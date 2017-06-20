More Dividend Growth Coming For Merck's Owners

The success of Keytruda in the coming years should allow for much better dividend growth rates.

Thesis

Merck's (MRK) success in oncology will drive the company's results over the coming years, which should allow for higher dividend growth rates going forward.

Merck has a long history of continuous dividend payments, although the growth rate hasn't been very high at the company kept its dividend at the same level for a couple of years in a row during the financial crisis:

MRK Dividend data by YCharts

We see a long history without any dividend cuts, but the dividend has been flat for more than five years earlier this century, and since 2017 the dividend growth rate has been relatively low, at just 3.1% annually.

MRK Net Income (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The low dividend growth rate is, at least partially, based on Merck's rather weak profit and cash flow growth over the last 17 years -- FCF grew by a little less than 4% annually, whilst net income has declined over that time frame.

This could change though, as Merck's profits and cash flows are poised to grow substantially over the next years, as its big immuno - oncology efforts are starting to pay off.

Keytruda, Merck's second biggest drug by sales in the most recent quarter ($580 million), is poised to grow into a mega-blockbuster over the next years, bringing in many billions in net income and cash flow for the company.

The cancer drug, which is currently approved for non- small cell lung cancer, melanoma, squamous cancers of the head and neck, Hodgkin lymphoma and urothelial bladder cancer, is experiencing massive growth rates (more than 130% yoy in Q1) and will likely receive approval for additional indications during the next years.

Keytruda's strong results in non-small cell lung cancer -- a $8 billion market by the end of the decade -- make it the premier drug versus Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo, a position that has been strengthened by a recently released data from Merck's KEYNOTE-021 study, which showed that the overall response rate of the Keytruda combo was almost twice as high as the pem / carbo combo alone.

At ASCO Merck recently presented data from two studies (KEYNOTE-173 and I-SPY 2) that showed a pathological complete response rate that was roughly three times as high as the control groups when patients were treated with Keytruda, which, according to Merck, means that success in a phase III study is (almost) guaranteed. This means Keytruda could also get Merck access to the huge breast cancer market, that is forecasted to hit more than $17 billion by 2021.

Merck is investigating Keytruda for more than 30 different tumor types, it is thus very likely that the cancer drug will be approved for many more indications over the next years, which means Keytruda alone could generate top line growth for many years (through new markets, both via new indications and new geographic markets, and increasing market penetration).

Keytruda is projected to generate more than $5 billion in annual sales in the non-small cell lung cancer indication alone (by 2025), it seems reasonable that Keytruda's total sales for all indications will be well above that level -- at $10 billion in annual sales, Keytruda would provide a 25% boost to Merck's current top line number of a little less than $40 billion a year. As Keytruda, like other (non-OTC) drugs comes with very low marginal costs, and since the majority of the fixed costs were already booked during the drug's development, those revenues should come with very solid margins -- somewhere in the ballpark of the net margins many biotech companies are generating, i.e. 30% to 50%. Keytruda should thus be able to boost Merck's bottom line ($4.4 billion in the last four quarters), and also the its cash flows, by several billion dollars a year in the coming years (although ramp-up will mean that the impact will not come immediately).

Merck is positive with its guidance for the current year, seeing revenues coming in at $39.7 billion, the company also sees earnings per share (adjusted, but not adjusted for currency rates) coming in at $3.82. This is almost exactly in line with the analyst consensus ($3.84), and would mean that Merck currently trades at 16.5 times this year's earnings. Based on that earnings estimate Merck's dividend payout ratio for the current year stands at just 49% -- there thus would be ample room to increase the dividend payout going forward.

Merck is forecasted to grow its EPS to $4.18 in 2018, which would mean an annual growth rate of nine percent from this year's target of $3.82. If Merck would pay out 50% of its estimated earnings in 2018, the company's annual per share dividend could rise to $2.09, which would mean the dividend could be increased by more than eleven percent over the next one and a half years, and Merck would still pay out just half of its earnings.

Whether Merck does indeed do that, or chooses to use its cash flows and earnings for other purposes is not yet known, but it is becoming relatively clear that Merck has the potential for much more compelling dividend growth rates going forward, which, in combination with the company's 3.0% dividend yield, could make Merck an attractive income investment (apart from the potential for capital appreciation).

Takeaway

Merck's dividend yield is very solid, but its dividend growth rate has been mediocre over the last years, and there were a couple of years without any dividend increases at all.

Due to the company's foreseeable success with its I/O franchise, that is poised to push earnings and cash flows higher, Merck should have much more room to grow its dividend going forward, which could make the pharma company a nice income investment.

