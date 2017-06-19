Maximus: Multiple Contraction Is A Potential Buying Opportunity

One of the most compelling, yet underappreciated, trends within the markets is the privatization of traditionally public operations. It's a highly contentious issue. On one hand, proponents argue that moving operations away from the government helps control costs, improves efficiency, and allows for greater accountability. On the other hand, concerns arise that when government functions are transferred to for-profit companies, contractors that are obligated to focus on profits by their shareholders may lose sight of the government's vision, or what is in the public's best interest. Government-outsourcing vendor Maximums (NYSE:MMS) sits at the forefront of this discussion, and thus far, trends in government contracts have been positive - Maximus has seen its top line grow 22% annually, or more than $1B in revenue since 2012. However, today's rhetoric-filled political environment has put a damper on growth, particularly within companies exposed to the healthcare space like Maximus. Most companies have spoken of a so-called "period of pause" - reticence from federal, state, and local government agencies to lock into contracts given the Trump administration's bluster is very palpable now. This is in spite of a dominant Republican showing when it comes to federal control, a party known for encouraging privatization. This dent in sentiment is likely a prime reason why the company trades near five-year lows on earnings multiples: 10.5x EBITDA and 21x trailing earnings. For a quality company operating in this space, this type of discount does peak my interest. Is it worth a further look from investors?

Segment Overview

Maximus is organized in three segments: Health Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Human Services. The Health Services segment is the largest (54% of fiscal 2016, 56% during 1H fiscal 2017), and an even greater percentage of operating income (roughly two thirds). Within the Health Services segment, Maximus provides business process services, ranging from health insurance eligibility and enrollment services, beneficiary outreach and education, and application assistance. Programs served include Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program ("CHIP"), and the Affordable Care Act ("ACA").

Results have been strong this year. Through the first half of 2017, operating margin was up to 15.5%, from 13.4% the prior year. This is just a continuation of steady operating margin improvement that the segment has seen in recent years; revenue growth has been solid as well, in spite of foreign exchange issues related to the British Pound. Do keep in mind that the ACA is an important part of revenue here, and given open enrollment for the ACA hits in the first half of the fiscal year, margins will fade off in the end of the year. There are some headaches, such as the U.K. Work Programme contract winding down, which unfavorably impacted revenue and operating income y/y. New referrals to the program ended March 31, 2017, but there will be a tail of earnings: the company is contractually required to serve cases for up to two years, and does receive payments on a per-case basis.

As another headwind whether or not the ACA is repealed/replaced, and more importantly, how it will be changed (State-based programs? Single payer?) weighs heavily on the company. In the meantime, Maximus is working with clients and prospects to be prepared to move forward whenever a decision is made. Given the ACA contributes 15-20% of consolidated revenue annually, the fate of the program is an important one. In offsetting good news, Maximus just announced the finalization of a three-year extension of the New York Enrollment Center contract. The company's relationship with New York has grown over time since the initial win back in 2010, and now includes a variety of programs and populations. This extension follows the building of a new customer care center in Rochester at the end of the last fiscal year.

The Federal Services and Human Services segments are less core, but are both still profitable with decent segment-level operating margin (8-12% historically). Federal Services looks at any federal government program administration outside healthcare, such as document and record management, case management, and IT infrastructure modernization. This segment has been a surprise standout in 2017, with operating margin up 370bps, pushing operating profit up 38% y/y to $36M. Within Human Services, a large portion of revenue relate to so-called "welfare-to-work" services that help disadvantaged individuals transition from government assistance programs to sustainable employment. Countries served include the U.K., Canada, Australia, and Saudi Arabia, but readers are most likely familiar with the U.S. equivalent: Temporary Assistance to Needy Families ("TANF"). Like within healthcare, this a full suite of back office operations, from eligibility determination, case management, job-readiness preparation, employer outreach, and job retention training and advise. Margin and growth here has been more stable than other segments (revenue up 1.5%, operating profit up 12.6% on 80bps of margin expansion).

Balance Sheet Health, Valuation Takeaways

Maximus management has guided medium-term growth expectations at 10% annually, and the current lull has not tempered that belief. Socioeconomic trends are on the company's side: ageing populations, complex healthcare needs, increasing demand for outcome-based government programs. So while management has guided for high single digit growth in fiscal 2017/2018, the long-term outlook remains solid, and in the meantime, Maximus is taking the opportunity to invest in new platforms, work on talent acquisition, and refine existing processes. That guidance needs to be taken into account when framing fair value here, as well as how well the company has been run.

The balance sheet here is about as clean as you'll find. The company only had $115M drawn on its U.S. credit facility, making leverage immaterial (only $1M in interest expense so far this year). Despite the light value in paying this down, during the most recent quarter Maximus used $35M of cash to pay down long-term debt. If that continues, Maximus may be debt-free by this time next year, provided nothing occurs on the M&A front (historically $30-100M of tuck-in acquisitions annually). Stock repurchases may gain more focus at that point, which has been relatively immaterial in the past (although $109M remains under the board authorization). Full year GAAP earnings are expected to be in the $3.00-3.10/share range, putting forward earnings just a touch above 20x. Given this is clean earnings (not littered with non-GAAP adjustments), this is broadly cheaper than most of the S&P 500.

On the relative valuation front, prior research on Seeking Alpha lumps the company in with software technology firms, I think that is a bit specious. After all, while the company does offer IT technology solutions, a majority of revenue comes from call center operations and associated back office operations (beneficiary outreach, application processing, case management). The company is, after all, the largest provider of Medicaid and CHIP administrative programs, and Maximus operates more state-based health insurance exchanges than any other major competitor. Pure play comps are hard to come by, as most competition is private in the key Health services segment (Automated Health Systems, Faneuil). While operations might be similar to traditional call center/back office outsourcers like Convergys (NYSE:CVG), Maximus earns double the operating margins and has seen high organic growth rates; Convergys hasn't grown the top line organically in years. Likewise, comps versus large conglomerates like Xerox (NYSE:XRX) are a little fuzzy, and lumping the company in with government-focused SaaS stand-outs like Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) is a recipe for improper relative valuation. It really does stand on its own.

In a nutshell, I think it is best to value Maximus versus itself historically. Guidance is for roughly $200M in free cash flow, or a roughly 5% free cash flow yield. This isn't a screaming deal compared to the broader market, but it is at the peak of the historical range for Maximus over the past five years. Investors will find similar discounts across other measures of valuation (EV/EBITDA, P/E). Given the growth prospects and extremely healthy balance sheet, shares rarely get as cheap as what some investors might hope for, but there is a price to pay for relative safety and quality. For anyone looking for a safe way to gain exposure to ongoing trends in privatization and healthcare, Maximums makes for a solid pick.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.