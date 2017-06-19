National Instruments Already Getting Ample Credit For What It Does Well

It is hard to reconcile National Instruments' current valuation with its likely growth trajectory, as it takes high teens FCF growth just to get to today's valuation.

Although Wall Street often values companies on the basis of their perceived potential in the short term, it's typically a company's ability to execute that determines the long-term rewards for shareholders. That makes National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) a tough stock for GARP investors today; while the company's long-term revenue growth hasn't been bad, margin leverage has been elusive and returns on capital haven't been impressive. Making matters more complicated, the company's strong presence in software and its uncommon modular approach ought to be valuable points of distinction.

There are a lot of potential drivers that could lead to meaningful changes in National Instrument's future performance. The company is more aggressively targeting opportunities in semiconductor and wireless test, and the company's capabilities in embedded monitoring and control could leverage meaning growth in industrial IoT, autonomous vehicles, and other "smart machine" applications. Could is a tricky word, though, and a lot of improvement (and/or M&A potential) seems to be in today's share price.

A Differentiated, But Smaller, Player In Test & Measurement

Test and measurement is a significant market, with a total addressable market (broadly defined) of over $20 billion, of which National Instruments addresses close to $7 billion. National Instruments is a fairly distant number three to Fortive (NYSE:FTV) and Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) in the general test market, and the company has historically been much less involved in the significant T&M markets for wireless and semiconductors (where Keysight/Rohde & Schwarz/Anritsu and Teradyne (NYSE:TER)/Advantest (NYSE:ATE) have traditionally had larger presences).

National Instruments has built its business differently than most of its rivals. Software anchors the company's approach, and its LabVIEW platform is a key asset. Although software generates somewhere in the neighborhood of 20% of revenue, it's a disproportionately profitable business. What's more, it has been an area of uncommon success for National Instruments, with some estimates of its share in T&M application software around 80%; in fact, a lot of the software National Instruments sells ends up being used on competitors' hardware platforms.

National Instruments has also taken a different approach with its hardware, taking a modular approach versus the standalone dedicated hardware approach of many of its rivals. The company's core PXI hardware platform includes a chassis with 18 slots that allow customers to choose from literally hundreds of modules that include everything from oscilloscopes to digital multimeters, to waveform generators, motion control, and a great deal more.

T&M equipment (and software) is used throughout the product life cycle, but National Instruments has traditionally had a much stronger presence in R&D (around 45% of sales) and design/validation (around a third of sales) than in manufacturing (around 20% of sales). Academia and government-sponsored research has likewise been an important market for National Instruments for many years, while the company has had less direct exposure to markets like aerospace, general industrial, consumer electronics, and communications than peers like Fortive and Keysight.

Different Is Not Always Better

Despite a strong software presence and its differentiated modular hardware approach, National Instruments hasn't had runaway financial success over the years. With the shares are up about 85% over the last decade (and closer to 50% until this run that began in April), National Instruments hasn't really been a strong outperformer, and the share performance has basically matched Fortive and Keysight (and lagged Teradyne) until this recent run.

For a cyclical industry, National Instrument's revenue growth performance hasn't been bad. What's more, the strong software business helps the company post very attractive gross margins (mid-70%'s) next to the likes of Keysight and Teradyne (and presumably Fortive) in the 50%'s. Unfortunately, National Instruments has to (or chooses to) spend a lot on R&D and the SG&A efficiency isn't top-notch. With that, National Instruments' operating margins have been less impressive next to Keysight and Fortive.

Likewise, I think it's worth repeating that National Instrument's market share is not even close to a leadership position, let alone market dominance. There's an element of apples-to-oranges here, as not all companies address the same markets/market opportunities, but National Instruments' share in most cases is in the single digits, with a few areas (like electronics and industrial) where it is in the double-digits. That's a marked contrast to the strong shares of Fortive and Keysight (across a range of markets) and the higher shares of more specialized businesses like Teradyne.

There Are Opportunities To Do Better, But Competition Remains A Threat

There are certainly some worthwhile drivers that could take National Instruments to better financial results in the future. As I said before, the company is more directly targeting the wireless and semiconductors than in past years, and 5G should be a significant revenue opportunity for the T&M industry. Time will tell, though, whether National Instruments' products can really make life difficult for companies like Keysight.

The company's embedded monitoring and control opportunity is more exciting. Embedded monitoring and control contributes around 20% of the company's revenue and leverages the same basic LabVIEW software infrastructure. With the rise of industrial IoT, autonomous cars, and other smart machines, embedded control and monitoring could be worth over $35 billion in total, though National Instruments' addressable portion of that is likely about 15% to 20% (which is still quite significant next to the company's $1.2 billion revenue base). National Instruments is already working with quality partners like Valeo in autonomous cars, but it remains to be seen how companies like Rockwell (NYSE:ROK) position themselves for this market.

Management is also looking to improve its financial performance by running a tighter ship. Non-GAAP operating margins have ranged between 10% and 17% over the last decade, but management is looking to lift this to 18% or higher (next to 11.5% in the first quarter and around 13% in FY 2016) in the relatively near future. I think this could be a tough target. All of National Instruments' major expense categories (G&A, S&M, and R&D) have been relatively stable as a percentage of revenue since 2011, and I think it will be difficult to meaningfully improve S&M and R&D efficiency without compromising sales growth potential (and I don't think there's a large amount of low-hanging fruit with the G&A expenses).

To be clear, I do believe that National Instruments is good at what it does, but my long-term concern is that what it's good at (where it has chosen to focus its R&D) is a more limited subset of the total market opportunity. Likewise, while the embedded monitoring and control opportunity is exciting, it is still very early and a lot of companies are targeting this opportunity. Even so, I think 5% to 6% long-term growth is attainable (above the low-to-mid single-digit growth I expect from the underlying markets). On the margin/cash flow margin side, I do think that the company will see improved results even if the margin targets are aggressive - I expected double-digit FCF margins on a sustained basis (something it hasn't achieved in a long time) and FCF growth of close to 10%.

I do also believe that M&A is a factor to consider here. I could see Keysight, Fortive, and other players having some interest given NATI's strong software position, its modular technology, the opportunity to expand more into R&D-level T&M, and the significant synergy potential that could be available on the SG&A side.

The Bottom Line

It looks like T&M demand tied to 5G and autonomous cars is already picking up, but the valuation is demanding. The shares already trade for more than 20x my 2017 EBITDA estimate and my DCF model likewise can't make the numbers work today unless you expect high teens FCF growth over the next decade. I accept that software-driven T&M is a valuable asset, but I have a hard time paying just any price even for a story like National Instruments where there are clear areas of expertise and opportunities to do better.

