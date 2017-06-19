BlackBerry Will Easily Beat And Rise On Earnings

Note: Earnings season is coming up and if you'd like to check out my work, you can now subscribe for a two-week free trial.

Introduction

Those who have read my previous article know that forecasting BlackBerry's (NASDAQ:BBRY) earnings is quite a troublesome endeavor. The company barely provides any guidance. But, just like last time, we'll find plenty of bread crumbs that will allow us to piece this together. One of those breadcrumbs is my previous earnings forecast. Reflecting upon my previous work will tell me if I have a right "feel" for the business and which estimates I should tweak going forward.

Working out an estimate

My previous 1Q17 estimates versus what was reported:

1) Mobility estimate $42 million vs. reported $55 million

2) SAF estimate $50 million vs. reported $49 million

3) Software and service business $183 million vs. reported $193 million

The SAF revenue estimate was the most accurate while I was too conservative with the other business segment. Now, if you go back and read that analysis, you'll notice that I'm being very conservative and always estimating according to the lower end. While forecasting earnings, it is always better to err on the side of caution.

My current estimates are going to be much easier since I've laid most of the groundwork:

I'm expecting roughly the same decline levels for mobility and SAF, which puts the revenues at $35 million and $37 million, respectively. The software business grew to $193 million which represents an increase of roughly 12%.

The company is guiding more aggressively this quarter and is estimating a growth of about 13% to 15%. Again, just to err on the side of caution, I'll apply the 12% rate to get a revenue of $216 million. This puts the total revenue at $288 million.

Last time, we had to go through extra trouble estimating the SAF operating income, because the company did not share this information. Now that things are looking a bit better, management is keen to share more. Everyone likes to be very transparent about how good a job they've done. In any case, here's our next little breadcrumb:

"All of our business segments were profitable in Q4 on an operating basis." - Steve Capelli, CFO

This is actually wonderful news. Recall that operating margin for the software business, mobility and SAF was 27.6%, 7% and negative, respectively. In other words, SAF used to be a drag. It makes sense for the operating income to improve as the troubling segments contribute less and less. The mix works out to be a consolidated operating margin of 4.3%.

Let's pause and track back a bit. My gross margin estimate was also too low, so if I adjust that upwards accordingly, I get an operating margin that looks more like 9%.

This puts our operating income at $21 million. Since all of this is non-GAAP and the company will still be making a loss GAAP, there's no need to factor in tax. All we have to do is subtract the interest of $5.7 million and we're done with this part.

Concluding estimates:

Revenue: $288 million

EPS: $0.04 (rounded up)

Wall Street

Revenue: $264 million

EPS: $0.00

Lastly, the EPS numbers are non-GAAP.

Logical or illogical beat?

The big question, however, is whether this beat will result in a share price appreciation. The problem here is that there's a lot of positive momentum in BlackBerry which makes for an easy disappointment.

BlackBerry is now trading at 14x my estimated 2018 EBITDA. After the latest earnings release, the company traded at 11.2x 2018 EBITDA. The estimate implies a sequential EBITDA improvement of 12% -as BlackBerry has been able to do- for the next seven quarters. This is mostly entirely based on the company's software revenue which has bigger margins than the rest of the segments. As those segments phase out, the EBITDA margin will start to be bigger.

Premium

Another part of BlackBerry's premium consists of the fact that the company's cash pile increased by roughly $800 million. Investors are eager to hear management's new plans regarding the cash pile. The most optimistic scenario would be that management declares its intention to use it for an acquisition and further bolster their earnings power. How likely this is, and what worthy assets they could buy, remains unknown. So, while the cash pile increased the valuation it also created a wild card.

Analyst commentary

What has seemed to help the stock the most is analyst commentary from Macquarie, stating that it's "not hard to see" BlackBerry booking $2b of software revenue and hitting EPS of $1.82. For more, read: "BlackBerry could be a four-bagger."

In any case, investors rejoiced, again a dangerous sign. However, the predicted beat is substantial. More importantly, BBRY has conceded almost all of the gains as a result of the analyst commentary. And while the multiple has expanded from 11.2x EBITDA estimate to 14x EBITDA estimate, the stock isn't exactly expensive. Especially considering the company is a tech stock. As long as the valuation remains close to $10.00 and does not get too crazy from here until the ER rapport, we should see the company rise on a beat.

Conclusion

BBRY will handsomely beat the earnings estimate and the share price will rise as a result if the stock remains around $10 before the earnings release. On the other hand, I believe that the beat will be priced in if the stock trades around $11.50 or higher pre earnings.