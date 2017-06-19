Kroger: Opportunity On Rough Week

The Cincinnati, Ohio based traditional grocer, Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) had a rough week. First it announced that its full year guidance will drop to $2.00 - $2.05 per share vs. its previous guidance of $2.21 - $2.25 per share. The revised guidance was due to wage pressures and price competition. That sent it shares lower by about 13%. Then the next day, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced it is buying Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM). Kroger shares fell that day as well. All told Kroger shares fell over 27% for the week. Are there any merits to buying Kroger at about $22 per share?

Kroger is America's biggest traditional grocer with just over $115B in 2016 revenues. Kroger has just under 2,800 retail stores. Additionally, they operate 782 convenience stores, 311 fine jewelry stores, 1,453 fuel centers, and 2,255 pharmacies. Kroger operates the brands Kroger, Dillon's, Fred Meyer, Fry's Food Stores, Ralph's, Smith's, and Quality Food Center. Kroger is expanding its online business and it will eventually have home delivery. They earned $2.05 per share in 2016.

While Kroger is facing some near term pressures that are adversely affecting its stock price, there are some reasons for optimism in the longer term. Kroger is investing in pricing, customer relationship management software, on-line ordering with in store pick-up, and it is addressing its labor inefficiencies. These initiatives will help earnings improve over time.

Investors who buy shares here are getting a 2.15% yield to wait for Kroger shares to rebound. The payout ratio is just 21%. Kroger has raised its dividend for 11 straight years. Additionally, Kroger has been buying back its shares.

On a technical basis, Kroger does not look so good, but again there may be room for optimism. Looking at Chart 1, you can see that Kroger is oversold on a weekly basis using the Relative Strength Index. The last time the Relative Strength Index entered oversold territory was last October, and the stock did rally.

Chart 1 - Kroger Weekly Stock Chart

On a monthly basis Kroger has traded down to its 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level as shown in Chart 2. Kroger has rallied from July, 2012 to its high in December, 2015. Since then, Kroger has retraced down to its present level. If you are one to believe in the merits of Fibonacci retracement levels you have another technical reason to accumulate shares at the current price. However, be advised that Chart 2 is based on monthly data and the month hasn't concluded.

Chart 2 - Kroger Monthly Chart w/ Fibonacci Retracement Levels

As mentioned previously, Kroger did have a rough week. However, that rough week brings opportunity for investors to buy a quality company at an oversold level. People still need groceries and not everyone buys them at Whole Foods Market. Kroger does have operational challenges but it is addressing them. Kroger is forecasting no growth in earnings this year, but it is forecasting a solid $2.00 a share. A Kroger shareholder will receive a well-covered dividend and know that Kroger will continue to buy back shares. Technically, Kroger is oversold on a weekly basis and has traded down to its 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level on a monthly basis. Both of these technical signs indicate now may be a time to buy Kroger shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.