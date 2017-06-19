Certificates Of Confiscation Are Back

Introduction

Determining your inflation rate is one of the most important factors in investing. You can look at the official CPI data which stands at 1.9% year-over-year or you can take a more honest approach and look at the expenditures you are making in your life.

I decided to write this after reading many articles predicting even lower bond yields in the United States. I want to reconcile those predictions with an accurate depiction of inflation to decide if purchasing US Treasury bonds makes sense.

There are many screeds written claiming we are mired in deflation. If true, low bond yields make sense. If not, you are going to see large inflation adjusted losses.

Do today's low bond yields adequately compensate you for the inflation you face? Are you earning a positive inflation-adjusted return? Let's look around and find out!

Housing

Let's start with housing which is probably the largest monthly expenditure many make.

Due to years of ZIRP and QE, housing prices are back at all-time highs. Yes, all real estate is local and low mortgage rates (ironically) mitigate this somewhat. But the main point still stands: home prices overall have never been more expensive.

(Source: FRED)

What if you are renter? Maybe the story is better there? Nope. Relentless rise here also.

(Source: FRED)

As a percentage of income, rent costs look even more unpleasant:

(Source: Zillow/FinancialSamurai)

A larger and larger share of income is going to pay the rent. I'm not seeing much deflation here.

Education

The rise in college tuition has been in the news for years so this graph should surprise no one.

(Source: FRED)

To be fair, this cost is only carried by those with children in college. It still doesn't change the fact that this large expense is growing faster than official inflation data suggests.

Not much deflation here either I'm afraid.

Healthcare

Our two great political parties in Washington DC have spent a ton of time tackling the cost of healthcare. Surely, they have solved this dilemma?

(Source: CBO)

Oops. Looks like this is growing at greater than 1.9%.

Property Taxes

I consider property taxes a stealth form of inflation. It's money that comes out of my pocket every year and reduces my after-tax income.

Luckily, FRED keeps track of this data also. Despite a brief dip due to the housing bubble, the metric is at another all-time high.

(Source: FRED)

Bond Yields and Equities

Despite every single metric above going from the lower left to the upper right, the ten-year US Treasury yield has done the following:

(Source: FRED)

The current yield is 2.16%. A whopping 26 bps above CPI.

Yet, there is one market that I believe has correctly figured this situation out.

(Source: Google Finance )

Stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) are going up due to a tidal wave of central bank liquidity. It's hard to argue against this.

I also believe enough investors have figured out that bonds yields are too low to offer a positive return. The coupons are so low that you are hoping for rates to drop even further so you can cash out capital gains.

Conclusion

I've outlined above the many unavoidable aspects of life that are getting more expensive. Yet despite all of this bond yields keep dropping. The five-year US Treasury yield is actually below CPI while the ten-year is barely above it. I haven't even considered the taxes you pay on the bond coupons!

I can already hear the response to this article:

1) But the price of TLT goes up if interest rates go down so I make money!

My response: This is a great example of how dysfunctional the bond market is. You are buying bonds for the price increase rather than the income stream. (Aren't you supposed to buy stocks for gains and bonds for income???)

2) The total return of bonds over the last X years is very good!

My response: True. But today's investor might not have been around 30 years ago to ride the relentless bond bull market. Are you buying the ten-year US Treasury bond at 2.16% with the hope the yield goes to zero? Something is wrong here.

3) But GDP growth is low and yields are telling you that!

My response: That's great. But scoring academic points about growth doesn't help me deal with the rising costs I've outlined above.

4) Yields in many developed countries are low!

My response: Same as #3 above.

5) But food and energy inflation are low!

My response: Do I really care if my gas is a little cheaper if my property taxes, health care, and housing costs are rising? The dollar amounts of those items dwarf what I spend on food and gas.

6) Demographics aren't good! That's why bond yields are low!

My response: I don't think my health insurance company, landlord, or kid's college care.

You might look back in ten years and find yourself considerably poorer if you buy what the bond market is selling you. That 2% (or worse) yield isn't going to cut it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.