Natural Gas Prices Gap Lower After Bearish Weather Updates

However, readers should be aware that the longer prices stay below their fundamental supported level, the higher the resulting power burn demand.

Fundamentals also loosened a bit over the weekend, and the net result of the bearish revisions saw us revise higher our injections by 30 Bcf.

Welcome to the surprise weather edition of Natural Gas Daily!

July contracts settled below $2.90/MMBtu today and the gap lower resulted from very bearish weather updates over the weekend.

See images below for what weather revision looked like over the weekend:

Source: Corey Lefkof , StormVista

Weather forecasters we use put the weekend CDD drop ranging from 9 to 18. To put the CDD drop into perspective, it reflected in a 30 Bcf revision to our injection forecasts for the next several weeks.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, the balance was looser over the weekend. US gas production remained around 71.5 Bcf/d, and power burn averaged above 30 Bcf/d. It was the drop in LNG flow to 1.4 Bcf/d by over 2 Bcf/d in the last two days that dropped the ball a bit, and power burn did disappoint from our forecasts, but only slightly.

Last week Friday also saw CFTC disclose that it wasn’t the longs that liquidated positioning that have contributed to the decrease in net-long positioning, it was the reemergence of shorts.

See John Kemp’s chart below:

Looking at the recent power burn trend, we believe that if prices for July, August and September remain below $3/MMBtu, the positive impact on power burn will be material. We think that the market, while correct in pushing prices down in the short-term to compensate for bearish weather, will eventually have to push prices back to the “fundamental supported level” as the increase in power burn will see weekly injection figures fall materially below the five-year average. During the summer, natural gas prices are their own rebounding catalyst.

