Simon Property Group: Retail Carnage Creates Opportunity

Shares of SPG are undervalued at current levels with a valuation of $206 per share, an implied upside of 23% from current levels, and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

The Apocalypse

Retailers experienced a relapse during 2016. As we inch past the halfway point of 2017, the prognosis has not improved. A multitude of threats deriving from e-commerce, shifts in consumer spending habits and an excess supply of malls have put increasing pressure on shares of retail focused businesses. However, the difficult environment and subsequent decline in share prices have created an arbitrage between price and value. Quality companies with stable operating models face indiscriminate selling alongside businesses facing secular and inevitable declines. Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG), the largest publicly traded REIT who operates 216 properties comprising 182.5 million square feet of gross leasing area, has been caught up in the selloff. Shares of SPG fell from a high of $229 to a low of $150, a 34% decline. Meanwhile, SPG grew FFO per share 6.4% during FY 2016 and is on track for a solid FY 2017 with YOY FFO growth of 4.2% in Q1 '17. Shares are currently trading at ~$160, significantly below an estimated an intrinsic value of $206, which offers an attractive investment opportunity with an implied upside of ~23%.

Investment Thesis

Amazon's (NASDAAQ: AMZN) dominance in e-commerce and a growing trend of retail bankruptcies have captured news headlines. These threats are certainly justified. The share of e-commerce sales relative to total retail sales has more than doubled from 3.1% at the beginning of 2009 to 8.5% in Q1 '17. See chart below.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, U.S. Bureau of the Census

According to the National Retail Federation, online retail sales are expected to grow 8-12% in 2017, double the ~4% growth rate expected for the retail industry as a whole and much faster than the 2.8% growth rate expected from brick and mortar retail. Amazon in particular is expected to consume most of that e-commerce growth. In 2016 Amazon had achieved 34% market share with projections estimating the company will gain 50% market share within 5 years.

Source: Needham & Co.

Amazon's success is certainly impressive. However, there is a misperception around physical retail that has detracted from the underlying data. Although retailers are undergoing a re-adjustment period, physical locations are still vital components to the overall retail strategy. A recent study conducted by the Harvard Business Review showed that 73% of shoppers use multiple retail touchpoints (mobile, online, in-store, etc.) during their shopping experience. The study also revealed that customers who utilize multiple retail channels, referred to as omnichannel, on average spent 9% more in-store than customers who used a single touchpoint. The rise of e-commerce doesn't eliminate the need for physical locations; both sales channels compliment one another. Amazon itself just announced the acquisition of Whole Foods (NASDAQ: WFM) for $13.7 billion to gain access to physical grocery stores which will supplement its online food distribution business. As seen in the chart below, physical retail still remains the predominant distribution channel to access customers.

Source: Simon Property Group

Within the retail sector, REITs offer a unique value proposition. SPG in particular, who owns high quality Class-A malls, is well positioned to capitalize on the current retail landscape. Historically, most retail shopping centers and malls have anchor tenants, which are typically popular department stores such as a J.C. Penney (NYSE: JCP) or Sears Holdings (NASDAQ: SHLD) to draw in traffic to the shopping center. With the promise of high volume traffic, anchor tenants would pay lower rent per square foot than other tenants in the same shopping center. This model has changed. With department stores in a secular decline, this actually benefits REITs as they can re-lease former anchor tenant space at much higher rates. According to a BISNOW report, Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) has been able to increase rent by 4.4x the previous rental rate after re-leasing vacant properties formerly held by Sears and other big box retailers. This is also supported by SPG leasing spreads up 12.7% at year-end FY2016 and up 13% YOY in Q1 '17.

The below chart is a snapshot of SPG's anchor tenant turnover for 2017.

Anchor tenant turnover continued, including 2018 projections.

Source: Simon Property Group

As seen in the charts above, the former tenant column is filled with struggling or bankrupt retailers such as Sears and Sports Authority. More importantly, notice that the new tenant column consists mostly of restaurants and wellness brands that are meant to enhance the consumer experience. SPG's business model provides flexibility in adapting to future consumer trends. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, Americans are now spending more at bars and restaurants (~$55 billion) than on groceries (~$52 billion). The chart below shows how restaurant industry sales have seen tremendous growth.

Source: National Restaurant Association

As a result of SPG's adaptable business model, the company has been able to grow earnings at a 6.42% CAGR over the last 5 years. Over the same time period, SPG has grown its book value per share by 35.11% CAGR and has grown free cash flow at 10.75% CAGR.

Potential Growth Catalyst

The demand for real estate, Class-A locations in particular, have not changed. In fact, there is a growing dichotomy between Class-A rated malls versus lower-tier malls. According to research provided by Green Street Advisors and Chilton Research, 77% of mall gross asset value derives from Class-A malls while Class-B malls, the next tier down, account for 16%. The remaining properties rated below Class-B account for only 9% of mall gross asset value. See chart below.

Source: Chilton Research, Green Street Advisors

Class-A malls are situated in highly desirable locations, which are typically in affluent areas and popular tourist destinations. The enhanced consumer experience and high volume traffic provide a valuable environment for brands to showcase their goods. The opportunity to rent space with high sales potential leads to premium rent and increased demand from tenants. During Q1 '17 SPG's properties achieved $615 Sales per Square Feet (PSF). Utilizing PSF as a reference point, Class-A malls can usually generate a minimum of $550 PSF while Class-B properties generate a minimum of $400 PSF. SPG's PSF outperformance leads to strong occupancy rates that stood at 95.6% as of Q1 '17.

A trend that has been hampering the mall industry more generally is the oversupply of malls. Between 1970 and 2015, the number of malls in the U.S. grew twice as fast as the population, according to Cowen & Company. This has created excess supply in the system. However, the divergence between Class-A properties and lower-tier properties is growing. As seen in the chart below, Class-A properties are getting a bigger piece of the pie.

Source: J.P. Morgan

A significant portion of the industry profits is allocated towards the most appealing malls that generate the greatest value. This allows Class-A malls to continue to reinvest and redevelop their locations to ensure they maintain a high level of desirability. As lower-tier malls go out of business or reposition themselves, the oversupply will begin to self-correct. This trend will further drive more demand to SPG properties. As a reference, below is a list of the top 10 malls in the U.S. and their PSF metrics. SPG owns 4 properties in the top 10.

Source: CNBC

Stable Economic Moat

SPG has a durable business model with high barriers to entry, which allow the company to generate excess economic profits. As the divergence between Class-A malls and lower-tier malls grow, retailers and consumer traffic will gravitate towards locations that offer the best shopping experience. Sales figures will remain concentrated in high quality malls, which will draw top tier tenants willing to pay premium rents. This creates a positive feedback loop that allows Class-A operators to reinvest in their assets to enhance their appeal. In Q1 '17 alone SPG spent $199.5 million in Capex, while SPG's capital partners spent an additional $180 million in Capex. The amount of capital needed to maintain and redevelop Class-A assets creates barriers to entry. This has allowed SPG to generate returns in excess of its cost of capital. The company has a 5-year average ROIC of 9.32% versus an estimated WACC (weighted-average cost of capital) of 2.9%.

The chart below confirms the stability in the company's operations.

Ratios 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 5 Yr Avg. ROE 24.26% 22.57% 27.67% 40.89% 42.67% 31.61% ROA 5.28% 4.66% 5.49% 6.98% 6.86% 5.85% ROIC 9.51% 8.21% 8.61% 10.37% 9.90% 9.32%

The company's operations are also stable and predictable, which give strength to its moat. Tenants sign long-term leases, which produce stable and recurring revenue streams. Seen in the chart below, the company has limited exposure to tenant turnover.

Source: Simon Property Group

This is supported by high quality and consistent operating metrics. FCF/Net Income is strong with an average of 1.29 over the past 5 years. This has allowed the company to compound FFO growth at 10% CAGR over the last 5 years.

Debt Profile

SPG has one of the strongest credit profiles in the industry due to a robust balance sheet and stable profitability. The company currently holds a corporate credit rating of A from Standard & Poor's and an A2 rating from Moody's for its senior unsecured notes. As of Q1 '17 the company maintained a fixed charge coverage ratio of 5.0x indicating strong credit quality. Supported by additional metrics in the chart below, the company has strong liquidity and stable coverage ratios.

In addition to the stability of the business SPG has proven that it can out-earn it's cost of capital and generate significant shareholder value. With a U.S. treasury rate hovering around 2.15%, an assumed risk premium of 8%, and a market beta of 0.61, the assumed cost of equity is 7.03%. The cost of debt provided by SPG is 3.51%, but to be conservative an effective tax rate of 38% was used to calculate the after tax cost of debt. The real tax rate for SPG is much lower. Combined, the WACC provided is 2.9%. Compared against a ROIC of 9.90% in 2016, SPG shows that it can generate excess economic profits for its shareholders, signifying an economic moat.

Potential Risks

Main threats to the company's business model range from e-commerce to the change in consumer spending habits. These threats are real. Retail analyst Jan Kniffen reported on CNBC that 400 of the 1,100 malls in the U.S. would fail. However, he also noted that ~250 malls would actually thrive, mostly higher quality malls. SPG is in a strong position to ride the consolidation between Class-A malls while lower-tier rated locations will face a secular decline. Omnichannel retail, which utilizes online purchase and in-store pickup, will be key to enhancing the consumer shopping experience. As such, physical retail will continue to be a key component of retail strategy. The company also possesses the ability to adapt to changing consumer trends. As tenants rise and fall, SPG has the ability to redevelop or reposition retail space to adapt to new trends. Restaurant sales growth for example, remains strong, as consumers are willing to pay more for experiences than tangible objects. As such, SPG has renovated space previously held by big box retailers and is able to bring in restaurants that command premium rent. Although there are challenges within the mall space, the risks are not split equally between Class-A malls and lower-tier malls.

Valuation

REIT modeling predominately relies on the Net Asset Value (NYSE:NAV) method to determine valuation. According to REIS, retail cap rates at year-end 2016 stood at 8.1%, which includes all retail centers. However, JLL reports that cap rates on Class-A properties are around 5-6%. In the model below a 5.8% cap rate was used to reflect market rates as reported by competitors. SRG, for example, has seen exit cap rates at around 6.0% in Q1 '17.

Discounting the NOI by an assumed 5.8% provides an NAV per share value of $200.21. At current levels this provides a discount of ~20%.

In addition to the NAV analysis, a multiples analysis should also be analyzed. SPG has been able to grow book value at over 35% CAGR over the past 5 years. During the same time the company has been able to expand its P/B multiple. In the chart below, SPG is trading at a 12.3x P/B, but can most likely trade closer to 14.5x. This would imply a valuation of ~$188 per share. At current levels this would imply an upside of ~15%. However, take note that the book value of assets on a REIT is not a reflection of true economic value. Book value does not reflect current market value of the assets due to various accounting rules such as accumulated depreciation.

SPG Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Another important multiple to evaluate REITS is Price/FFO. SPG is currently trading around 14x FFO. Historically, SPG has been able to trade around 20x FFO. At the midpoint guidance during Q1 '17 of 11.50 per share, this would indicate a valuation of $230 per share. At current levels this would imply an upside of ~30%.

SPG data by YCharts

Combining all three valuations would provide a valuation of $206 per share. At current prices this provides an implied upside of ~23%.

Conclusion

SPG is a stable and predictable company that will remain relevant as part of the overall retail strategy as e-commerce and physical retail stores will complement one another. The company's business model is also adaptable and the high desirability of its properties will continue to attract strong tenants. With an intrinsic value of $206 per share, the current implied upside is almost 23%. Combined with a current dividend yield of 4.38%, an implied annualized total return would be 12.05% over a 3-year time horizon. Considering U.S. treasuries are yielding 2.15%, this investment would generate returns ~5.6x more than an investment in a 10 year note. SPG remains attractive at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.