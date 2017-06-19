Mechel: Extremely High Debt Leverage

There are no substantial drivers for EBITDA growth (and for enterprise value accordingly). Target markets do not show strong growth dynamics, and key competitors provide coal of higher quality.

The company's market capitalization leap (that took place together with an Australian HCC benchmark increase) cannot be explained by fundamental factors and is temporary.

Mechel plans to complete deleverage by 2023. But, as previous practice shows, that's implemented due to the sale of non-core assets at unfairly low prices, which are unfavorable for shareholders.

High leverage inhibits generation of substantial cash flows for equity holders, as well as investment in mining sector.

According to classic valuation methods, Mechel is overvalued by the market even when valuing by the upper bound.

Mechel (NYSE:MTL), founded in 2003, is one of the world's leading mining and metals companies. The corporation has production facilities in 11 Russian regions, as well as in the Ukraine and Lithuania. The major shareholder of the company is Igor Zuzin along with his family (55.04%), while the other 44.96% is free float.

The mining, steel, power and distribution segments constitute the united vertically integrated complex. Mechel is comprised of more than 20 production enterprises, producing coal (the share of coking coal is 75%, while thermal coal is 25%), iron ore, steel, rolled products, ferroalloys, heat and electric power. All of the group's enterprises work within a single production chain, from raw materials to high-value-added products. The steel and mining segments play the most important roles, both in revenue and EBITDA structure.

The other key details are well described in this management presentation, so I want to now switch to valuation.

Investment Analysis

To value MTL, I used DCF analysis and sum-of-the-parts analysis, based on trading comparables. Regarding DCF, to conduct valuation by the upper bound I took some important assumptions into consideration:

1. The mining segment is a key segment that is explored in the DCF model. It occupies the biggest share in EBITDA structure and depends on significantly external factors. Other segments are analyzed less circumstantially.

2. The model considers Mechel's performance in all markets (Russia, Europe, China, and other Asian countries) separately (depending on transportation ways and different mines). Revenue from the mining segment is also calculated.

3. There is deleveraging, which will be completed by 2023 and will reduce total debt to optimal levels.

4. There are optimistic assumptions concerning target markets' growth.

5. Capital expenditures are forecast at the lowest level.

Even with these assumptions, DCF-based valuation demonstrates the results of enterprise value and equity value, which are much lower that current market value.

Next up is my sum-of-the parts analysis, based on trading comparables. Here are my assumptions:

1. Only mining and steel segments are analyzed. The energy segment is not taken into consideration due to unprofitability and a low share in revenue and EBITDA structure. Benefits of the energy segment are considered to be included in the EBITDA of mining and steel sectors.

2. Multiplies for the mining segment valuation are EV/EBITDA LTM, EV/sales LTM, EV/sales 2017E (consensus forecast), and EV/1P reserves.

3. Multiplies for the steel sector are EV/EBITDA LTM, EV/sales LTM, EV/sales 2017E (consensus forecast), and EV/book value of assets.

According to this method, enterprise value is estimated as $7.50B, although current market-based valuation equals $11.63B.

Recommendation

I expect more than 50% downside in MTL. After the Q1 2017 results announcement, the ADR price has already fallen by 15%. Both in the short term and the long term, MTL doesn't have any growth drivers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in MTL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.