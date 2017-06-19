Amazon Will Have No Cash

The big merger of last week had one key aspect mostly overlooked by the market. The surprise purchase of Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was made with cash leaving the company in a precarious cash position in comparison to other tech giants.

Amazon traded up and topped the magical $1,000 mark on Monday. Will the shift towards a brick and mortar focus finally place Amazon into a retail type valuation?

The market was shocked last Friday when Amazon agreed to buy Whole Foods for $42 per share in cash. The value of the deal including net debt of the organic food operator is $13.7 billion.

The unique impact is that the deal highlights how Whole Foods didn't want stock in Amazon and the price eliminates all of the net cash held by the online retailer. The company ended Q1 with roughly $21.5 billion in cash and $7.7 billion in debt leaving a net cash balance of $13.8 billion.

Source: Amazon Q117 earnings report

The purchase price knocks the net cash balance down to virtually zero. This doesn't even account for Whole Foods trading above the offer price with expectations that a bidding war might ensue causing Barclays to place a $48 price target on the stock.

For Amazon, another billion in cash doesn't really alter the equation for owning the organic food retailer. What it does though is highlight the vast differences between the retail giant and tech giants that are so commonly lumped into the same investment discussions.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) and even Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) produce significantly larger cash flows and hence have built massive cash balances. An investor in these stocks doesn't even worry about balance sheet risk that always enters the equation of a retailer.

At the end of Q1, Apple had $238 billion in cash and $159 billion in net cash. Alphabet ended March with $88 billion in net cash while Facebook has already amassed a cash hoard of $32 billion in its young history.

Instead of viewing Amazon by the revenue opportunity, investors should view the company in terms of ability to generate cash flows from operations and turn it into cash in the bank. Facebook is now generating more operating cash flow though trades with a vastly low enterprise value when excluding cash balances.

AMZN Cash from Operations (NYSE:TTM) data by YChart

Sure the Whole Foods deal helps Amazon enter the trillion-dollar grocery market, but does it really alter the cash flow generation equation? These numbers don't necessarily change the investment equation with Amazon, but it should bring some perspective to the investment equation.

Possibly an even better way to view these stocks are multiples of cash flows generated by operations. Amazon is far more expensive than Facebook that has enormous growth opportunities and double that of Alphabet that is expanding in multiple directions including driverless cars.

AMZN Price to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is that Whole Foods might expand the addressable market for Amazon, but it should further highlight that the company is an online retailer and not exactly a tech giant. The actual tech giants have much stronger cash flow generation and more attractive valuation metrics.

Investors should not confuse Amazon with those stocks and understand the higher risk of the online retailing giant that will have not net cash after the Whole Foods deal closes.