Another Reason To Buy Nvidia

The focus is currently mostly on gaming and AI due to the extraordinary growth rates that are seen. Because of this the VR business is not getting enough attention.

In my previous article about Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), I wrote about the growth the company is currently experiencing in the gaming sector along with my vision on how much the company could profit off AI. What I did not talk about, but still is a very intriguing area of the company, is virtual reality. This is still one of the company's segment with a lot of potential to drive revenue growth in the future and is quite underappreciated by investors in my opinion.

The success of gaming and AI

The main reason I did not talk about this subject is because Nvidia is currently so popular in the AI market and selling GPUs in the gaming market for better graphics thanks to increasing popularity of AAA games among gaming developers. They develop these games with the goal to make a great eSport game. These games need better graphics and Nvidia can provide it. The sales in its gaming segment have been nothing short of spectacular with growth rates of around 50% yoy, while already accounting for about half of the total sales.

AI has even more hype behind it now that more people and businesses are seeing the importance of AI and Nvidia being a market leader. This segment is expected to boost Nvidia's revenue growth for years to come. This is of course a very welcome development.

This chart shows just how successful these segments have been recently. Growth has only recently begun to pick up steam, causing investors to be very excited about these success stories. But thanks to these success stories, other parts of Nvidia's business are not getting a lot of attention, even though they are good growth opportunities as well.

Virtual reality is underappreciated

One of these underappreciated growth stories is virtual reality. There are plenty of ways that virtual reality can be utilized, although most people probably know it from its recent gain in popularity among game developers. Although virtual reality is still in its early days and therefore does not have amazing graphics yet like regular gaming has, it is becoming increasingly popular among gaming developers.

Virtual reality's many areas

But that is not the only way that virtual reality can be used. The potential for virtual reality seems endless as we are seeing an increasing number of ways how it can be used. Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) for example, is using virtual reality to create walkthroughs of US navy ships. Virtual reality is also being used to train air crew personnel. And even IKEA is starting to use virtual reality in some of its stores to enable customers to customize their own kitchen. So again, there are a lot of opportunities for Virtual reality to be utilized. A few of the other areas where virtual reality is used can be seen below:

Source: Nvidia.com

Plenty of growth ahead

The whole virtual reality market is already forecasting to grow extraordinarily over the next few years. According to GlobeNewsWire, the virtual reality market will not see a slowdown in growth anytime soon. All revenue combined from head-mounted displays, VR accessories, and VR content will grow from $453.6 mln in 2015 to $35.0 bln in 2021, according to the website. This means a CAGR of 133%. Since Nvidia's VR platform drives the world's greatest virtual reality experiences, and we know that the number of ways its platform is being used keeps increasing, Nvidia is expected to benefit significantly from this growth.

Benefiting from VR growth

Nvidia benefits from this upcoming market by way of its Quadro. While its sales (growth) of Quadro pale in comparison to that of GeForce, we can still see good progress on this front. Last quarter Quadro revenue grew 8% yoy to $205 mln. Since the whole virtual reality market is expected to keep growing, Nvidia's Quadro revenue growth will do the same without a doubt.

Conclusion

Nvidia has multiple fast growing segments with even more potential for the future. The enormous potential of some have caused investors to pay less attention to slower-growing segments like virtual reality. But I believe that this is still a very important segment of the company as this market is expected to grow significantly going forward. The thesis from my last article still remains. Although Nvidia trades at a high multiple, the rate of growth that the company is seeing more than justifies this.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.