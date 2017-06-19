PerkinElmer To Acquire EUROIMMUN For Complementary Products And Distribution

Initial market reaction is highly positive on the deal and I agree with the sentiment.

The deal provides a complementary set of capabilities and geographical distribution for promising cross-selling opportunities.

Medical diagnostics company PerkinElmer has agreed to acquire EUROIMMUN for $1.3 billion in an all-cash deal.

Quick Take

Medical diagnostics and discovery company PerkinElmer (PKI) has announced an agreement to acquire EUROIMMUN Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG for $1.3 billion in cash.

EUROIMMUN is a leading autoimmune testing company with a growing business in infectious disease and allergy testing.

The deal appears to be complementary in terms of providing both firms with respective geographic and product strengths, so should be a win for PKI shareholders.

Target Company

Lubeck, Germany-based EUROIMMUN was founded in 1987 to provide a range of medical laboratory reagents to assist in the diagnosis of autoimmune and infectious diseases and allergies.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Winfried Stocker.

EUROIMMUN has 2,400 employees, 14 international subsidiaries between 35 countries and has more than 60 distributors generating sales in more than 130 countries, ‘with approximately 45% of revenues in China, 39% in Europe, Middle East & Africa, 5% in the Americas and 20% in Rest of World.'

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

PerkinElmer is paying $1.3 billion in cash for $310 million in 2017 revenues, a multiple of 4.2x. This is higher than a public company basket of firms in the NYU Stern Revenue Multiples dataset, which as of January 2017 showed an aggregate Price/Sales multiple of 3.34x for Healthcare Products companies.

As of PKI’s April 2, 2017, 10-Q filing, the company had $288.3 million in cash and total liabilities of $2.1 billion.

So, in light of PerkinElmer’s $7.3 billion market cap, this $1.3 billion deal represents a major transaction for the firm and will require it to add significant debt to its balance sheet to close the deal.

PKI says the deal ‘is expected to be accretive to PerkinElmer’s 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share result by approximately $0.28 to $0.30. Additionally, PerkinElmer is reaffirming its 2017 revenue and earnings per share guidance.’

One major strategic rationale for the combination is the relatively small penetration by EUROIMMUN in the Americas, at currently only 5%, which PKI intends to grow through offering EUROIMMUN’s industry-leading autoimmune testing services.

Another important driver is EUROIMMUN’s 45% revenue base from sales in China, which PKI will want to tap to cross-sell its capabilities.

As PKI stated in the deal announcement,

The acquisition combines two innovative, results-driven cultures with a shared mission of improving global health. The combination expands PerkinElmer’s reach into autoimmune and allergy diagnostic markets, while offering new infectious disease capabilities to customers in China. In addition, as a market leader in the U.S. for reproductive health, PerkinElmer will have the opportunity to drive EUROIMMUN’s solutions into this well established channel.

With the new company under its wing, PKI will also round out a diagnostics portfolio for a variety of conditions including, autoimmune, infectious disease, gene analyses, reproductive health, allergy and genomics for oncology and other molecular tests.

The overall market seems to like the deal announcement, with PKI trading up approximately 5% in early trading.

At first blush, it appears the combination is a win-win, due to its complementarity, both geographically and product lines.

