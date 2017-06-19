The Sevcon Bull Case Does Not Stand Up To Scrutiny - Fair Value Of $6/Share

Background:

Sevcon (NASDAQ:SEV) is a manufacturer of controllers for electric motors. The simplest way to think about it is as the box that connects the battery to an electric motor and is used to draw power and tell the motor what to do. The company has been in this business for decades and is mostly in industrial applications like mining, farming, lift trucks, forklifts, golf carts, etc. 20-25% of its controller business is in the "on road" space that is currently promoted as its key growth area and represents the core of its bull case. We do not believe this growth will emerge as hoped.

The company has announced five "on road" customers, none named. These deals take place in several stages. The first is providing test controllers and up front engineering work. Sevcon works with the customer to develop some initial features and fit the controller into the design. This results in small revenues early on. The meat of the contracts comes years later if and when the designs go into production. This can lead to some highly speculative math around backlog which the company refers to as "total production revenue". The company puts its TPR at $350-400 million. Its sell-side analysts are even higher. This is the core of the bull case: big production revenues a couple years from now.

On Feb 2, 2017, the company announced the biggest deal in its history. This release drove the stock from $9 to $17. It also came a week before the annual meeting of the company which was set up to be a nasty, combative affair as a board member, who is also a large shareholder had launched an activist proxy fight, was attempting to replace a number of board members, and was vocally criticizing the board and management team. Arguments had become rancorous and public. Whether this announcement had any effect on the vote (which the company won) remains a matter of speculation, but the timing certainly seems helpful to management. But is this contract all that it appeared at first pass?

Total production revenue is not what it looks like:

The wording of the February contract release was this:

"Sevcon, Inc. today reported that it has been contracted by a Sino/European manufacturer of pure electric vehicles for an on-road development & production program. This is Sevcon's sixth major project in the development pipeline. Sevcon had been working with the customer throughout 2016 to help optimize the drivetrain for the project. Sevcon will now develop an inverter based on its existing Gen5 technology. Start of production is expected to be in the fall of 2018. Over the initial three-year production period, revenues are likely to total in the range of $150 to $200 million. The agreement contains two near-term milestones, including the initial product sample and proof-of-concept in the current second quarter of fiscal 2017, and performance testing in the customer's vehicle in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017." - Press Release

Read that quickly and it certainly seems like a game changer for a company with $50 million in revenue last year. But the language here needs to be parsed carefully. It speaks of a 3 year production period but never quite says that this production has been contracted for. This seemed suspicious in light of the milestones involved, the fact that proof of concept and initial samples were yet to come, and that there remained performance testing yet to do. Who signs a production contract for a part they have never even gotten proof of concept for, much less tested? The fact that the production revenues were separated from the actual text about what was contracted also seemed odd and as if, without telling an actual untruth, it could easily lead a reader to an overly aggressive assumption and to mistake the top of a sales funnel for the bottom.

So, we dug in a bit. The structure of this (and from what we can tell all) of Sevcon's "on road" contracts is for early development possibly leading to future production. Pretty much all of the contract's headline value is from production, in this case, slated for Q4 2018 according to the company's sell side research. That is quite a long time to wait. It is also no guarantee whatsoever that such production revenue will ever occur. The company's own 10-K lists this as a risk factor:

Program development timescales are long and can be cancelled, depriving us of product sales In certain markets in which the Company operates, and in particular in the Company's new market sectors, non-recurring engineering development programs may take several years to complete, and programs can be cancelled by the customer at short notice. Cancellation of an engineering development program would potentially result in the Company not being able to sell the expected products. (Underline ours). - Sec Filing page 6.

This was not terribly reassuring. In fact, it seemed to make the idea that the company has over $350 million in claimed backlog/TPR/"forecasted production sales" look extremely aggressive and highly speculative. A contract for 2-5 years from now that can be cancelled at any time by a customer and requires numerous, uncertain milestones does not seem to us to meet the standard for "backlog" or even a "forecast" that a reasonable analyst would use or to provide any sort of solid basis for estimating future revenues.

Our concern was further amplified by text from the 10-Q that seems to imply that these projects are not guaranteed in any way to result in production revenues.

"We are currently conducting engineering services work on several projects, all of which are expected to go into production in 2017-2018, and beyond. A multi-year project is generally very intense in terms of hours worked for the first twelve months as we develop the product and software. Subsequent time is spent on the refinement of the initial development, product testing, the validation of the product to safety standards and product certification. The customer is not obligated to purchase the product that is developed…" (Underline ours) - SEC Filing page 21.

This makes it quite clear the company is incurring large costs essentially on spec for prospective later orders that are in no way assured and will have to be won post development. This is not a production contract. It's a path to bid on a future production contract.

There is also no discussion of exclusivity here. Customers may be undertaking parallel development pathways and setting up a sort of "bake off" at the end. Such practices are quite common, especially as a way to prevent one vendor from having too much power to drive price. As the customers are unnamed, it is impossible to independently verify this one way or that other, but it seems a not just plausible but downright likely state of the world. Spending 2 years in development with a poorly capitalized vendor only to allow them to stick you up at the end because you either take their price or restart development and miss key product windows does not seem like the manner in which large automakers do business. We suspect that this development work is, as a best case, part of a competitive bidding process. But even that may be too optimistic.

Some due diligence:

We reached out to some friends in the industry (and made some new ones) to ask about electric motor controls in general and Sevcon in particular. The overwhelming consensus from our DD calls to a number of EV manufacturers and design firms was this: Sevcon is a bit like an FPGA (field programmable gate array) semiconductor. You use it for prototyping and sorting out design issues or possibly for small scale applications. It's very flexible and reprogrammable. But, like an FPGA, the tradeoff for this flexibility is cost and performance. You do not go to large scale or high performance production with it. Once you know what you want, you build something custom.

We spoke to one firm whose 8 person engineering staff created a custom controller themselves (after looking at SEV and deciding that could not do what they needed even for prototyping) in a few months. Everyone we spoke to in the EV space was telling us the same thing: you use this for design, then make your own for mass production. That puts a very different spin on these purportedly large contracts based on possible future production.

A direct quote from a DD source:

"A more sophisticated company, which Euro or Taiwanese tend to be, would just use it (Sevcon's controller) for proof of concept stages and then probably develop their own motor controller before going into production. That's what Harley and Honda did with Mission Motors, what Toyota and Mercedes did with Tesla, and is pretty much the pattern from anyone that has decent in-house engineering and commercialization competency." (Parenthetical added for clarity)

So, not only is using a company for prototyping then creating your own controller for production a highly plausible outcome, it would seem to be standard industry practice. Even large, established firms like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) get the short end of this sometimes and smaller firms like Mission Motors wind up defunct and sold for assets.

For color on the industry and Mercedes/Tesla:

"But over the years-and following Tesla's success-more large auto makers like Daimler have started to take electric cars much more seriously, and have sought to bring powertrain and battery technology in house. The head of electric car tech at Daimler, Harald Kroeger, told the German magazine Wirtshafts Woche (cited in IBT) that Mercedes-Benz has now invested over $550 million in its own powertrain and battery tech, and will be using its own tech for the next-generation car."

It appears to us that these large contracts are probably, in fact, quite a bit smaller than the figures the company discussing. The controller portion of them may be just a few million dollars of development fees, not $100 million of production. If this is the case, then the actual revenue likely to come from Sevcon's much publicized $350-400 million backlog of production revenue is not even 10% of that figure. (And some analysts are using even higher numbers in their reports.) Sevcon will likely be used for prototyping, but not for production. This is the key point here, so let us emphasize that again: This is a prototyping story mistaken for a production story.

It's the equivalent of Altera discussing how many chips they would sell if they get an FPGA in the new iPhone. Clearly, Altera would never make such a fanciful claim and no one would believe them if they did. Why such a claim appears to be being accepted for Sevcon in an interesting question.

Providing an "A sample" to a customer is just providing some controllers to work with that have the correct interfaces and a little software. Then, Sevcon does some engineering work and the customer dials in the design. This says little or nothing about ever going into production and even the design revenue can fail to materialize as it did in the Dec Q.

The company either failed to hit a milestone or had a "change of requirements by a customer" (depending upon who you ask) for a key contract and had to take a $500,000 charge for "additional expenses" that we believe was also backed out of revenues for the Q as the company uses percentage of completion accounting. This charge has been poorly explained as has been the issue of "renegotiating the scope of the project" cited in their earning press release. Neither the charge nor the renegotiation are even mentioned in the company's 10-Q which, in conjunction with the company's self-admitted past material deficiencies in financial controls (including inappropriate loans made to officers) begins to paint a worrying pattern on disclosure.

Highly speculative future revenues are foregrounded and very tangible and material current issues are left unmentioned.

Sevcon is simply not positioned to be a mass production supplier in the EV space,

it uses contract manufacturers in Poland and Malaysia for its production,

has no particular cost advantage, and

is awfully small and thinly capitalized to be considered as a partner on production runs by a major manufacturer.

Can one seriously see a major auto manufacturer designing in a critical drivetrain component from a provider that has $5.7 million in cash on their balance sheet as opposed to going to Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) or Continental (OTCPK:CTTAY) or Delphi (NYSE:DLPH) or doing it themselves and using the same contract manufacturers Sevcon does? We find such an outcome implausible. Major vehicle manufacturers are highly risk averse customers.

The Bassi acquisition has masked the long term weakness of the controls business:

In Feb 2016, the company bought Bassi, an Italian manufacturer of chargers for electric vehicles. This added a great deal of low margin revenue to the topline. Bassi is growing and its non-apples-to-apples addition to the topline has made the company appear as though growth has been strong, but the controls business (previously nearly all of Sevcon's revenue and its purported key future growth engine) shows a very different trend.

Controls began to decline in the Dec 2015 quarter. The very next quarter, the company bought Bassi and materially increased the overall Sevcon topline to the point where it appeared the company was growing well. Bassi was 30% of revenues in the Mar 2016 Q. That is the growth spike we see in that quarter as 2 months of Bassi revenues were included. Absent that, the core controls business declined 10% year on year.

Controls peaked at $10.03 million in the Sep 2015 Q. Mar 2017 was $8.09 million, a roughly 20% drop from peak and the second lowest revenue for that segment in the last 5 years (surpassed only by the Dec 2016 Q). The company had control segment revenues above $8 million per quarter all the way back in 2011. It has been a no growth business over 7 years. This product line certainly does not act like a hot new area. The company ascribes this to drops in legacy products such as aerial lifts rather than (as we suspect) increasing commoditization and a move to custom as markets grow in size. But, even if this is so, the effect is only so noticeable because the new "on road" business is so small. Discussing the 20% growth in "on road" without foregrounding the fact that such growth levels only imply around $300k in additional revenue might, once again, lead a casual listener to overestimate the performance of the segment.

Then it gets worse:

Further enhancing our thesis that this new area is less promising that is being made out, gross margins have contracted sharply not just for the business as a whole but for the controls segment as well.

Gross margin for Sevcon as a whole was 24% in the Mar 2017 Q. This was down sequentially if you back out the $500k charge the company took in the Dec 2016 Q. It compares to 31.3% a year ago and 45.2% before the Bassi acquisition. Some of this comes down to the much lower margins at Bassi (13.9% in March) but more comes from a collapse in segment margins. Bassi had 22.4% margins in the year ago quarter. The Mar 2017 Q represented an 850bp decline in segment margins.

Controls had a 32.2% gross margin in the Mar Q down from 34.8% a year ago, but that year ago quarter had been a steep drop from the preceding quarter. Gross Margins on controls had been 45.6% in the Dec 2015 Q and averaged around 39% for FY (September) 2014 and 2015. Controls gross margin has dropped 680bp from what had been typical levels and considerably more from peak margins.

Note again the timing: Bassi was added to revenues in Mar 2016, the same quarter in which controls margins dropped over 1000bp. This makes the trend more difficult to spot, but it is there in the filings if one reads to the end. Worse still, 32% margins are awfully high for a supplier of production components to the automotive space. Companies like Delphi top out in the teens. This both reinforces the argument that Sevcon is not currently generating mass production revenues and implies that if they were to do so, margins have a considerable further distance to fall.

Sevcon starts losing money:

The net result of controls weakness and margin deterioration is that Sevcon now loses money. Despite the Mar 2017 Q being record revenues for the company, gross profit was down 8.5% in absolute dollars from the prior year. In fact, in absolute dollars, gross profit has been down year on year for the last 3 quarters in a row and has basically gone nowhere in 3 years despite the Bassi acquisition. Meanwhile, Mar Q operating expenses rose 29.9% from a year ago.

Sevcon has shifted from making money to losing it. The company had a 6.4% operating margin on $10.5 million in revenues in Sept 2015 and 5.4% in Dec 2015. That was their last profitable quarter. The company has lost money every Q since it bought Bassi. In the Mar 2017 Q, Sevcon had -14.8% operating margins on $15.7 million in revenue.

The company has lost money for 5 quarters in a row. This shows no signs of abating. While losing an average of $2.5 million per Q over the last 3 quarters seems miniscule in the days of Snapchat and other such jet engines of cash consumption, it's quite a big deal for Sevcon. Cash and equivalents stood at $5.7 million in the Mar 2017 Q. This has serious implications for the company beyond just being in a cash crunch. The company has debt covenants to worry about and is going to need to raise capital to meet them.

Debt covenants and cash constraints loom:

$5.7 million in cash (roughly 2 Q's of burn) is not a lot of cash. Perhaps seeking to alleviate this (and to fund an acquisition), on May 22, 2017, the company announced a $10 million credit line with FrontFour Capital. A careful reading of the terms makes this money look very expensive and a similarly careful reading of the existing debt covenants with Banca Monte dei Paschi di Sienna make it appear that this cash (if drawn) will not alleviate the covenant compliance issues on the existing debt.

First, let's look at the new credit line:

On May 22, 2017, Sevcon, Inc. (the "Company") entered into a loan agreement (the "Loan Agreement") with FrontFour Capital Group, LLC (the "Lender"), pursuant to which the Lender made a commitment to the Company to provide an unsecured term loan in the principal amount of $10 million dollars (the "Term Loan"). The period of the Lender's commitment under the Loan Agreement began on the date the Company entered into the Loan Agreement, and terminates on ((I)) August 22, 2017, or (ii) if the Company chooses to request an extension, November 22, 2017. The Company paid a commitment fee to the Lender of $450,000. If the Company elects to extend the commitment period, it will be required to pay the Lender an additional $150,000 extension fee. Under the Loan Agreement, the Lender agrees to advance the full amount of the Term Loan to the Company in up to three disbursements on the date or dates requested by the Company within the commitment period. The interest rate on amounts borrowed under the Loan Agreement will be 10% per annum. The Term Loan, which will be pari passu with the Company's existing senior credit facility with Banca Del Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena S.p.A., will mature and be repayable in full one year from the first date on which the Company requests a disbursement from the Lender under the Loan Agreement; provided that maturity would accelerate upon an event of default, a change of control, or the Company's repayment of all amounts due under the Banca Del Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena S.p.A. credit facility. The Loan Agreement provides for mandatory prepayment in the event that the Company receives net cash proceeds from an equity issuance, in an amount equal to such net cash proceeds. The Loan Agreement also provides for voluntary prepayment at any time without penalty. (Underline ours) - SEC doc

This is a one year loan at 10% interest with a $450k commitment fee that makes the effective interest rate 14.5% if the whole line is drawn and higher if the line is partially drawn. This seems like expensive capital and the commitment fee is paid whether they draw the line of not. It appears lenders are not seeing much security from the "total production revenue" of Sevcon's contracts. This interest rate approaches that of unsecured consumer credit. While this line may alleviate near term cash constraints, it does not appear to aid in keeping the company in compliance with their existing debt covenants.

The Company has a five year credit facility with Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. ("MPS Bank") under which it has drawn €14,000,000 ($15,733,000 as of September 30, 2016). While the credit facility is outstanding, the Company together with its subsidiaries must maintain a leverage ratio, defined as the ratio of consolidated indebtedness of the Company and its subsidiaries, minus cash and marketable securities, to EBITDA of the Company and its subsidiaries, measured on a fiscal year-end basis, plus (under a December 2016 amendment) the net cash proceeds received by the Company from the issuance and sale of equity securities during such twelve month period, of not greater than 3.5:1.00 through September 30, 2017, and thereafter not greater than 3.0:1.00. Breach of this covenant would constitute an event of default, after which the interest rate would be increased and the Bank could elect a number of remedies including, but not limited to declaring all obligations (including principal, interest and expenses) immediately due and payable, that would have a material adverse impact on the Company's ability to continue operations. (Underline ours) - SEC doc page 7.

The company has $16.3 million currently drawn on the MPS bank line which is subject to this covenant. The numerator of the fraction is (debt- cash). The denominator is (FY EBITDA + Equity issued). The ratio must be below 3.5 at the end of FY 2017 and below 3 in following years. Adding additional cash by adding additional debt leaves the numerator unchanged. Nor, under existing covenants, does cash from a credit line count as cash raised. The sale of equity is specifically stipulated.

This poses significant issues when EBITDA is negative. The company only got by on this last year by raising money. EBITDA has been -$4.4 million in the first 6 months of FY 2017. Even the bulls expect losses all year. If we take -$8 million as a test case, we likely see -$9 million in cash flow from ops.

Sevcon began the FY with $14.1 million in cash. If that drops to $5.1 million and debt stays at $16.3 million, our pre-raise numerator is 11.2. The denominator is tricky as it cannot be negative (unless MPS permitted any loss to cover an infinite amount of debt which seems implausible) so the EBITDA figure of -$8 million has to be offset by a capital raise. The solution has a feedback loop between cash levels and money raised that resolves to $8.711 million that would need to be raised before 9/30/17 to remain in debt compliance with greater numbers coming thereafter as the ratio drops to 3 in FY 2018.

Math:

Numerator = ($16.3 debt - ($5.1 cash pre raise + $8.711 cash from raise)) = 2.489.

Denominator = (-$8 EBITDA + $8.711 cash raised) = 0.711.

2.489/0.711 = 3.5.

We suspect that a $9-10 million raise is coming. That amounts to 10.5-12% of the company's market cap. Companies with trading this thin tend to get hit hard on such raises. They also tend to get a lot of scrutiny and we suspect that other investors will notice the same issues we have.

The FrontFour credit line is not a real backstop to an equity offering. It makes the company look less like they have to raise money, but this appearance is illusory. It does not mitigate the impending debt covenant crunch and, to the extent it is drawn, the size of the equity offering will have to increase significantly as the underline we placed in the terms above demonstrates. Mandatory preferential repayment from equity issues will keep the cash level from rising as all the first dollars in must go to repayment. In the event that the full line is drawn, the company may wind up needing to raise $19-20 million.

This appears increasingly likely based upon the June 3rd acquisition of the remaining 50% interest in the company's China JV. The company paid $5 million for this with an additional fee of up to $1.17 million to reimburse their former partner for "taxes paid by it in relation to the equity transfer as well as certain ancillary fees." As seems to be typical for Sevcon, the details of this transaction are extremely sparse. To our knowledge, it was not even press released, just set out in a brief 8k. What we do know is this looks to cost about $6 million and the only obvious place to get that cash is the credit line.

A number of problems appear to arise from this transaction. First, it appears to be extremely expensive. It values the JV at over $13 million. We do not have specific revenues for the JV, but the company does break out China sourced revenue in its SEC filings using this descriptor: "revenues by region below are based upon the location of the business selling the products rather than the destination of the products." This appears to indicate that the China JV should show up on the China line. If this is so, then China has been $600k in revenues over the last 6 months, was $1.5 million in FY 2016 and $700k the year before. This lines up with the company's statements that the China JV grew 106% from 2015 to 2016 so it seems like this is the correct presumption though little is actually described in the filings.

Somewhat worrying in this revenue is the drop to $61k in the Mar Q. That is a very sharp drop off and makes us concerned that something may be wrong. It may just be lumpiness or it may be that revenues flowing through the JV are not all China sourced, but as a drop from $540k the prior Q, it's quite substantial. Lumpy or no, this revenue makes the JV look very expensive as $13 million (nearly 9x 2016 revs) and the Q1 drop seems an odd Q to use as a basis to pay top dollar.

The deal ended the JV and "Fuha glass was released from its obligation to make future capital contributions to Sevcon New Energy Technology." Just what the future capital needs here are remains unclear to us but this could make such an acquisition even more expensive.

Adding more worry, the loss of the Chinese partner makes New Energy Tech into a "wholly foreign-owned enterprise." This, for those who do not follow China, can pose some very significant issues, most notably a lack of government support and having to go it alone in a very clubby and insider driven marketplace. The company has even gone so far as to mention such concerns in its risk factors:

The loss of government support may adversely affect the Company's Chinese Joint Venture The Company has a joint venture to market product in China. The Chinese market is volatile and is susceptible to additional volatility based on the promotion or absence of government support. SEC doc p33

They also spoke a great deal about how important this partner was when entering the deal.

The new joint venture Sevcon [Hubei] New Energy Technology Company, Ltd. (50/50 stake) will market and sell existing and future Sevcon products to Tier 1 automotive suppliers in China.

Sevcon President and CEO Matt Boyle stated:

"Partnering with Risenbo is a unique strategic opportunity for Sevcon to gain greater access to the world's largest electric and hybrid vehicle market. China has long been one of our most important growth regions, driven by increasing product demand in our traditional off-road, industrial, construction and mining markets. This joint venture will open the door for Sevcon to help China's Tier 1 automotive suppliers meet the country's fast-growing demand for zero emission scooters, motorcycles, automobiles and commercial vehicles, as well as hybrid electric vehicles. Working with Risenbo, a respected supplier to the automotive market in China, will enable us to forge new customer relationships in this crucially important geographic market far more rapidly and efficiently than we could on our own." The agreement has received the required approval of the government authorities in China. Under its terms, Sevcon and Risenbo each will own a 50% stake in the joint venture, which will be led by a Sevcon-nominated chair. Subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions, the joint-venture agreement is expected to become effective in the first quarter of this year.

Story

We are frankly a bit puzzled about what just happened here. The company appears to have paid a very high price funded with expensive, short term money to buy half of a JV that has not produced much revenue to date, just had a terrible quarter, likely has future capital needs, and that no longer has a local partner. It seems a very odd choice for a company that is already so cash strapped and the term whereby the company covers the taxes of the equity transfer is highly unusual. In combination with the very short 14 day close and how closely this lines up with the 3 year anniversary of the deal's initiation, this fact pattern makes us wonder about whether some sort of contractual put option or other such complexity is in play, but this is pure speculation on our part and we have no actual knowledge that such is the case.

In any event, as the JV was already consolidated as a VIE, this is not likely to have much effect on the income statement beyond adding $150k/Q in interest costs.

Just to add one last straw to the back of this already heavily burdened camel, the company also has a defined benefit pension plan from their legacy businesses that has $33 million in obligations and $22 million in assets. The tail on it is too long to provide much acute distress, but it is something any potential acquirer will take into account.

Risks and valuation:

In a space like this, acquisition is always a risk, but we think that risk is attenuated here. Comparable transactions have taken place between ¼ and 1/3 of Sevcon's valuation. Industry players are not going to pay up for contracts as if they are going to go into production because they will understand how these contracts work even if sell side analysts do not. There is not a great deal of technology or scarce expertise to buy with the company and the build vs. buy decision of creating your own controllers is skewed toward build when an EV company can do it in a few months with a few people once they know what they want.

The company has 7.6 million fully diluted shares, $5.7 million in cash (and dropping), and $16.3 million in debt (plus what looks to be $6 million more) for an EV of $132-138 million at a $16 stock price. Add in $11 million in unfunded pensions and this looks pretty steep for a buyer. The company bought Bassi for about 1X trailing revenues and that was 1/3 in stock and Bassi was growing and making money at the time.

The other potential risk is "another big contract" getting announced, but, as we are sure such a contract will have the same sort of terms as the existing ones, once this is well understood by the street, convincing investors to pay up for such distant and speculative revenues will be a far more difficult task.

We put fair value here at about $56 million in EV (1X trailing twelve month revenues) which implies a stock price of $6 even ignoring the pension issue, the $6 million in new debt (which takes another $0.79/share off), and before the impending dilution from financing. This is a bit below where the stock was before the big announcement of "up to $150-200 million" from an unnamed customer. Given 2 quarters of margin deterioration and cash depletion since then, that seems like where the stock belongs with risk to the downside if a path to profitability cannot be found and real going concern risk if an equity deal cannot be consummated.

Conclusion:

This does not look like a play on electric vehicle production.

It's a small prototyping and engineering company mistaken for a larger player in next-gen automotive.

The management team, who has a history of deficient financial controls, has been describing as a sort of backlog (using the questionable "total production value" metric) future revenues so uncertain and implausible that we can think of no other company that would do so.

They have named none of their key customers.

The company has masked (perhaps through happenstance, perhaps deliberately) the decline of the business it claims to be their future behind an acquisition.

Post JV deal debt to equity now exceeds 2.5X

Margins are eroding, the company loses money, is running out of cash, and has acute capital needs for both operations and debt covenants.

Revenue will arrive small amounts for easy, early milestones, but production revenues seem destined to remain elusive (save perhaps for the one yacht thruster application, the smallest of their deals at $15 million TPV over 6 years). There appears to be a great deal of chicken counting here based upon possible contracts that are not even, at this point, eggs.

To believe the bull case, one must accept that a number of large, unnamed automotive manufacturers will bet their production of electric vehicles on a tiny, thinly capitalized company by outsourcing a key component to them, and

that contracts containing no requirement to purchase products which can be cancelled by the customer more or less at will and with little or no notice represent real long term opportunity and will, against general industry practice, go into production despite all the issues outlined above.

If one does not accept such a premise, then all that is left is a sub-scale company that used to have a nice, niche business but that has seen margins and revenues erode due to increased competition, commoditization, and customers choosing to build their own controllers rather than buy them coupled to another commodity business that seems able to grow its topline, but not generate profits.

Operating margins have dipped persistently into the red, the company is running out of cash, needs to take significant actions to avoid tripping debt covenants, and looks ill prepared to deal with an extremely high debt level for such a small enterprise with negative EBITDA. The risks here appear very high and the margin for error and delay is very low.

The company ended its Mar Q earnings conference call after 23 minutes claiming it was "out of time" and after allowing questions from only one person, its most bullish sell-side analyst. This was despite others being in the question queue. We have no definitive explanation for this, but have been left wondering whether this was because it did not want to be asked any questions about these difficult matters and was seeking to avoid shareholder concerns about the trajectory of the company. In light of the company's long term pattern around disclosure, such an explanation is not implausible. The alternative, that company management did not block out even a half an hour for its earnings call, would certainly be unusual…

