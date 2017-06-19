Vanishing Volatility: A Quick Trip Around The Globe

Finally, there's a simple schematic in here that shows you in the simplest possible way what this encourages.

For those interested in a cross-market look at the phenomenon, I found some fun charts for you.

On Monday, the volatility obsession continues as the Wall Street Journal is out with yet another piece on the subject.

Over the weekend, I wrote about volatility (again).

I mentioned that this has become such a hot-button issue that it's spawned something of a cottage industry for opinions on why volatility (NYSEARCA:VXX) is so low and how long it can possibly stay that way.

True to form, first thing on Monday the Wall Street Journal was out with yet another fairly prominent piece on the subject called "Market Volatility Has Vanished Around the World."

Amusingly, it features the following picture with a caption that sarcastically reads: "Action at a Beijing brokerage house earlier this year":

To demonstrate the universality of the low volatility regime, the Journal cites the MSCI Asia ex-Japan stock index.

Realized volatility on the benchmark is slumbering at 8.1%, near a 17-year low:

(Bloomberg)

Perhaps more interesting for US investors is the following chart which speaks for itself, but in case it doesn't, what it basically shows is that the current rally in US equities (NYSEARCA:SPY) bears little resemblance to recent history in terms of resiliency:

(Wall Street Journal)

Similarly, have a look at the following chart which I think is worth highlighting because if you look in the background, it shows you the historical distribution (light blue). In other words, it helps you get a good idea of just how anomalous current readings on the VSTOXX are:

(Barclays)

But the real reason I'm writing this brief post is to show you this:

(Goldman)

So that's implied rate volatility and the reason it's worth noting is because it's near post-crisis lows for the US, UK, Europe, and Japan and we just came off Fed, BoJ, BoE, and ECB meetings.

Here's Goldman:

In the past two weeks, there were four major DM central bank meetings and statements. Among them, the BOE, BOJ and ECB did not make changes to policy rates, while the Fed hiked its policy rate by 25 bp and signalled that balance sheet normalisation is likely to start soon. Notably, downward revisions to inflation forecasts came from the Fed (for 2017) and the ECB (over the medium term). Our US economists expect the strong job market and the Fed's dual mandate to lead to an additional hike this year and quarterly hikes in 2018 amid balance sheet normalisation starting in September. Our European economists expect tapering from the ECB in 2018, and for monetary policy to remain unchanged in the UK over the next 12 months. Our Japanese economists see the BOJ's exit from easing as a long way off. The market shows little concern on the path of 10-year rates. Amid the recent meetings, implied rate volatility has come down even further, reaching or nearing post-crisis lows across regions (Exhibit 1).

Pretty remarkable no?

And just in case you have any further questions, take a look at the percentile rankings of current implied and realized volatility across markets:

(Goldman)

Finally, just to bring it all home, here's a simple schematic that shows you why this is dangerous:

(Deutsche Bank)

And that's your Monday "vanishing volatility" update.

