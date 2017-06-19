Time For Value? Focus On Utilities

WEC Energy is highlighted as a strong performer that could provide alpha while the Fed remains in a tightening mode.

If so, as long as rates hang around below 2.2% on the 10-year and below 3% on the 30-year T-bonds, utility stocks may provide growing income while rising in price.

In view of a possible policy error by the Fed, a tilt back toward greater defensiveness may make sense.

This article reviews the surprisingly good performance of bonds versus stocks over 10 and 35+ year time frames, noting how unpublicized this outperformance is.

Introduction - When not to go, and to go, with the flow

Two years ago, biotechs (NASDAQ:IBB) peaked just as Celgene's (NASDAQ:CELG) stock gained up to $20 B in market cap after announcing it would spend about $8 B to buy a development-stage biotech company. That announcement marked what remains the all-time high both for CELG and IBB. One wonders if the market reaction to the Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) deal to buy Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) similarly marks the top for Internet bubble 2.0.

History is full of examples of when not to go with the flow. These generally include extended advances, such as gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the fourth quarter of 1979, when countermeasures against the asset are being taken. In October 1979, the Volcker Fed decided to move aggressively against inflation by restricting the growth monetary aggregates, leading to a giant rise in short-term rates to and above 20%. Gold peaked in January 1980 above $850/ounce. In a development foreseen by almost no smart money investor in 1980, gold traded under $275 more than 21 years later.

This may apply to Amazon.com today, with the asset having risen in price even as competition has ramped substantially, and to Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), where similar considerations apply.

In contrast, uptrends within a trading range following a setback for a reason that no longer applies can be golden going forward. The best-known example is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Here is a 10-year chart showing several setbacks, none of which had much to do with the company's stellar fundamentals:

Whether the sell-off was of obvious cause, as the first and second ones in 2008 were (the recurrent illness of Steve Jobs; then stock recovery; then the H2 general market meltdown), or of no identifiable reason (2015-6) sharp sell-off, a great strategy for buying the stock or scaling in further if already long was to wait for the asset to begin moving up, especially if it was beginning to go from underperformance to outperformance.

The AAPL analogy leads to this article's topic, which is both an update and an expansion of previous articles related to conservative income-oriented investing with potential capital gains as well. Namely, for whatever reason(s), interest rate-sensitive vehicles may be making "the turn," opening up interesting opportunities for traders and savers alike.

Having shown AAPL, this bond chart is structurally similar. It is of the well-known long-term T-bond fund run by iShares (NYSEARCA:TLT):

It's not that different. Of course, AAPL is one of the amazing investment successes of our age, and a T-bond is by definition conservative, so the Y-axis is more dynamic for AAPL than TLT.

However, the same bond-bullish macro dynamics I've been discussing ever since writing for Seeking Alpha remain in place (aging shareholder base, technology-driven deflation, others), so I remain structurally interested in owning bond-related assets and find the emerging upturn within the interest rate trading range interesting.

The 10-year T-bond (TNX or ^TNX) remains within the trading range first established in Q4 2008, as does the 30-year T-bond (TYX or ^TYX). Since 1981, when interest rates peaked, this sort of eight-year or so horizontal price action has broken to the downside.

You might now be thinking: that this time, rates are so low, they have to break that pattern and either stay "lower for longer" or head upwards to "normal."

Well, we'll see. But for now, the uptrend in bond prices (decline in rates) may be the investor's friend.

Here's some supportive evidence.

Who knew this about performance of bonds versus stocks?

The major point stems from how few people, including long-term investors, know about the following historical facts (I like alpha when it's quiet, as opposed to noisy and highly publicized). First is a 10-year comparison of the broad stock market, i.e. the Wilshire 5000 (MUTF:WFIVX) versus a plain vanilla long term Treasury bond fund (MUTF:VUSTX). This encompasses 19 months of recession and 101 months of expansion, an historically good performance for the economy. First, the stock total returns, showing $10,000 turning to $18,591 with all dividends reinvested until 5/31/17, then the bond fund with the same parameters showing $1,000 more total return.

Thus, the broad stock market was inferior to bonds in mostly positive economic times, and it did so with greater volatility.

One may wonder if given the turbulent nature of the Great Recession and recovery whether there is something special about the total return from Treasuries. Thus, I looked at a long-term corporate bond fund offered by Vanguard (MUTF:VWESX), with the same parameters. It turns out that this beat Treasuries over the past 10 years: $10,000 turned into $20,617.

That's a CAGR of 7.51%.

This is a clearly superior return to that from the S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY), for which the SPY's website shows a 10-year CAGR of 6.84%.

Now, the above information may or may not be relevant to the future, but, again, what I find most interesting is that this outperformance by safe long-term bonds is unpublicized.

If one goes further back, granted this is data mining, as I showed last month, one sees that continuous exposure to a 25-year Treasury bond outperformed the S&P 500 by a massive 6.1% per year from 1981 through June 2016. Even though stocks have beaten bonds in the past year, the multi-decade bond outperformance remains almost as large today, given that it was so great and was achieved over 35 years. The linked article also shows that the outperformance of Treasuries was generally cumulative over this time frame, and did not derive from the starting point of peak yields in 1981.

To summarize, over many time frames, long duration bonds, both corporate and Treasuries, have significantly outperformed both the general stock market and SPY or the S&P 500 (SPY only came into existence in 1993).

Might there be more, and flashier, bond total returns to come?

Just a question to be answered in the months and years ahead.

Now, let's switch to the present.

Seasonal strength for bonds is working

When an asset class follows and exceeds its multi-year seasonal pattern, it may be worth just going with the flow. Here is a chart covering 30 years of long-term T-bond futures:

This ends with 2012 data; since it covers 30 years, I doubt there has been a great deal of change.

Here is a one-year T-bond futures chart showing that instead of barely being up this year, bonds have performed far better than their prior seasonal tendency. From FINVIZ:

The bearish to bullish shift in sentiment matches the chart change from bearish to bullish. Note the bottom panel shows the speculators, both large and small specs, have switched from net bearish to net bullish this year after correctly switching from bullish to bearish last November. A longer-term view of the same chart (click on "W" or "M" for weekly and monthly data) suggests to me that this is not a contrarian signal, rather that it takes bulls to make a bull market. Again, this fits with the point made at the top of this article that evolving bullish patterns within a trading range are often attractive entry points.

In addition, oil prices are in a downtrend, which is good for bonds, so is silver, and gold is in an intermediate category.

Before getting to a stock pick, another point favoring stable income involves the Fed.

Policy error by the Fed?

Hawkish Fed errors are among the clearest T-bond-friendly, SPY-bearish actions that we see in the markets. The Bloomberg Commodity Index recently hit a 12-month low, and the Fed's own Labor Market Conditions Index dropped in May and looks anemic:

If there was ever a set of conditions for the Fed not to restrict the availability of credit, it is in times like this (that's just my humble opinion, of course). Yet not only did the Fed engage in its third interest rate increase in six months last week, but it also unveiled plans to shrink the base money supply. I'm not sure what historical precedent there is for this contractionary effort, but the Fed knows that it does not know the future - that's why it keeps saying it is data dependent - yet even today (Monday), we see New York Fed President William Dudley say, per Reuters:

"We are pretty close to full employment. Inflation is a little lower than what we would like, but we think that if the labor market continues to tighten, wages will gradually pick up and with that, inflation will gradually get back to 2 percent."

Another way to rephrase the identical facts is that the labor market is not truly tight, which is why wages have not risen faster and, inflation continues below target, and that target is supposedly an average goal, not a ceiling.

Thus it would appear reasonable for the Fed to have said last week that it was a close call as to whether to raise rates another quarter point, but in any case, rate increases can be rescinded, so it's not too earth-shattering a decision, but going forward, the failure of inflation to reach target and ongoing labor slack add to declining oil prices to give the Fed a neutral bias.

This would have been the dovish raise that the Street expected.

That the Fed is so hawkish presumably largely represents the usual bureaucratic tendency to carry on in a predetermined direction.

The sole dissenter, Neel Kashkari, a Republican, also published an essay, Why I Dissented Again. Basically, he points to below-trend inflation, below-trend and declining inflation expectations amongst the public, and continued evidence of labor slack as job entrants emerge from the unmeasured labor pool surprises forecasters even as the unemployment rate stays at low levels.

Most FOMC dissenters do so quietly. The forceful Kashkari dissent is unusual, and may deserve consideration by investors.

The Fed has cover to tighten because there's also good news on the economy, which allows a "Goldilocks" investment scenario to continue: i.e., high P/Es, some GDP growth, low inflation and low interest rates.

That point leads to the main investment thesis of this article, namely a high-quality utility stock that may beat bonds while outperforming SPY.

The continuing case for WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC)

Last November, I wrote a bullish article on an electric and gas utility that largely operates in Wisconsin, WEC Energy. The title was WEC Energy: A Utility With Attractive Yield And Price Appreciation Potential. Since then, the stock has indeed appreciated, from $56.56 to about $64 intra-day Monday. On the one hand, the 21X TTM P/E is a little high to love this name, but that brings in the discussion of whether any liquid US-based financial asset with liquidity should really be loved right now versus treated in a practical sense as good in the context of highly-valued stock and bond (and other) markets.

WEC's dividend looks secure at 3.26%; the company projects earnings and dividend growth in the mid-single-digit range for the new few years as the large Integrys acquisition is digested. E*Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) shows consensus EPS for 2020 of $3.71. Assuming slowing EPS growth in 2021 and a similar payout ratio as WEC maintains now, then the dividend yield beginning about 3 1/2 years from now looks to be about 4.0%. I would expect slow dividend growth thereafter.

In a non-recessionary economy that the Fed is slowing, my judgment is that utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) can come even further into favor than they are, given an aging investor base.

Where might WEC trade in the months and years ahead?

The answer may have as much to do with psychology as the numbers. What the "right" dividend yield and earnings yield for this and other electric-gas utilities, with limited unregulated earning assets, does not give any one obvious correct answer.

It may make sense to peg WEC's dividend yield as having fair value at 1 full interest rate point (100 basis points) greater than the rate on the 10-year Treasury, so that if the 10-year is at 2.15% today, WEC could appreciate a few percent to yield 3.15%. If the 10-year drops further, WEC could appreciate further. I also think that if traders want, they can compare WEC to shorter-duration bonds; if indeed the Fed is forced to back off this year or next from its tightening program, acceptable yields on WEC might drop meaningfully below 3%. Could they reach down to 2.75% or lower? Time will tell.

In the other scenario, at least WEC rather than a bond provides some degree of inflation protection, even though a rapid rise in rates would knock its P/E down; over time, utilities receive catch-up increases in their allowed charges. Thus a well-run utility tends to be a superior investment to bonds outside of recessions.

There are many utilities to purchase. Whether one is a priori better than another is up to each investor. I've chosen WEC as my main utility stock due to knowledge of the Wisconsin economy and the company's strong record as a value creator and successful consolidator. In general, the points made in this section apply to other strong utilities.

Risks to all the above, and caveats

Even if the reasoning presented herein is logical, and even if the "odds" favor the investment posture favored herein, anything can happen. Bonds and utilities could be miserable, not good investments, for years to come.

Specifically regarding electric utilities, one has to also consider fundamental downside risks to them such as from renewables. For now, I'm looking at utilities as bond substitutes with some degree of inflation protection and growth potential, which is how Mr. Market appears to be viewing them. That could change, and while I do not provide investment advice, I for one am staying aware of this big picture issue.

Summary and conclusions

I'm basically still optimistic that the Goldilocks can carry on without the bears waking her up. Within that scenario which remains friendly to stocks and bonds as one joint mega-asset class as opposed to GLD, silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) and oil, etc., I'm tilting again toward the "risk-off" sectors of the markets. Tilting does not mean being in hiding. I remain long numerous individual stock names, just none in inflation hedges and, except for some AAPL, no Internet stocks. Basically, though, the names have value tinges.

When the Fed is tightening and is talking of hawkish behavior simply because inflation may pick up and the labor market may show accelerating wage gains, then it may be making a policy error, and a lower risk profile may be appropriate. When the Fed restricts the flow of credit, and if it shrinks the base money supply via negative/reverse QE (or quantitative tightening = QT), the best performers may be cash and secure income vehicles. If that happens, well-run utility stocks may provide alpha as risk assets stagnate or get repriced downward while at the same time maintaining strong defensive characteristics. Thus I maintain an overweight position in WEC within my stock portfolio.

