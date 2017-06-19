Starbucks: Gains Ahead

If the stock trades in line with its historical average multiple, shareholders should enjoy a return of more than 25% over the next 16 months.

Just like its coffee, Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares are not cheap (and they never really have been). Trading at approximately 30 times trailing earnings, it is easy to write off Starbucks as an overpriced stock with stagnating growth. However, looking ahead 16 months to October 2018, Starbucks shares could easily be 25% higher than they are today. My article explains how I obtain a $75 price target on the shares and a sensitivity analysis showing a range of possible future share prices based on future earnings and multiples.

First, my analysis looks at historical valuation of Starbucks shares. As you can see from the graph below, this stock has traded consistently above 25 times trailing earnings:

Despite an elevated current valuation, Starbucks is trading slightly below both its historic trailing P/E ratio and its historic forward P/E ratio:

According to data from Morningstar, Starbucks has averaged annual earnings per share [EPS] growth of 18% over the last 5 and 10 year periods. Looking ahead, analysts expect between 14% and 15% EPS growth for the firm over the next two fiscal years:

Source: Nasdaq.com

Let's fast forward to October of 2018, just after Starbucks has released its fiscal 2018 results. If the above estimates are accurate, the company will have earned $2.40 per share in the previous 12 months. Multiply that by the five year average trailing P/E multiple (31.3) and the result is a $75 share price (25% higher than it is today). In addition, at that point if Starbucks is still expected to earn $2.76 per share in 2019, multiplying that by the five year average forward P/E multiple of 27.3 also gives a $75 target price. Combine this potential share price appreciation with an annual dividend yield of slightly less than 2% and the total expected return over a 16 month period is a compelling 27%.

Of course, these calculations merely use analyst earning projections, which are often adjusted over time and may not turn out to be accurate. The following two tables look at scenarios in which future earnings are 5% or 10% lower (or higher) than the current consensus. In addition, these tables include target prices if the P/E multiples are 1 or 2 points lower (or higher) than the historical averages used above.

The first table suggests that even if 2018 earnings come in 10% below the current estimates and Starbucks trades at 29.3x trailing earnings (compared to its average of 31.3x), shareholders will still see a modest positive return over the coming 16 months:

The second table reaches the same conclusion: if analysts are anywhere near accurate in their estimates, Starbucks' investors will likely be pleased with the stock's performance over the next five quarters:

There are of course two main risks with this type of projection. The first is that analyst expectations for Starbucks end up being optimistic and the company fails to meet these projections, although the above sensitivity analysis is designed to demonstrate how lower estimates affect the result. The second risk is that the price to earnings multiple declines to below its historical average. As Starbucks has traded at multiples well above the market for many years, this is a significant risk for the stock and one that investors in this company need to recognize and be comfortable with.

Starbucks continues to grow its sales and earnings at an impressive pace, having more than doubled its revenue since 2010. This is a high quality company trading at a premium valuation. If you believe that its historical valuations are reasonable, than Starbucks is set to delivered an impressive return over the next 16 months as the share price rises to the $75 level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.