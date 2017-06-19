Pendrell Is An Extremely Low-Risk, High-Upside Short-Term Play

Pendrell (NASDAQ:PCO) is an extremely attractive short-term risk/reward investment, in addition to likely being an attractive longer-term investment. This article will focus primarily on the near-term upside that we see playing out within the next 1-2 months.

The company discloses that its average license settlement for its memory patents is over $25M per licensee; SanDisk/Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) could be much larger and more in line with the Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY) amount.

Background

The history of Pendrell is somewhat messy and was most recently written up by fellow contributor Safety In Value in May. In brief, Pendrell was, until 2011-2012, focused on developing mobile satellite communications systems. In 2011-2012, it made the decision to exit this business, and after selling them off, was effectively just left with a shell company holding cash plus substantial NOLs. Initially, Pendrell purchased various intellectual property rights and pursued an intellectual property licensing strategy, also known as a patent troll business. While it had some notable success in doing this, it has now been winding down this focus in favor of pursuing the acquisition of an operating business. While there continues to be some outstanding potential monetization opportunities in IP licensing (which we will address here), its focus has changed to finding a solid, profitable operating business at a good valuation to purchase, primarily using its current cash balance, which will have the benefit of utilizing its substantial accrued deferred tax assets from NOLs.

Current situation

Pendrell had $150.8M of cash and no debt as of 3/31/17, or $6.12/share, using the most recent 24.7M outstanding share count as of its latest 10-Q filing.

Since the release of Q1'17 results via its 10-Q in April, PCO's stock has traded in a tight range right around its cash per share, as investors currently are willing to only give the company credit for its cash balance and not any upside optionality from various potential sources.

The company currently plans to do a 1:100 reverse split, with fractional shares lots (lots of 99 shares or less) to be repurchased at $6.55/share and to be implemented in Q4'17. This plan received shareholder approval at the company's annual meeting on 6/14/17.

The company's outstanding IP litigation case involving PCO's memory patents against SanDisk/Western Digital was just settled with a license payment from WDC to PCO, disclosed on 6/16/17 . Terms, i.e. the amount of the license payment, were not specifically disclosed.

While we do not know the amount of the license payment from WDC to PCO, we assume that it likely is similar in amount to the Toshiba license agreement from May 2016 of $40M+.

The company has a current accounts receivable balance expected to be collected from Toshiba in July 2017 of approximately $15M. While the company acknowledges Toshiba's well-understood financial difficulties, it still believes this amount will be collected.

Near-term catalyst for 30% upside

Given that the share price of PCO recently has remained in a relatively tight range approximating its cash/share of $6.12, we believe the filing of its Q2'17 10-Q will likely contain two tangible positive catalysts to move the stock higher, namely:

Disclosure of the magnitude of the SanDisk/WDC license settlement amount. We assume that given an agreement was reached, this should be recognized as revenue in the Q2'17 financials.

Confirmation of the receipt of $15M of current A/R from Toshiba.

Taken together, given our estimate of the SanDisk/WDC license amount of $40M+, this effectively will take cash/share up to approximately $8.35/share, or 30% upside from here, and likely should put the catalyst for shares to trade closer to that levels. Importantly, this potential upside comes with very little risk given the $6+ per share of cash before either of these amounts are included and the $6.55/share cash repurchase of shares coming in Q417, each of which should serve to limit any material downside from the current price. We assume downside risk to therefore be about $6 per share, or 5% down from the current price. In fairness, there is some ongoing amount of operating expenses, but these are largely litigation related (which in the case of WDC appears to have been worthwhile), but, in fairness, we do not know how much in cash expenses in Q2 will offset these positive cash inflows.

Estimating the size of the WDC license settlement

Given that the WDC settlement amount is the primary basis for our assertion that there is very near-term upside in the stock, we will discuss briefly how we estimate the WDC settlement amount. For context, the memory patents PCO has asserted (and settled with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF), and possibly Micron (NASDAQ:MU) - there is a third unnamed memory customer in PCO's filings) seem to apply primarily (or entirely) to NAND flash. This is relevant because we assume that the settlement with WDC is based entirely on SanDisk's flash business, and not all to WDC's legacy HDD business. This is also supported by the fact that PCO had long disclosed litigation against SanDisk, not against WDC (which completed the acquisition of SanDisk in May 2016).

As of PCO's most recent 10-K, the SanDisk situation appeared headed towards litigation in late 2017, as it proved more contentious (and therefore likely more expensive to PCO) than the Toshiba settlement from a year ago. While we do not know the exact amount of the Q2'16 settlement with Toshiba, as the company never specifically disclosed it, we estimate it was likely close to the $45.0M in revenue that PCO recognized in Q2'16. Revenue in Q3'16, just for context, was $0.0M so given no other significant disclosed revenue-generating events in Q2'16 were disclosed, we assume the revenue was essentially all Toshiba.

For historical context, Toshiba and SanDisk were effectively 50/50 JV partners in their NAND flash production operations (SanDisk owns 49.9% to be precise), so we believe that assuming a settlement similar in magnitude to the Toshiba license amount is reasonable in the case of SanDisk/WDC. It could be higher as there were likely higher legal expenses incurred by PCO associated with SanDisk than with Toshiba.

But, in summary, we'll conservatively assume it settled with SanDisk/WDC for $40M, or slightly below what we believe the Toshiba settlement to have been. This is conservative in our view, because 1) it's likely lower than the settlement with its 50/50 JV partner Toshiba, and 2) it likely incurred higher legal costs in the case of SanDisk vs. Toshiba, which PCO would expect to be compensated for in a settlement.

So we're leaving our assumption for the just announced SanDisk/WDC license to be $40M for our analysis here, with a potential bias to the upside.

One key note regarding this settlement is that PCO's prior memory license arrangements up to and including Toshiba were subject to a 40% sharing arrangement with Nokia (NYSE:NOK), the original owner of the memory patents from whom PCO acquired the rights in 2013 when it was pursuing the patent trolling business model in earnest. However, after an agreement for a one-time payment to NOK made in Q1'17, PCO no longer has any requirement for a revenue share, so whatever the WDC license settlement amount is will entirely go to PCO.

Summarizing the short-term upside

In 2016, PCO filed its Q2'16 10-Q on 7/22/16, so it's reasonable to assume a similar time frame for its Q2'17 10-Q filing, i.e. late July. We'll assume it just files by mid-August, or about two months from now. We see potential 30% upside over this period.

Other Considerations

PCO also has ongoing litigation against Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Samsung related to a separate set of patents related to Digital Rights Management, or DRM, patents. These are its ContentGuard patents, which it has already licensed to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), DirecTV, Fujitsu (OTCPK:FJTSY), LG Electronics (OTC:LGEAF), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Nokia, Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY), Pantech, Sharp (OTCPK:SHCAY). It has lost its initial cases against the outstanding defendants (Apple/Google/Samsung and some others), and we ascribe no value to potential settlements, but that could prove to be upside should additional licenses be obtained by PCO.

PCO's currently disclosed strategy is to no longer pursue the patent troll business, but rather acquire a profitable operating business at the right valuation so as to utilize its cash balance and its accrued NOLs of $2.5B (and resulting deferred tax assets of about $970M). While it is nearly impossible to predict what acquisition(s) the company will eventually consummate, we do know that it has the advantage of having effectively unlimited deferred tax assets, thus giving it an inherent advantage as a buyer of operating assets relative to most other buyers. For example, assuming a fairly standard 35% corporate tax rate, it could pay about 50% more than a full tax payer for the same assets and realize the same returns on an acquisition given its huge NOLs. What, in our view, is just as encouraging is that management is in no rush to do an acquisition as it wants to make sure it's getting a good deal, regardless of its tax-advantaged situation. As PCO puts it in its most recent 10-K:

"From 2011 through 2015, we focused on acquiring and growing companies that developed or possessed unique, innovative technologies that could be licensed to third parties or could provide a competitive advantage to products we were developing. During the past two years, we moderated those efforts and reduced our costs by eliminating certain positions, abandoning certain patent assets that do not support our existing licensing programs, and lowering facilities costs. We have explored and continue to explore investment opportunities that are not premised on the value of IP, with the goal of investing our capital in operating companies that can generate solid, stable income streams. Due to high valuations that we attribute to inexpensive and widely available capital, we did not acquire any such operating companies in 2015 or 2016. We may encounter more suitable opportunities in the future as the cost of capital increases, and we therefore intend to continue our exploratory activity while keeping our costs contained." Each of these items could potentially contribute to larger longer term upside in the stock than we are suggesting in this article.

Management

The largest shareholder in PCO is well-known wireless pioneer, Craig McCaw, who has voting control of the company.

Source: PCO proxy 4/27/17

It's also worth noting that Mente, LLC is Bill Gates. Together these two billionaires own about 41% of shares outstanding (McCaw ~36%, Gates ~5%). McCaw alone has over 50% voting control.

Finally, the current CEO (Lee Mikles) has an impressive background in acquiring operating businesses and creating value (from latest PCO proxy):

Lee E. Mikles Became Director: April 2014 Mr. Mikles was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Pendrell in June 2015 following his service as Interim Chief Executive Officer and President from November 2014 to June 2015. He served as chief executive officer of FutureFuel Corp., a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, from 2005 to January 2013, its president from 2005 to January 2015, its principal financial officer from 2005 to 2008, and served as a director between 2005 and 2016. He served as chairman of Mikles/Miller Management, Inc., a registered investment adviser and home to the Kodiak family of funds, between 1992 and 2005 and was chairman of Mikles/Miller Securities, LLC, a registered broker-dealer, between 1999 and 2005. Mr. Mikles has served on the boards of directors of Pacific Capital Bancorp., Official Payments Corporation, Coastcast Corporation, Nelnet, Inc., Imperial Bank and Imperial Bancorp.

Source: Bloomberg

Mr. Mikles acquired FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) in 2006 from a SPAC vehicle for a mere $73M, has since paid out almost $300M in dividends1 and trailing 12-month free cash flow for FF was $94M.2 While M&A is a risk factor we note below, this is a track record from its CEO that an investor shouldn't mind backing, particularly given that value-creating M&A is effectively a free call option in PCO at this point.

Summary

In the short term, we see a clear path towards 30% upside between now and PCO's Q2'17 10-Q filing due to the expected increase in its cash balance. Longer term, we believe that backing a savvy tech pioneer, Craig McCaw, and a CEO, Lee Mikles, with a prior history of turning cash into a massively accretive operating business is not a bad idea. While our primary call here is that there is large very near-term upside, we are also willing to be patient for further expected upside from 1) good M&A that takes advantage of the nearly $1B in deferred tax assets, and 2) potential upside from DRM patent licensing settlements with Apple, Google, and/or Samsung.

Risks

Bad M&A. While we believe we are aligned with very good investors/operators, the core cash value could be spent on a bad acquisition, which would be the biggest downside risk, in our view.

Non-collection of current receivables of $15M, largely from Toshiba, as scheduled in July '17, and long-term receivables of $16.6M, which are also largely Toshiba. We believe that the expected sale of some or all of Toshiba's memory unit should infuse enough cash to greatly mitigate this risk.

A materially lower license settlement amount with WDC than we've estimated. While we believe our estimate to be logical, and even conservative, we likely will not know the amount until the 10-Q is actually filed (and possibly not even then if revenue recognition is deferred for some reason).

The company currently has plans to "go dark" and trade OTC. It is doing this to reduce public company costs and potentially expand its universe of operating company investment opportunities. It believes that some potential target companies may not wish to bear the added burdens of public company costs and filing requirements. We view this as something that may cause a short-term dislocation in the share price once/if that occurs, but it does not fundamentally change anything regarding the investment case. It would limit the prospective investor base for PCO, as many institutions would not be able to own an OTC name.

We believe all of these risks, with the exception of bad M&A, still have good downside protection (should they play out unfavorably) from the current trading level, which is barely above cash per share.

Thanks to Safety In Value, Uncle Jack Investments, and Michael Lee for their prior published work on PCO.

1 Michael Lee of Hypotenuse Capital Management, LLC

2 Bloomberg data

