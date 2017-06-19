Tech: What Now?

At the end of the day, the question is simply: who's going to step in if tech falters?

Well, it's worth noting that one of the most bullish analysts on the Street just cut the sector to neutral.

Given that tech has shouldered a disproportionate share of the burden in terms of driving benchmark gains in 2017, what happens now that sentiment in FAAMG has taken a hit?

So with that said, here's something that isn't profound but is nevertheless worth noting given what we've seen in tech (NASDAQ:QQQ) over the past couple of weeks.

Earlier this month, I asked how long we were going to be able to depend on tech. As it happened, a couple of days later Goldman helped trigger a mini-meltdown in the space with a bombshell of a note on FAAMG, in which the bank essentially said the stocks that are driving benchmark returns have become synonymous not only with growth and momentum, but also with low volatility, a state of affairs which exposes them to systematic (i.e. mechanical) unwinds in the event volatility spikes.

One reader asked why I didn't say "I told you so," since the tech selloff occurred just four days after I warned about the sector. My answer: "because I had no idea Goldman was going to release that note, and further, I had no idea when tech was going to sell off, all I knew was that when a handful of stocks make up 40% of benchmark returns, it's probably not sustainable." That's a good reminder for those who insist I should tell you how to trade. I don't pretend to be Nostradamus - I just look at markets and tell you what I think.

Well anyway, some people are concerned about the outlook for tech going forward and a related concern is whether there's another sector or group of stocks that can take the baton should the YTD leaders suddenly begin to lag. Don't forget why this is so important:

So because this is obviously such a hot topic, I thought you might be interested to know that on Friday, Deutsche Bank cut tech from Overweight to Neutral.

Again, there's nothing all that profound here, but I think the bank's rationale is worth skimming if for no other reason than the fact that this space is responsible for between 35% and 55% of the broad market's returns, depending on which benchmark you're looking at. Here's Deutsche:

Tactically moving Tech from overweight to neutral given stretched long positioning even as earnings and valuation remain very supportive. Tech outperformance this year, as well as over the last 4 years (+50pp) has entirely reflected faster earnings growth, rising payouts and dissipating undervaluation. Valuation has not been running ahead of fundamentals. Indeed, before the recent sell-off, relative Tech valuations were exactly in line with our framework and following the recent selloff are now slightly cheap (-3%). Over the medium term we see earnings growth in Tech outpacing that for the S&P 500, while the drivers of valuation continue to push multiples higher. In particular dividend and buyback payout ratios are still below those for the S&P 500 and have substantial potential to rise further with free cash flow after payouts still a large 2.5% of market cap, large cash piles, and balance sheet leverage the lowest amongst all sectors. However, hedge funds and in particular mutual funds are very overweight the sector and it has also been the largest recipient of sector fund inflows. The crowding into Tech has partly reflected a rotation into growth stocks driven by an apparent stalling in broader macro growth momentum. In our base case of a rebound in macro growth, further positioning unwinds are likely. We move from overweight to neutral but would look to upgrade again once positioning has been sufficiently unwound or relative valuation cheapens sufficiently.

As you can see, that's not exactly a doom and gloom assessment. Rather, it's just a cautious take on a sector that may have run too far too fast.

It's also worth noting it comes from Binky Chadha, who is notoriously bullish on US stocks.

Here's a chart that pretty much sums up the key takeaway:

Note that since December 13, tech has assumed leadership, while the sectors that led from election day to December 12 have lagged.

The problem now is that if tech fades, it's not clear that energy and financials (two of the three leaders from election day through mid-December) will be able to step back up given serious concerns about oil prices and a flattening yield curve, respectively.

So that's some hopefully useful and easily digestible food for thought as we get set to kick off a new trading week.

