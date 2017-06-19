Sifting Through Retail's Ashes: Tailored Brands

Bankruptcies have picked up this year, but as weaker companies get picked off, the strong will survive, leaving opportunities for investors who are willing to take on more risk.

Opportunity is often born out of disaster. Friday's announced deal between Amazon (AMZN) and Whole Foods (WFM) exposed the weakness of retail even further. So far this year the sector has been beaten up, underperforming the S&P 500 by about 16 percentage points.

There are dozens of narratives detailing why the sector is getting trashed, some of the more remarkable ones I've seen are "Pretty soon we will just 3D print everything at home," to "self-driving cars will make bricks and mortar retail obsolete." Amazon's presence alone is probably the most tangible (and popular) threat to the sector, and them acquiring Whole Foods and their 431 store footprint looks like another nail in the coffin.

There is little doubt that traditional retail is operating in a challenging environment. This year has seen a record amount of retail bankruptcies, from hhgregg (HHG) to another round for RadioShack (NYSE:RSH), Gander Mountain, which got picked up by Camping World (CWH) in court, and Sears Holdings (SHLD) seems headed in that direction as well. But not all traditional retail will go away, so with depressed valuations, it is time to go hunting.

Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands (TLRD) first jumped into my view when Men's Wearhouse (MW) completed the acquisition of Jos. A. Bank Clothiers (NASDAQ:JOSB) and the stock dropped an astounding 50% overnight. The market didn't like the acquisition, probably because Jos. A. Bank was a running joke thanks to its "Buy 1 suit, get 3 free" promotions. Since the acquisition, the company has backed off from the heavy discounting, but an increase in revenue has proven elusive. It is hard to wean trained consumers off such ridiculous deals. Also, once a guy walks out with four suits, how much more does he really need?

Cruising through the company's financials you can find evidence to support just about whatever narrative you want. Same-store sales are slipping everywhere besides Jos. A. Bank, along with revenues ($3.3 billion for the TTM), but cash balance has increased since last year and long-term debt has decreased, albeit slightly. They have $66.5 million in cash and $1.5 billion in long-term debt, not an ideal situation but their free cash flow is positive at $142 million for the last year. The company has been aggressively using their cash flow to reduce outstanding debt, and so far this year they have retired about $25 million in senior notes. In the next three years, they need to pay back about $175 million in debt, the majority of that coming due this year.

Where Tailored is appealing is their record low valuation and their dividend yield, which they just recently affirmed with their quarterly declaration.

This is where an appetite for risk comes into play. Trading at 6.3 times earnings, one would imagine there isn't much lower for the company to go. Of course, the company can totally miss estimates or miss a payment on their debt triggering bankruptcy. A 6.4% yield just screams "I'm risky!" And investors who have held through the initial pain haven't even come close to being made whole even with the dividend.

From a narrative perspective, Tailored and the stores they operate seem partially "Amazon-proof." Much like home improvement stores, many people need to feel and see in person what they are about to purchase, as well as receive advice. They also offer a customization aspect that Amazon and other online retailers find difficult to emulate. The dreaded millennial hordes will soon be the single largest working demographic and they will need professional clothing to wear into their hip, open-floorplan offices. Don't forget the wedding market, where Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank offer simple, nationwide solutions to getting all your groomsmen to look alike.

It might be worth taking a flyer on this company. If they can get through their restructuring, shore up their balance sheet, and turn same-store sales positive it isn't outlandish to think they could grab a 12x multiple in 24 months and sell for around $22 a share, a solid double from current levels. The company has guided for $1.60-$1.90 in earnings per share, so even if they hit the low end they're trading at just seven times forward earnings right now. Even the dividend is okay for now, costing them $35 million a year, well covered by over $140 million in free cash flow.

Creating a basket of these beaten-down retailers is my plan, so far adding Kroger (KR) after the whooping they took last week, and looking at Macy's (M), The Gap (GPS), Kohl's (KSS), and L Brands (LB). Of course, with anything risky, overall portfolio exposure will remain low and I'll probably be better off just buying them and forgetting about it for a while.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.