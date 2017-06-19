Seadrill - North Atlantic Drilling Bags A One-Well Contract For The West Hercules

Both Seadrill and North Atlantic drilling have some good long-term potential. However, it is important to wait on the sideline until the restructuring is over.

We are a long way to a recovery, but it is important to notice that the North Sea sector has provided a good stream of offshore drilling contracts lately.

NADL has been awarded a one well contract with SPE for Seadrill Limited`s semi-submersible West Hercules for work in the United Kingdom, West of Shetland.

Image: The Semi-submersible West Hercules

North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL) - Announces contract award for West Hercules with Siccar Point Energy E&P Limited ("SPE").

[NADL] has been awarded a one well contract with SPE for Seadrill Limited`s semi-submersible West Hercules for work in the United Kingdom, West of Shetland. The contract will commence on 1st April 2018 when SPE will drill and test an appraisal well on the Cambo discovery with the data being used to refine the development project requirements. The minimum backlog for the contract is estimated at US$ 7 million.

Note: The Semi-submersible West Hercules is actually stacked in Norway and is owned by Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL). The rig is leased to Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) until 2023. Please read presentation SFL May 30, 2017. Please click here. I am not really sure why NADL is announcing this contract?

NADL backlog estimated as of June 16, 2017: $1.69 billion.

NADL Presentation May 24, 2017. Please click here.

Here's an overview of the NADL fleet status as of today (Fun trading):

It is perhaps a small contract, but it is showing a definitive trend. The North Sea sector (Norway and UK mainly) presents some drilling opportunities for the jack-ups and semi-submersibles segment.

North Atlantic Drilling has been awarded a few long-term contracts recently with ConocoPhillips in Norway for a total of $1.4 billion. Read my article published on April 11, 2017. Please click here.

On May 30, 2017, Douglas-Westwood, an energy intelligence group, is saying that the North Sea outlook is becoming more positive.

Overall, Westwood expects success rates in the UK to fall in 2017 but, if even one of the high impact prospects works, discovered volumes could be the highest since 2011. Whilst statistically, the resource pool sizes being targeted in 2017 may look improbably large, it does signal that big oil companies remain optimistic about North Sea exploration. The recent increase in M&A activity partly driven by private equity funding, an overall reduction in costs, an increase in efficiency and improvement in exploration success rates are all fuelling greater confidence. The energy intelligence group concluded that this, along with the implementation of a new and more effective government regulator in the OGA, means the UK outlook is becoming more positive.

Furthermore, On June 9, 2017, Upstream wrote the following:

Broker Bassoe forecasts possible future lack of harsh-environment rigs for country's strict operating regime as available fleet shrinks. Norway could be facing a possible shortage of harsh-environment rigs compliant with its strict operating standards as demand rises for premium units to carry out an increasing pipeline of drilling work while older rigs are set to be scrapped, according to vessel broker Bassoe Offshore.

We are a long way to a possible recovery, but it is important to notice that the North Sea sector has provided a good stream of offshore drilling contracts lately both in the jack-up and semi-submersible segment.

On June 5, 2017,

SDRL and its subsidiary, NADL recently extended the framework deal on oilfield development projects with Russian integrated oil major, Rosneft. The extension came on the back of continued western sanctions against Russia which have raised concerns and forced Rosneft to cancel many North Atlantic Drilling contracts.

The deadline has now been again postponed for two years to May 2019.

This is a reminder that both Seadrill and North Atlantic drilling have some good long-term potential. However, it is important to wait on the sideline until the two companies emerge from the ongoing restructuring.

