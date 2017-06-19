TAL Education: Schooling Everyone

Introduction

TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) is one of the fastest growing Chinese companies in the public market today. With massive revenue and profit growth in Q4, the corporation seems to have significant momentum going into their next earnings report. While any stock can see a spike in price, it takes strong bullish sentiment to consistently outperform the overall market. And in the case of TAL Education, the results are quite impressive. By June 8, the stock price reached $134 before pulling back due to the tech sector sell-off. Will the amazing rally continue through the summer? I will take a closer look at the earnings and determine if the company is well run.

Earnings Summary

TAL Education reported all around good numbers in the fourth quarter. First, net revenues increased by 80.7% year-over-year to US$316.3 million. The increase was mainly driven by higher student enrollments, which grew by 69.6% to approximately 1,336,600. Secondly, total physical network increased from 363 learning centers in 25 cities as of February 2016 to 507 learning centers in 30 cities as of February 2017. Cost of revenues jumped 78.1% to US$158.1 million, while selling and marketing expenses was US$38 million, up 70.5%. The rising cost of revenues was mainly due to an increase in teacher compensation and rental costs. Plus, the new business acquisitions of Firstleap and Beijing Shunshun Bida Information Consulting Co. contributed to cost of revenues in Q4. Selling and marketing expense was at US$38 million, up 70.5% from 2016. This was primarily a result of a rise in the compensation to sales and marketing staff to support a greater number of programs and service offerings. For the quarter, TAL Education had US$470.2 million in cash, compared to US$434.0 million last year. Additionally, the company saw significant growth in gross profit, which reached US$158.2 million, up 83.4% from the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2016.

Conference Call Highlights

At the beginning of the conference call, CMO Rong Luo spoke on the robust top line growth driven by high demand. During the quarter, the company saw small class business demand increase across all cities with the number of enrollments growing by 65%. Small class includes the Xueersi Peiyou, Firstleap, Mobby and some other educational programs and services. In total, small class accounted for 83.6% of total net revenue and was up 80% in dollar terms.

One thing of note in the conference call was the rapid class expansion by TAL Education. By the end of February 2017, the company had 507 learning centers, of which, 339 were Peiyou small class, 8 were Mobby small class, 53 were Firstleap small class, and 107 were one-on-one. The current geography footprint reaches 30 cities across China and management expects further openings. This quarter, TAL Education plans to add more small class classrooms to covered areas and enter 3 new cities including Xiamen, Lanzhou and Dalian. In addition, roughly 25 to 35 Peiyou small class learning centers will open this quarter.

There is no doubt Beijing continues to play a major role in overall growth. 143 small class learning centers are currently open and enrollment growth in the quarter was 40% year-over-year. Management attributed the excellent growth to increased promotions stating "These promotional activities have encouraged more children to take more classes than ever before, and we believe this will help raise the average number of quarters that the new students plan to take, further supporting our belief that the growth in Beijing will remain robust in the coming quarters."

The one-on-one business posted solid fourth quarter numbers with Zhikang one-on-one achieving double-digit year-over-year enrollment growth. This growth was driven by the strong local demand. On a net basis, TAL Education added 8 new one-on-one learning centers in cities, including Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Wuhan, Chengdu and Hangzhou. In total one-on-one business accounted for 11% of total revenue.

Turning to live broadcasting, management is satisfied with the progress made on Xueersi.com. The company believes in the online live teaching model and expects to launch in more cities soon. For the quarter, revenue for Xueersi.com grew by 131% year-over-year in dollar terms. Meanwhile, online enrollment accounted for 16% of total enrollment compared to 14% in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year. In sum, online cost contributed 5.2% of total revenue this quarter compared to 4.1% in the year-ago period.

Bottom Line

After posting another strong earnings beat, I believe TAL Education could be an interesting play for growth investors. That is because, not only does the stock have solid short-term momentum, but it is seeing solid earnings estimates from management as well. Notably, the company expects total net revenues for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018 to be between US$302.4 million and US$306.3 million, representing an increase of 55% to 57% on a year-over-year basis. These positive earnings estimate suggest that TAL Education expects earnings to grow at a high rate for the coming quarter and year. In fact, management explained their long term vision in the conference call stating "For fiscal year 2018, we are planning to strategically stay on the cost of growth based on expansion and technology based on -- and technology based innovation. So it's the right balance between present and future growth. Our longstanding good record gives us confidence that our ongoing efforts to converge technology, communication and educational resources are making us a leading technology based education service provider in China." Meanwhile, I like the fact that TAL Education isn't totally focused on promotion but instead believes teaching quality will be key to gaining more customers. In the end, the company thinks its strong teaching and learning management systems are the best in the market.

At this time, there are three big risks to TAL Education's business. The first risk involves a possible shift in Chinese government policies on K-12 education. Right now, the implementation of the two-child policy and the current government policies regarding education help to create increasing demand for K-12. In the future, if the Chinese government were to implement changes that reduces demand for K-12 enrollment, TAL Education would take a big hit to revenue. The second risk involves the depreciation of the RMB. As you know, there is always a chance the RMB could further depreciate against the USD and negatively hurt revenue in US dollars. This would certainly lead to a negative reaction from both investors and analysts. The third risk to TAL Education is competition from other Chinese giants. For example, new competition from Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) or Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) into the tutoring field could threaten TAL Education's business model. These companies have bigger resources at their disposal and could take away market share. On the other hand, there are no indications that Baidu or Alibaba are in the final stages of entering the education market. New Oriental, a test preparation and tutoring company could also pose a threat to TAL Education if their business expands further and teaching quality improves significantly. But in conclusion, I believe the positives outweigh the negatives for TAL Education and the stock is a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.