Fiscal Flows In The EU Are Positive Overall And Lifting The Stock Market

The export nations in the EU skew the results to an overall positive result.

In this article, we examine the European Union (EU) from a sectoral flow analysis perspective to see if the private sector, containing the local stock market, is getting the support it needs from the government and external sectors to continue its march upward.

This report was produced using a balance of national accounts assessment of the EU.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formulas:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

and

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

These are accounting entities. See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is located and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks. Externally from overseas commerce. Government spending.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow overall even if one or two of the three flows are negative. The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow while the rest of the pie shrinks.

We will look at each inflow in turn and start with the private sector.

Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

The chart shows that private credit creation has been flat to lower ever since the 2007 GFC. This is despite record low interest rates. People have to want to borrow and making the cost of lending less does not lead to more borrowing. Businesses borrow and invest when they expect more to be sold and not simply because the cost of borrowing is low.

The chart below shows the stock market.

The chart indicates that the stock market has not recovered from its GFC boom-bust high and is at best trading at the midpoint of the former decline. On the positive side the stock market is current trending upwards.

The chart below shows GDP.

Similar to the stock market and private credit growth GDP has been flat ever since the 2007 GFC boom-bust and is currently trending down.

Households have some debt though, as the table below shows:

Domestic credit to private sector (% of GDP World Bank 2015) NA % HOUSEHOLD DEBT TO GDP 58.7% HOUSEHOLD DEBT TO INCOME 94.4% Household debt Total, % of net disposable income, 2015 (OECD) NA

(Sources: World Bank, OECD, Trading Economics as marked)

The private household sector has relatively low debt and not vulnerable to a shock such as a dot-com or GFC boom-bust. Professor Steve Keen posits that private debt levels of 150%+ are the critical point regarding household debt to income. The EU is far from this critical level.

The EU being made up of many former sovereign countries that are now Federal States are different from place to place and the results above are an average only. Some countries have a much higher private debt level, such as Holland Britain (still in) while others have lower private debt such as Germany. Germany tends to pull the average down due to its economic weight.

The chart shows that the money supply has been steadily increasing. Given that GDP is falling this means that one can expect inflation for the worst reason in that the economy has declined while the money supply has increased.

No doubt the ECB is celebrating this as a policy success, and they really have reached their goal, but at such a cost. Truly a Pyrrhic victory. Inflation is to two broad types:

1. Cost push

2. Demand pull

Europe, and indeed much of the western world, has experienced demand sink inflation where interest rates are low, unemployment is high and there has been deflation from lower aggregate demand.

Add to this austerity further lowering aggregate demand as the governments net spend less into the economy. When a government uses austerity policy and forgoes investment on maintenance of infrastructure and investment in new infrastructure the productive capacity of the economy falls eventual resulting in inflation as the productive capacity of the economy falls below the amount of money in circulation. This is the more recent result and cause of inflation. One cannot get real inflation until one has full employment and full capacity utilization.

In any private sector one would like to see the customer base expanding and ever more transactions. The chart below shows population.

The chart shows that the members of the European Union are indeed growing their populations. A static to falling GDP means that each person gets less in economic terms.

One must also have jobs for this population with which to earn income and makes sales to. The chart below shows total employed persons.

The chart reveals that after being flat to falling since the 2007 GFC boom-bust the number of employed persons has begun to rise again in 2016-17. This is an encouraging sign.

It is not just people that suffer unemployment. Plant capacity can be unemployed too. The chart below shows capacity utilization.

The chart indicates that capacity is below historical highs of the late 1980's, 2000 and 2007 but is trending upwards after the big drop in 2009.

Before real inflation can set in, an economy must exceed its productive capacity and the EU has not done this yet. Inflation has been achieved by decreasing GDP and not by outrunning its productive resources through full employment and full capacity utilization.

The private sector has positives in that it has a growing population, number of employed persons, private credit creation and low inflation. On the other hand the high unemployment and high debt levels in some countries are negatives that can be fixed with debt reduction and job creation through the right government policies that do not include the current focus on austerity.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is best captured by the current account. The current account is exports less imports and also captures capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The chart shows that the balance is positive and trending upwards. This is a positive outcome and trend.

The table below shows the yearly surplus for the last five years.

(Source: Focus Economics)

The chart and table show that the external sector net add to the private sector in the order of 400B EUR for 2017.

Important for external sector results is the exchange rate. The chart below shows the exchange rate for the Euro.

The chart shows that the Euro has been steadily falling in value despite the EU's overall exporting strength. Export strength normally results in a rising exchange rate. The reason is that the weaker European countries with their falling GDP and rising unemployment rates pull down the value of the currency. This helps net exporting EU members who enjoy an artificially lower exchange rate than would otherwise be the case. Conversely this is a drag on the weaker EU countries who might need an even weaker exchange rate for their trade balance to work better. A one size fits all exchange rate is not a good solution for an economic area with no compensating sector flows from a Federal government. In America or Australia, for example, the weaker States are helped by spending from the Federal Government.

Government Sector

The government budget to GDP is shown in the chart below.

The chart shows the governments in the EU are contributing two percent of the combined GDP each year to the private sector. Based on a GDP, that has been flat since 2007 this is an injection of approximately 240B EUR per year at current rates. The trend is a declining income flow since the high in 2009.

The European Fiscal Compact and stability agreements and Maastricht Treaty call for a budget in each member land of not more than a three percent deficit. Fiscal policy under this restriction is severely limited.

The table below shows taxes for the EU. Taxes drain money out of the private sector and destroy financial assets.

The tax rates are both high and complex.

The corporate tax rate is relatively low at 24.3% and favors business.

The personal income tax rate is almost double the corporate rate. On top of the high personal tax rates there is a 20.8% value added tax or consumption tax.

The role of all these taxes is to dampen aggregate demand and it does this very well. The valued added tax adds a good deal of complexity to business administration and is easier for larger companies to administer than small firms. It tends to hinder start-ups and entrepreneurship.

The high unemployment and low capacity utilization levels in the private sector show that the government deficit is not high enough, in the absence of private sector employment opportunities, to employ those unused resources. While this remains the case aggregate demand and GDP cannot grow.

Each country in the EU is a user of the currency and not an issuer. The EU country states are in effect States in a Federal like in America. Each country really does fund itself with tax revenue and bond issues as if it were on a gold standard.

As a whole the EU is a monetary sovereign and the ECB is able to create money by spending in the same way that the Federal Bank does in America. However in practice it does not do this and all money is lent at interest.

Tax dollars from Germany do not fund Spanish, French or Greek deficits in the same way that American Federal spending could be said to deficit fund weaker States as compared to tax collections in stronger States.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it only needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

Taken as a whole the EU is sovereign in its currency, however no one member of the EU is sovereign in the currency and is the user of the currency and not an issuer. The EU has a central bank and a private banking sector to borrow from but it has no central Treasury than can issue currency and add it to the money supply when GDP grows. All of the money supply in the EU is created at interest and fiscal policy is all but impossible.

The external sector is trade with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is constantly growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

This relationship can be expressed by the following formula:

Private Sector = Government Sector + External Sector

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector and external sector are both in plus and trending upwards.

Applying the Sector Flows, Summary and Recommendation

The sector flows at present are shown in the table below. GDP is declining, so each year these numbers get smaller in absolute terms.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] External Sector [X] Government Sector [G] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] Yearly 1.6 % 3.7% 2.1% 7.4%

(Source: Trading Economics and author calculations based on same)

Taken as a whole the sector fiscal flows in the EU are among the strongest in the world at 7.4%. It is however the average of flows and there are some countries within the EU with much weaker flows. The strongest flows are from countries like Germany (8.6%), the Netherlands (9.5%) which tend to skew the results to a higher overall outcome. For example Portugal has -0.7%, Poland 2.5%, Britain 3%, Finland 3.6%, Italy 3.7%, Spain 3.8%.

The largest flow is from the external sector meaning that the EU is vulnerable to external shocks should trading partner demand change.

The balance of sector flows in each country comprising the EU are different. In Germany for example external flows make up 8.8% of the total while in Britain the same flow is -4.4%, France -1.4%. This shows that fiscal settings between the sectors in each country must be different to reflect the nature of the economy. External and Private sector flows are market driven whereas government flows can be planned ahead of time to balance the other two. A fiscal cap of 3% and a Government Debt to GDP ratio of 60% is not a good one size fits all solution. The Maastricht Treaty and Fiscal Compact cannot be applied in this one size fits all fashion.

The self-imposed three percent government deficit rule means that little can be expected from that government who are in any case obsessed with austerity. Trying to grow GDP through austerity is like a person trying to gain weight by eating less.

The bottom line is that the EU private sector does have a positive income flow allowing all private financial assets in the sector to grow in value. Stocks and bonds trading on the local stock market have fiscal space to expand into at the macro level, as do other private financial assets and one can have a generally bullish attitude to investing but not expect exceptional results.

An investor would be better off choosing an ETF from one of the better performing countries within the EU such as Germany or Holland. This would come at the price of less diversification and no exposure to possible "turn around" stories from weaker nation states in the EU.

One can get investment access long the EU via these ETF funds.

(BATS:EZU) iShares MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) SPDR Euro STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Deutsche X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF

When examining the content of each of the above listed ETFs one sees that there is a common weighting of largely the same European companies regardless of their country of origin. The stronger countries are over represented and vice versa. Many of the companies are truly global enterprises or transnational enterprises where national boundaries have little or no application other than a postal address. These multinational European firms are enjoying the benefit of a weaker than normal Euro giving their returns an additional boost over and above normal profits.

Most people think that Europe is not doing well, and for many people there that is also the truth, however there are large multinational corporations in Europe that are doing well despite austerity and "Great Depression" levels of unemployment and GDP decay in many of the EU component lands.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.