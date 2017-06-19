Are There Solvency Risks For Chicago Bridge & Iron?

Times have been particularly ugly for shareholders of Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI). After reporting some bad financial results, shares tanked and have remained depressed. In response to the news, I wrote a piece covering the company's drop and explaining why I believed that the change in market cap was largely unwarranted. While going through the comments section of my article, one suggestion somebody had made was that it could be due to the more restrictive financial covenants of the company's debt, which was a strand of thought I hadn't explored beyond giving it a cursory glance. In what follows, I will attempt to tackle this issue and give my thoughts on whether my thesis has changed or if, perhaps, I am still holding firm in my decision to own shares in the energy infrastructure business.

A look at the covenants

Nobody will doubt that CBI's debt is higher than it probably should be. As of the time of this writing, the firm's debt stands at around $2.41 billion, which is up slightly from the end of its 2016 fiscal year. This compares to shareholder's equity of $1.46 billion with just over $2.8 billion on its books in the form of goodwill (which means its tangible book value is negative). In order to tackle the debt situation, management did what I had asked in an article around a year earlier: sell their Capital Services segment.

If all goes according to plan, CBI's Capital Services segment will be sold off this quarter and the firm should receive, subject to closing adjustments, $755 million from the acquirer. The plan here is to reduce debt, lowering its total debt to around $1.66 billion. Their goodwill impairment had already been incurred ($655 million) in the fourth quarter of last year and they should have a $100 million gain for tax purposes (that will be handled by net operating losses from prior years).

This cash inflow for the company will help it to lower its debt so as to satisfy lenders, but will it be enough? That's a tough question to answer because we really have three main covenants to worry about. The first two I'm not concerned with. The first is that the fixed charge ratio of the business must be 1.5 or higher. It's at 3.07 now, so they have some nice wiggle room. The second is the company's net worth, as defined by its shareholder's equity. This number needs to be equal to or more than the sum of 85% of their actual net worth (as of the end of 2016), plus 50% of their consolidated net income (starting in the first quarter of this year), less a one-time non-cash expense associated with their tax gain on their Capital Services sale (subject to a $150 million ceiling) but, irrespective of this formula, it cannot drop below $1.2 billion.

The $1.2 billion number is pretty simple and CBI's net worth right now is quite a bit higher at $1.46 billion, but what about using the other calculation? It seems to me as though the formula is designed to build up over the year, meaning that it will increase as profits rise (so the lenders want to see book value accumulation). Based on my interpretation of it, if CBI achieves its lowest forecasted profitability for this year, then the threshold at the end of 2017 should be $1.38 billion but it's currently quite a bit lower due to low first-quarter earnings. Assuming nothing comes out of left field for the company, though, their own net worth by the end of this year should be about $1.82 billion on the low side of the equation.

*Taken from CBI

The last major covenant is a bit trickier. You see, over time, lenders want CBI to become less leveraged than it is today. Take, for instance, the image above and the image below. In the first image, you can see the total maximum leverage ratio that CBI is permitted to have and in the second, you can see the ratio it can have relative to their senior secured debts (their credit facility and their term loans and their senior notes). This ratio is defined as their relevant debts divided by their most recent four quarters of EBITDA.

*Taken from CBI

Before I continue, I should state one thing. The list of things that are classified as sitting under this debt cannot be fully calculated using the data on CBI's 10-Qs or their 10-K. So, instead, I am going to use their total debt as a proxy, which should capture the overwhelming majority of their relevant liabilities. Investor relations informed me that, for the purpose of my calculation, there's around another $100 million that should be added to their debt. Also, according to management, their ratio right now stands at 3.91, meaning they are cutting it close and need to address the issue rather quickly.

As you can see, by the fourth quarter of this year, CBI will need this number to fall to 3 and then, by the end of June of next year, it will need to drop to 2.5 (all for the most restrictive of the two leverage ratios required). Using management's own guidance, their 3.91 ratio suggests EBITDA over the past four quarters of $641.18 million. Last year's was $873.10 million but adjusting for their Capital Services sale, we should get around $810.16 million. Truth be told, it's impossible to know what their EBITDA will be this year, but if we assume that the low end of guidance for earnings this year will be any indicator ($3.50 per share vs. $4.23 on an adjusted basis for last year), we arrive at a number this year of about $670.35 million.

To be on the conservative side of things, I'm going to keep the lower of these numbers, $641.18 million, going forward. Assuming the deal goes through for their sale of Capital Services and that cash is allocated toward debt reduction, their senior ratio will drop from 3.91 to 2.58 after the debt reduction. That's enough to get the firm up until near the end of June next year if EBITDA does not change (it should be able to stay at similar levels if backlog remains robust and so long as management doesn't see any material mistakes). Their maximum leverage ratio should be 3.08, which is enough to get them near the end of September next year.

Of course, we also need to remain cognizant of cash flow and how that can be used. Management expects that operating cash flow this year will average about what earnings should be. If these both come out at the bottom of the range for this year, free cash flow should be about $300 million if we remove capital expenditures of the same magnitude as last year's from the equation. If management allocates that much toward further debt reduction, their ratios will fall to 2.26 and 2.58, respectively. However, this here actually has an error in it. I'm assuming this is the cash flow figure just for the last three quarters of 2017 and not factoring in a scenario where them achieving that cash target would necessitate a swing higher in their cash (from their deficit in the first quarter) of another $290.68 million. If total free cash flow this year sees that recovery to get to the full $300 million, and if it's allocated toward debt reduction, the ratios drop to 1.81 and 2.12, respectively.

Takeaway

At this moment, I still believe that the market is vastly overreacting to CBI's condition. Things are not perfect and there are, beyond any doubt, some risks involved, but the financial position of the firm, from a covenant perspective, doesn't seem to be too worrying. Of course, some things can come up, like its Capital Services sale not going through, or additional projects hammering it like we saw during the first quarter, or even an unfavorable conclusion in regards to its Westinghouse issues. Any one of these could harm the business materially but, should these threats not come to fruition, I don't see much to worry about on the covenant front.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.