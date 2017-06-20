Amazon Just Became (More) Relevant

Subscribers to the Millennial Accord Marketplace service had a first look at this article. If you'd like to subscribe to my service and receive a two-week free trial while also getting a 25% discount on a yearly subscription (ends June 30th), then click "The Millennial Accord" link underneath my name above.

This is my first article on Amazon (AMZN) - which could be a surprise or simply the natural progression of my stock coverage. It's a surprise in the sense I've been a Prime Member for 10 years - having used the retailer for 75% of all my personal purchases to date, it's a wonder I haven't written on the company sooner.

But I'm not a shareholder and haven't planned on becoming one. This doesn't exclude me from writing about the largest internet retailer in the world, but management's latest move to acquire Whole Foods (WFM) has me ready to say something on the name.

I understand Amazon is up there with the most followed companies in the world as well as on Seeking Alpha, so I'm aware it's hard to find a unique thought when it comes to structuring a complete thesis around the merits of investing or not investing in its shares. But I'm kind of surprised no one has mentioned the obvious strategy and reasoning for this acquisition.

Instead, I've found some well-followed writers of large Street distributions invoking all kinds of pseudo-intellectual strategies. One such is The Wall Street Journal - four hundred thirty-one upper-income nodes for everything it does?

Uhh? Those are called warehouses and Amazon has done a pretty decent job getting whatever I could want or need to me in two days - for free (enough that it pays for my Prime membership).

No. The strategy of using the stores as distribution points doesn't even make sense when you stop to think about it. Whole Foods stores are very similar to typical grocery stores. A warehouse is much different than these and so is transportation to and from. Therefore, this isn't Amazon's strategy.

Let's try to think about what Whole Foods actually does - it sells organic and non-processed foods. This of course requires a little more from our wallets in order to eat healthier. So, yes, it is more of a luxury in the sense you have to fork out more for this healthy lifestyle, but this doesn't exclude Amazon from its strategy.

Amazon likes uniqueness and Whole Foods can be pretty unique in what it offers as far as products go. Amazon postures one of its divisions as an upper-income type of experience. So far so good as far as synergy goes.

Amazon also is a millennial generational staple. Any of us who grew up in the 80s and 90s know Amazon as more than just a household name - it's actually the Google (GOOG)(GOOGL) of shopping. "Oh, just Amazon that."

Even if we millennials don't buy it on Amazon, we at least get a foundation for a price and availability. More often than not, however, we do make our purchase there - a lot of times without shopping any further.

Have you ever read Whole Foods' considerations for suggesting a new location? It struck me as very interesting they put "large number of college-educated residents" third on a list of eight.

Hmm. Picky are we?

Yes, it certainly is. But most college educated residents are of the millennial generation (not our parents generation of out-of-high school jobs), so the company certainly knows who it is marketing and targeting. Further synergy.

Who would have thought the largest online retailer in the world and an organic, healthy foods supermarket aligned so well?

So what is Amazon's strategy then? Well, it's pretty obvious to me.

Amazon Go.

We know how the two companies align culturally, but what did Amazon just do in this $13.7B deal?

Amazon has bypassed researching locations, understanding those community demographics, and of course, building properties and securing real estate. Whole Foods has done all the leg work. Amazon simply said, "Your chain exemplifies what we cater to and what we want in our retail presence." This of course refers to my points about college-educated millennials. Brains and money are what both companies are after, and typically, the brains bring the money.

Not only does Amazon not have to do the hard work of finding hundreds of properties but it doesn't have to do the painstaking and time-consuming job of researching which communities most align with its intended demographic. Whole Foods has put decades of research and tweaking into this - it's already known if the locations work to bring in customers. Amazon just bought a $13.7B R&D retail science experiment with the hypothesis and theory already well proven.

If Amazon intends to roll out Amazon Go all across the country, it can now do so in an efficient but methodical manner - no building construction and no costly ground-breaking. It has 431 buildings ready to be outfitted with its sensors and AI technology. In fact, it could simply keep Whole Foods just as it is, install the technology, and let it run "in the dark" - as we say in IT - until it's ready to transition - 90% of the work already done and in short order.

Amazon can change the name on the door, the selection on the shelves and the look and feel as it pleases - and when it wants to - with taking over 431 already functioning, actively shopped stores.

But there's more to this story and it's bigger than just "upper-income" demographics.

Amazon is in (almost) everyone's web history and I bet at least once in the last month. With a foothold in retail presence about to become a reality, Amazon will be in front of our eyes for real and not just through a 5.5" screen. The company will be more relevant to not just millennials but those who are a generation or two ahead of them - those who don't frequent Amazon in a "go Google it" kind of way.

By having Amazon stores, the company just placed its brand and image in front of those left out of the Amazon online society. Sure, the biggest argument against all of this is "brick-and-mortar is on the way out because the internet has taken over." Believe me, I know the argument - I live it just as every other millennial does. However, we still live in a physical world. We still drive to the store to get what we need for this minute and we still take highways for transportation. Physical presence is not an extinct concept nor is it going away until we have teleportation in our living rooms.

Do other retailers have to be concerned? Yes and no.

Yes, in the sense there is an old new kid on the block. Amazon has the resources and the cash flow to design, build, and buy what it needs to. So while it's new to the scene it already has the business acumen and resources to execute and thus be competitive on most levels.

On the flip side, the cultural targeting both Amazon and Whole Foods shoot for is different from other retailers. Wal-Mart (WMT) and Target (TGT) don't fall into the upper-income, college educated marketing per se. This would mean the market reaction to this deal for retailers like Wal-Mart and Target is likely overrated and irrational. A physical presence for Amazon is a concern because it has technology and now 431 stores to work with, but it isn't concerned with "rollback" or "expect more, pay less" cost saving conscious consumers.

This is not either deal participants' ideology.

Now, is Amazon worth $1,000 a share or $466B in market cap because of this acquisition? This is the golden question now after seeing the strategy and synergy between both companies.

Amazon is not worth $1,000 a share. "Oh yeah, that's concrete and unambiguous, Joe."

I simply mean, there's a certain price you pay for having not just the technology - and infrastructure to support it (AWS) - but also the brand recognition and now day-to-day presence. Whole Foods is going to add vastly to the brand and recognition part (it'll also be an outlet for their technology but this is already established and priced in). The deal will allow the technology to live up to its potential - which is the thing that has changed for the technology aspect.

With the company's income finally taking off for the first time in its history, this is an opportune time to push into new outlets and other facets of the business. Going back to my comment about brick-and-mortar not becoming extinct, Amazon could be set to revitalize this industry (another recommendation for retailers) just as it brought internet retail to the standard it is today.

Physical retail is obviously profitable, unlike the company's online business, which has struggled on razor thin margins, so this physical presence won't be a drag on the company. This is especially true because of the nature in which they are inheriting already established outlets. Also a part of the consideration is the mostly cash/debt neutral state of Whole Foods, so Amazon isn't taking on additional debt and burden without cash - there's only accretive aspects to the deal.

With Amazon finally hitting on the profit cylinders consistently after many years, now is the time to broaden its presence and establish itself physically on top of virtually. While I don't have a fancy discounted cash flow model or an easy to understand price target, I will say this deal puts a foundation under the share price. Execution will determine where the shares go from here. And, considering Jeff Bezos' track record of focus and commitment, this deal will likely be Amazon's next trailblazing frontier.

I would recommend careful consideration of shares but I don't think this deal is in any way negative for shareholder value. Amazon can only extract value from this as long as it strives to put Amazon Go and its related technologies to work in these newly owned storefronts.

