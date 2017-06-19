Blue Apron Updates Terms For $480 Million Upsized IPO

Since I see no path to profitability for this consumer company, my opinion is to AVOID the IPO.

The company is experienced a decreased topline revenue growth rate, increase cash burn and marketing spend, indicating inefficient growth and retention results.

Consumer meal-kit company Blue Apron wants to sell $480 million of its Class A shares.

Quick Take

Meal kit commerce company Blue Apron (APRN) wants to sell 30 million shares of Class A common stock at a midpoint price of $16.00 per share, according to an amended S-1/A filing.

Blue Apron sells meal-kits as a subscription service to consumers wanting a convenient and healthy way to cook meals.

Financial performance is uninspiring, with a decreasing topline revenue growth rate, increased cash burn and no discernible path to profitability.

My opinion is to AVOID the IPO.

Company Recap

New York-based Blue Apron was founded in 2012 by co-founders CEO Matt Salzberg, CTO Ilia Papas, and COO Matt Wadiak.

The company sells pre-packaged meal ‘kits’ via subscription to consumers and delivers them directly to the home or office. Consumers can purchase the kits from either two- or four-person plans and can adjust ingredients to suit their preferences.

Below is a brief explainer video about the service:

(Source: Blue Apron)

The company has raised nearly $200 million from private investors including Bessemer Venture Partners (23.1% Class B share ownership pre-IPO), First Round Capital (10.2%), Fidelity Funds (8.7%) and SG Growth Partners (6.3%).

CEO Salzberg owns 12.6% and CTO Papas owns 7.6% of Class B shares.

Commentary

Blue Apron wants to sell $480 million of its Class A stock, with the founders and major private investors retaining significant control via their Class B stock, which provides ten times the Class A voting rights.

Edward Kamonjoh of Institutional Shareholder Services has authored a study finding that public companies with a dual-class stock structure tend to underperform single-class stock structures since the dual-class structure serves to entrench management and lower economic alignment with other shareholders.

Management says it intends to use the IPO proceeds as follows,

We intend to use a portion of the net proceeds of this offering to repay the outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit facility of approximately $125.0 million. We intend to use the balance of the net proceeds of this offering for working capital, capital expenditures, and general corporate purposes.

Per the March 31, 2017 unaudited financial statement, with the revolving credit facility paid down, the company would have $165 million in total liabilities (ex deferred revenue) and approximate cash and equivalents (including the IPO proceeds) of $386 million.

Assuming a midpoint price of $16.00 per share, the company is proposing a post-IPO market capitalization of at least $3 billion, 50% higher than its most recent private valuation mark of $2 billion in 1Q 2017 by investor Fidelity:

(Source: WSJ)

I previously wrote about Blue Apron’s IPO prospects in my article, Blue Apron Files Registration For $100 Million IPO.

In that analysis, I highlighted the slowing growth rate of topline revenue, uneven gross margins, and ballooning use of cash in operations as negative financial performance metrics.

For example, at the current rate of cash burn in 1Q 2017, Blue Apron will use $76 million in cash from operations in 2017.

Additionally, Marketing spend has been increasing dramatically, which combined with a slowing revenue growth rate, indicates the company is becoming less efficient at obtaining and retaining customers.

Further complicating Blue Apron’s outlook is the bold move by Amazon (AMZN) to acquire Whole Foods (WFM), indicating a direct assault by Amazon on the grocery industry.

While Whole Foods doesn’t provide a meal-kit subscription service, the combination of Whole Foods’ 456-store footprint with Amazon’s online food ambitions doesn’t require a genius to figure out that Amazon could quickly make an adjacent move into Blue Apron’s business.

Which leads me to my final point which I’ve raised before: Blue Apron may be takeover bait for a retailer looking to add a subscription meal-kit delivery business, such as Walmart (WMT) or even Google Express (GOOGL).

But as for the IPO, my opinion is to AVOID it. I fail to see the wisdom paying a $3 billion valuation, which is 50% higher than its 1Q 2017 private mark, for a company with high cash burn, increasing net losses and a decreasing topline revenue growth rate.

I write about M&A deals and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.