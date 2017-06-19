Nvidia Is Overvalued But That Does Not Mean It Will Not Go Higher

I have been following Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and investing in them since the IPO. I've owned several Nvidia GPUs (and motherboards) over the years, and frankly, the company is rock solid: Great leadership, great products and great financials. It is really hard to contemplate Nvidia not providing exceptional products, except for a few past fails: (GeForce FX, cell phone efforts, and drivers once in a blue moon). However, as many times as I have considered buying back into Nvidia, I just cannot as the price just continues too high.

Herd Thought

When I study Nvidia, I see a company minting money - a company full of promise and hope. The GPU sector is firing on all cylinders with huge market share, but how much more can they gain? It seems unlikely they will have any more massive increases. In fact, they may give up market share when AMDs' high-end Vega GPU arrives in the summer of 2017.

The AI division is growing and has much potential. While I personally cringe at the thought of self-driving vehicles (safety be damned), they are a certainty whether I personally like them or not... but I digress.

The problem is, however, that everyone looks at Nvidia and sees the same story. The masses are thinking along the same lines, and the stock reflects this. At one point, no matter how alluring, no matter how sweet that siren song, when does reality strike and we realize that Nvidia is indeed overpriced?

PEG Ratio

My absolute favorite ratio is a PEG ratio. It stands for Price times Earnings divided by future growth expectations. The PEG is quite simple, but one must realize that it is just one indicator and not the end all/be all. A PEG under 1 might indicate the stock is undervalued, while over 1 might indicate it is overvalued or you are paying a premium for the growth. The average S&P 500 stocks' PEG is 1.36 (when I looked a few years back.) While this might have changed slightly, for our purposes, it shows that if you are buying quality, you will most likely pay a little extra.

Now personally, when I see PEGs of 1.7 or 1.8, I see red klaxon blaring and red lights spinning. I avoid these stocks, because I am paying too much for the potential growth story and eventually reality catches up with time. Once you exceed 1.8 in most cases, you are taking a wild gamble.

In the case of Nvidia, the PEG is 4.03 (according to Yahoo Finance). Thus, it becomes a matter of can Nvidia grow its earnings enough to justify the already-lofty growth priced in. Can they justify all the built-in hype? We are betting that the masses will wake up eventually.

To Short or Not to Short?

We opened up a small short position using January 2018 Puts with an $85 strike. Nvidia does not have to drop to $85 for us to be profitable, but rather it just has to start dropping back to reality a little from its skyscraping PEG of 4.03. However the crypto-mining craze is going full blast. AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) cards are sold out nationwide and worldwide. Where inventory of these cards exist, in some cases, the prices are inflated by 100%. Thus, miners and gamers are being forced to go to Nvidia for mining and gaming needs, since no AMD cards are currently available for a decent price (if at all).

We may cover our little short - not because Nvidia is any less overvalued - but that the crypto-mania bleed-over from AMD selling is pushing sales Nvidia's way, short term adding fuel to the fire. Long term, the company still has an unhealthy high PEG ratio and thus we believe they are overvalued.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We own just a few Jan 2018 Puts at an $85 strike.