that in Q1, demand for its products declined in comparison with the last two quarters and this downturn trend is probably to continue.

Source: Himax Presentation

Also, looking at the LCOS division, Himax has a diversified portfolio of micro display products that are mostly used for the augmented reality headsets. Having partnered with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Samsung and Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY), the company still fails to deliver growth, while the AR market is expected to be worth more than $55 billion by 2020 with the compounded annual growth rate of 79%. This shows us that something needs to change, if the company wants to capitalize from the expansion of this technology, and right now, we don't see any catalysts that will make that change and reorganize this business.

In the end, poor results in Q1 and the lagging performance in the DDIC market made Himax to lower its outlook for Q2, as the revenues are expected to be down ~5% to flat sequentially, as GAAP earnings are also forecasted to be down Q/Q.

Source: Himax Presentation

In addition, if we take a look at the analyst consensus of earnings per share for the upcoming months, we could see that it's expected to be lower than in the previous quarters and it will take some time to recover to its previous levels, which could shake investors' confidence in the company and make the stock go even lower than it is today.

Source: Wall Street Journal

From a dividend standpoint, the company's yield is one of the lowest in its history, and in 2016, was 1.4% in comparison with 4.8% a year before. The payout ratio continues to increase for the third year in a row, and if this trend will continue, Himax will be in a position where it pays more dividends than it makes in net income, which is not a good sign for long-term investing. Also, looking at other financial ratios, we found out that its P/E of ~34 is higher in comparison with the global semiconductors industry, and considering the poor performance in Q1, we believe that the stock is overvalued at this time.

The second quarter earnings results will come out at the beginning of August, and in our opinion, now is the right time to open a short position in the company. Currently, its stock holds the $8 technical level and has a strong resistance at $9. Considering that the outlook for this quarter is expected to be weak, and the lack of new catalysts will not improve the current situation, there is a possibility that investors will want to realize any gains that they might have, which will devalue Himax shares.

This will open up a great opportunity for swing traders, who are going to have the ability to capitalize from the upcoming downward trend and we think a time frame of 1 to 3 months is ideal for the current situation. If the outlook for Q3 will be as weak as it is for Q2, then the time frame might increase to an additional couple of months, if stated otherwise.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HIMX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.