Amazon And Netflix Fired At Each Other, And Hit AT&T And Verizon Instead

For some time now, I have been discussing the potential for streaming video downloads to fundamentally alter the economics and dynamics of the wireless industry. My argument has not been without controversy and pushback, and the capability has been too new to really have hard evidence one way or the other.

Recently, that changed, with the release of a poll of UK Amazon Prime (NASDAQ:AMZN) subscribers showing that most of them use predominantly downloaded content viewing now for Prime, which has offered that capability the longest.

The purpose of this article is to examine the implications of that for AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ), the leading wireless providers in the US which are already struggling with the new unlimited data war that has broken out.

Growing Reach Of Downloads

As I noted in my previous article, Amazon was alone in offering downloads for almost three years. But in the last six months, Starz, Showtime and most importantly Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have begun offering downloads at no additional charge. YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) offers them for a fee, and Hulu has said it intends to follow soon. No word from HBO (NYSE:TWX) yet, but one would have to assume it would not want to be the only one left out.

There is little evidence to suggest that download behavior will be different on these services than it is on Amazon. Of course, evidence is still somewhat sparse in general, one way or the other. But conceptually speaking, content is what drives viewing, and content preferences and network access/cost seem likely to be rather uncorrelated variables.

So downloads should spread across services and eventually match Amazon Prime levels. If industry-wide results indeed mimic the behavior we have already observed in Prime users, the wireless ecosystem may face something of a shakeup.

Wireless Exposure

Many have argued that with the industry transitioning back to unlimited data, the US wireless market no longer cares about download capability, if it ever did. I argue that is incorrect, at least with regards to the over 60% of the market that is serviced by the Big Two. Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) now offer only unlimited data plans to new customers, and it's true this drastically diminishes the incentive to use downloads in place of live streaming.

However Verizon still sells capped data plans, and so does AT&T. Verizon single line subscribers can save $10-$45 per month if they give up the unlimited option and still have 2-8 GB a month to work with, with rollover and no overages. AT&T customers can save almost as much. Savings per line go down as the number of lines increases, but the Big Two have a clear vulnerability to a sudden decrease in demand for data services. If customers realize that they can watch video without streaming it when on the go, and decide to downgrade accompanying data packages accordingly, the implications for revenue are substantial.

Estimating The Financial Hit

AT&T reported $58 and change in monthly revenue per wireless user last quarter. Meanwhile a tiered data family plan can offer three lines ($174 currently) for as little as $120-$140, depending on whether they need 6 GB or 10 GB for other uses. That is a loss of anywhere from $11 to $18 per line, per month. A family of four, with average revenue of $232 currently, can get 16GB shared for $170, a $15.50 per line revenue loss. If that family could get by with 6GB, the monthly loss per line would come to a staggering $23.

Verizon reports account billing rather than user billing, but at $137 divided by an average of three lines, and with 8 GB available for three users for $110 per month, it is looking at a $9 per line, per month loss. Substantially better than AT&T, but still a major hit to revenue.

Altogether, somewhere between 20-25% of wireless consumer revenue can be endangered if download behavior proliferates. At the extreme high end it might go as high as 35%. This is in addition to the threat I have already noted - cheaper unlimited data poses to those same revenue streams for the two carriers. Essentially, AT&T and Verizon will now have to offer either much more data for less money, or the same amount of data for a lot less money. Regardless of which option specific customers pick, the downward pressure on revenue may prove far larger than what some analysts are currently budgeting for.

Investment Implications

I continue to believe that downloads will be a major factor in the evolution of streaming and mobile data over the next few years, and at least based on their current offerings, some of the US wireless carriers seem to remain vulnerable to it.

T-Mobile and Sprint may well be protected against a sudden downward shift in wireless data demand given their unlimited-only offerings. However, the Big Two continue to sell cheaper wireless plans with enough data for practically all non-video applications, and the option to save hundreds of dollars per year may well tempt significant numbers of customers.

Meanwhile, I remain bullish on Amazon, Netflix and others who are providing this capability. It greatly enhances their value proposition to consumers who are looking for something cheaper than the traditional triple-play expensive Internet/TV bundle but don't want to lose access to quality content.

Conclusion

Wireless remains an industry in transition from duopoly to something far closer to, though not quite the ideal of, pure competition. This competition has put substantial downward pressure on revenues, especially this past quarter, and is likely to continue to do so. The proliferation of download capability stands, in my view, to substantially increase the intensity of that pressure.