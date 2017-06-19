Bank Of America: I Don't Care And Neither Should You

You may recall that Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was one of my top blue chip top picks for 2017. The reasons extend beyond just rising interest rates, but far into many other fundamental improvements. Every day it seems there is volatility in this sector. Just look at the action TODAY, and over the past week or two. One day the sector rises because the rate outlook looks favorable, the next the sector is getting crushed because rates fall. Then the stock moves on its own when doing anything that an large company would do, such as announcing more layoffs. Maybe the names move on financial reform progress and/or rumors. One day Dodd-Frank is going to be repealed, the next it will be overhauled. All of this causes swings in the share price. However, unless you are a day trader, it shouldn't matter to you. No really, the rumors and day-to-day should not matter to you. Concrete decisions, that matters. I am recommending the name long-term. Let me be clear. I don't care about the day-to-day and neither should you. What matters is that we have strong data and evidence to support the buy call.

When we get right to it and compare the last few years of data, the improvement is astounding. Bank of America, as well as other large banks, have had mixed earnings reports and varying degrees of performance. However, the sector continues to improve. Even with the fact that Bank of America's share price has skyrocketed since the November elections, it will not continue without supporting data. When we talk about the company's most recent earnings as evidence, it is critical to note that this does not simply mean what is happening on the top and bottom lines. It means understanding what key metrics YOU should be looking for into the next report.

Here is what I think you should be looking for in the name. Although there are many indicators of interest, I am most concerned about a growing loan and deposit record, a decent efficiency ratio, as well as movements in toxic or non-performing assets. Why? These metrics can give us an indication of where the bank is heading, and can help us separate the strong from the weak in the sector. As for the major metrics, I am not looking for superb growth. While it is true that it will benefit from rising rates, and this is exactly why the stock moves a bit with rates every day it seems, what we want is documented slow and steady growth. This is what is most desirable from a bank of this size. That is what I look for.

Now of course, we cannot ignore the top and bottom lines. That would be foolish. But we must understand that it is the key indicators I look for which drive such performance. That said, in the most recent quarter, the bank saw a top and bottom line number that beat analyst estimates. Revenue was $22.2 billion, up 6.8% year-over-year. That is actually a really hefty rise for a bank of this size and the bank smashed analyst estimates by $590 million. What is more, expenses were well managed, and as such the company also saw a bump in earnings. Last year, the company saw earnings per share of $0.28 per share, or $3.5 billion. This time net income jumped to $4.9 billion and earnings per share increased 46% to $0.41. I will point out that this was a nice beat versus expectations of $0.06.

Contributing to these figures were rises in both net interest income and non-interest income, two of the biggest sources of cash for the company. Net interest income was $11.1 billion up 5% from last year's comparable quarter. Non-interest income was also year-over-year helping revenues crush estimates. It came in at $11.2 billion net, rising 9%. In addition, another 1.2 million credit cards were issued, and that is a strong sign for potential interest income as well as fees generated from the card. It is also important to note that spending on credit cards was up 5%, a trend I expect to continue as consumers move more away from cash to using cards, in addition to the fact that consumer spending remains solid.

What about that efficiency ratio? It is critical and it measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue. The efficiency ratios of most of the business segments improved year-over-year. The highest efficiency was in Global Banking, where the ratio was 43%. The worst ratio was in Global Wealth and Investment Management, where it was 73%. Still, the metrics are improving as a whole, and as a bank overall, it was down to 66%, improving from 70.5% last year. There is much work to be done, but this is the strongest Q1 we have seen in years on this metric. Remember I like to see this number around 50%. While there is room for improvement this is one of the best signs the long-term buy call holds water.

Taking deposits and issuing loans is still the bread and butter of any bank. Well, Bank of America may be a global enterprise, but it is still a bank so we need to see loan and deposit growth. I don't think you can argue against this. On both of these metrics the bank is doing well. Loans were up in most categories and came in at $915.7 billion in the quarter, which is down very slightly from the sequential quarter. This was primarily due to declines in Global Market loans. This was the only imperfection on an otherwise immaculate quarter. Turning to deposits, total average deposits were up year-over-year. They rose to $1.27 trillion in Q1 2017, from $1.21 trillion last year.

Then there are those toxic assets. We refer to them as non-performing assets. I think of all of the moves over the past 5 years, the effort that Bank of America has put into getting its books cleaned up is rivaled by none. What do I mean? Over the last few years the company has significantly cut into its non-performing assets. I was pleased to see that non-performing loans decreased once again to $7.64 billion, down from $8.08 billion last quarter and down from almost $9.3 billion in Q1 2016. The improvement is evident.

The bottom line? Stop worrying about the day-to-day. When the name pullback a few points, do some buying. Why? The key metrics are solid. In addition, although day-to-day rate movements can hit the share prices, with interest rates rising into the future, it can only help net interest income longer-term. The largest banks stand to gain and Bank of America is no exception. I have outlined some of the most basic, but most important metrics that you should be looking for in the Q1 report when it is released next month. The improvement in the bank is obvious, but expect it to continued. I maintain a buy rating on Bank of America for the long-term.

