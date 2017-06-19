Tintri Updates Terms For $100 Million IPO

My opinion is to AVOID the IPO.

A decreasing topline revenue growth rate, high and increased cash burn and growing net losses indicate a lack of path to profitability.

The company provides flash and hybrid-flash application management solutions to businesses.

Enterprise cloud company Tintri wants to raise $100 million in an IPO, valuing itself at $456 million post-IPO.

Quick Take

Enterprise IT company Tintri (TNTR) has updated its S-1 registration statement, aiming to raise $100 million by selling 8.7 million common shares at a midpoint price of $11.50 per share.

Tintri helps enterprises more effectively manage their cloud applications.

The company’s topline revenue growth rates are dropping, cash burn is high and increasing, and I don’t see a path to profitability.

My opinion is to AVOID the IPO.

Company Recap

Mountain View, California-based Tintri was co-founded in 2008 by CTO Kieran Harty and Chief Architect Mark Gritter.

The company provides enterprises with all-flash and hybrid flash options to more easily and cost-effectively manage and automate their cloud-based applications and infrastructure.

Chairman and CO Ken Klein was brought on in late 2013 as the company continued to scale its operations. He was previously president of Wind River Systems, which had been acquired by Intel (INTC) in 2009.

Below is a brief product explainer video of Tintri’s approach

(Source: Tintri)

Major investors include Silver Lake Kraftwerk (21.0% ownership pre-IPO), Insight Venture Partners (20.7%), New Enterprise Associates (19.2%) and Lightspeed Venture Partners (13.3%).

No investors are selling shares into the IPO.

Tintri has raised approximately $260 million in private investment since 2011.

Major direct and indirect competitors include:

VMware (VMW)

IBM (IBM)

Microsoft (MSFT)

HP Enterprise (HPE)

EMC / Dell Technologies

NetApp (NTAP)

Nutanix (NTNX)

Pure Storage (PSTG)

Commentary

Tintri wants to raise $100 million via a public offering of its common shares, proposing a post-IPO market capitalization of approximately $356 million, excluding the effects of incentive options and customary underwriter over-allotment option exercises.

I previously wrote about Tintri’s IPO prospects in my article, Enterprise Cloud Company Tintri Files For $100 Million IPO.

In that article, I highlighted the dramatically growing market for cloud systems management, which is expected to grow from $3.95 billion in 2016 to $15.29 billion in 2021, according to a report by Markets and Markets.

The report stated that North America represents the largest market share, but the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to grow the quickest during the six-year period.

While Tintri faces stiff competition from major cloud vendors also targeting the space, management believes its competitive advantages include a system that is ‘purpose-built for enterprise cloud’ and an approach that allows customers to incrementally purchase software separately, rather than the entire suite or including it in a bundle.

However, Tintri’s financials complicate matters significantly. It is growing topline revenue, and its gross margin is generally rising.

But topline revenue growth rates are slowing, and the company has been burning through ever greater cash.

Tintri’s financial performance is not uncommon among SaaS startups targeting the enterprise. Once they exceed $100 million in revenues, their growth rates start to slow.

If management showed a path to profitability with those slowing growth rates, that would be positive, but Tintri’s losses are increasing, exceeding $105 million in FYE 2017. Cash used from operations continued to grow in FYE 2017 was $70.4 million, up from $62.1 million in FYE 2016.

Given the worsening financial picture due to decreasing growth rates, increased cash burn and no visible path to profitability, my opinion is to AVOID the IPO.

