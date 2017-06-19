Occidental Petroleum: A 5% Yield Looks Great But Creates An Overhang

Occidental Petroleum's (OXY) dividend yield is approaching 5%, offering a good time to revisit the prospects for this energy business which is trading near the lowest levels in the past decade.

Investors clearly have some doubts about the sustainability of the fat 5.0% dividend yield, even if the company claims it is sustainable with oil trading at $50 per barrel. As oil prices have dropped 10% from that level in recent weeks, and investors have concerns about the credibility of the cash flow breakeven guidance at $50, I understand the caution of investors.

I would be cautious at these levels as well, as there are few triggers on the horizon except for rising oil prices, as the situation worsens if oil prices go lower and stay at these low levels. That said, I am not betting against Occidental as quite some bad news appears to have been priced in already, while the cost of carry of a short position is high and management has an above-average track record. The business is furthermore profitable unlike most E&P businesses at this point in time thanks to more profitable overseas production and the chemicals business.

A "Unique" Play, Offering The Best Of Both Worlds?

Occidental claims to offer a unique investment proposition as it positions itself to be a mixture of a large integrated oil major and integrated E&P company. Large integrated oil majors typically offer no growth, yet they are generally well capitalized, offer a fat dividend and employ high return projects. E&P companies on the other hand offer their investors growth. Their balance sheets are typically riskier, which combined with lower return projects and lack of cash flows typically does not result in dividends being paid out to investors.

We have to understand that these worlds are converging, as oil majors are getting smaller, while E&P players are growing in size. At the same time, E&P companies in great shale plays are lowering their breakeven costs, some are paying growing dividends and actually employ less leverage than some integrated players.

Occidental claims to be a mixture of both worlds as it has imposed a regime of growing dividends on itself, which creates automatic discipline with regard to capital allocation given the huge implicit commitments which the company has set for itself in the future. While the dividend has been flattish around $3 per share for a few years now, they have grown substantially from the $0.50 annual payout in the early 2000s.

While this dividend discipline is great, the 5% yield is even a percent higher than the payout by the likes of Exxon and Chevron which means that leverage is on the increase as well.

What About The Assets?

Occidental has global production operations, but most of its assets are located in the US, notably in the Permian Basin in which it is the largest operator. It furthermore has some high margin assets in Colombia as well as countries in the Middle East: being Qatar, Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

The Permian assets produced 303,000 barrels of oil-equivalent in Q1 of this year, down slightly from the 316,000 production levels a year ago. Production in Colombia was down from 39,000 barrels to 29,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, as production in the Middle East fell from 302,000 to 252,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, in part driven by planned maintenance activities.

While the foreign operations are shrinking in terms of their importance, they remain crucial as the foreign production assets generated $418 million in segment earnings versus a loss of $191 million for the Permian. Segment earnings for all of the production assets amounted to $220 million in Q1.

The good news is that Occidental furthermore operates a profitable chemicals segment, with segment earnings coming in at $170 million in Q1. The good news is that earnings are expected to improve to a run rate of $200 million or more per quarter for the remainder of the year. This is in part driven by better pricing as well as the opening of a new ethylene cracker in Texas in February. This plant, which adds about 1.2 billion pounds in capacity at a cost of $1.5 billion is expected to contribute to cash flows going forwards, although we have to recognize that it is a joint-venture of course.

The midstream and marketing segment posted a $47 million loss, but sequential trends are showing improvements, as further gains are targeted in the near term. The company even guided for a modest profit on a segment basis in the second quarter. These improvements are in part driven by a recovery from depressed activity levels in Q1 following elevated but planned maintenance activities.

If we account for $78 million in interest costs and $70 million in corporate costs, Occidental posted a pre-tax profit of $195 million. This translates into an after-tax earnings number of $117 million for the first three months of the quarter.

The Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

An earnings number of $117 million in Q1 supports earnings potential of $500 million per year with oil at $50 per barrel. If we account for improvements in the chemicals and midstream operations, operating profits might hit a billion if we are optimistic.

While this earnings power looks solid, it simply is not enough for Occidental. For starters is the fact that oil has fallen to $45, which pretty much means that operating cash flows have fallen by more than half a billion on an annual basis.

The other issue is the $0.76 per share quarterly promise to shareholders called "dividends," as this cash outflow runs at $2.3 billion a year. As earnings have fallen to a rate of less than half a billion with oil at $45, the company is seeing $1.8 billion in cash outflows as a result of the dividend. On the bright side, the company claims that maintenance capital spending ranges at $2.2 billion, plus or minus a hundred million. With D&A charges running at nearly $4 billion, that suggests that the company might be breaking-even in terms of cash flows at $45 per barrel.

The issue is that capital spending actually exceeds maintenance capital spending by roughly $1.5 billion per annum, in order to support production growth.

These outflows come on top of the already leveraged balance sheet at least leverage is above that of some other shale players and independent oil businesses. Cash and equivalents stand at $1.5 billion, as total debt has risen to $9.8 billion, for a net debt load of $8.3 billion at the end of Q1. With EBIT running at $270 million in Q1, EBITDA comes in at little over $4 billion per annum, for a 2 times leverage ratio.

A bit worrying is that at $45, this EBITDA number might easily fall by $500 million to a billion, although profit pressure on the production business might be in part offset by higher earnings in the chemicals and midstream business. Other good news is that the company received a $750 million tax refund in Q2 and announced the sale of its gas assets in Texas for $600 million. That reduced net debt toward $7 billion on a pro-forma basis, for a leverage ratio which probably still comes in around 2 times.

While the situation seems manageable, I have some issues with comments made by management. The company claims that maintenance capital spending comes in at just $2.1-$2.3 billion in this environment which is a statement which can be challenged. I recognize that capex still ran at a rate of $3 billion per annum in Q1, and at similar levels in 2016, while production from "ongoing" operations was down 2,000 barrels compared to Q1 of last year at 559,000 barrels.

On the recent earnings call CEO Vicki Hollub stressed the importance of quality of production over quantity. As an example, she claimed that the 27,000 barrels of oil-equivalent in lost production of the divestiture of gas assets in South Texas only needs to be replaced by production of 9,000 barrels of oil-equivalent in the Permian in order to deliver on similar cash flows. These asset shuffles continue as the company announced more acquisitions and divestitures of assets halfway June, although they are net cash flow neutral, add to the production base and the goal to be cash flow neutral at $50.

Final Thoughts

The issue is that while the 5% dividend yield is compelling, Occidental simply cannot afford to pay out these dividends in this environment, even as the improvements at the chemicals and midstream segment support modest profitability with oil at $45. The simple reason is that the $2.3 billion dividend bill weighs heavily on the free cash flows of the company which are clearly negative at these levels.

While the company claims to be able to live within its means at $50 oil, I do not think that this is the case. In the end capital spending has to approximate depreciation charges to keep production flat in the long haul, and while the company might be able to squeeze out some efficiencies which allows CAPEX to lag compared to depreciation charges, significant greater earnings power is needed to fully fund the dividend.

Even if operating earnings run at a rate of $1 billion with oil at $50 per barrel if we extrapolate the Q1 numbers and guidance for the individual business lines for the remainder of the year, this is a long way from the required $2.3 billion in after-tax earnings. While maintenance capital spending might come in at around $2.2 billion, the reality learns that with capital spending being much higher on a trailing basis, "ongoing" production has not grown at all.

This calculation and management's statement that the company is cash flow neutral at $50 indicate that there is quite a gap between the reported numbers and management's comments, as it seems that investors are not blindly buying the comments made by management.

As a result, Occidental and its shareholders are living on borrowed time as the company pays a very steep yield which only exaggerates the situation over time. While the company has a great track record (just look at the dumping, or officially named spin-off, of California Resources Corp (CRC)) I think that management has a lot to deliver upon. On the other hand, while the situation is challenging, this is already reflected in the share price to some extent. Management remains very good, as is the track record of the company in terms of the total shareholder return.