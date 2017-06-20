Altria Group: How Long It Survives With Price Increases

The current dividend yield does not compensate a potential investor for these business risks, and the stock price growth perspectives are not supported by the underlying financials.



Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is one of the world's leaders in the manufacturing of tobacco products. Facing a natural decrease in demand as healthy lifestyles become more fashionable, the company needs to increase its business diversification. The main questions to consider for mid- and long-term investors are:

Is the company able to offset a decline in volumes with price increases?

Are there any significant positive developments in the product line?

Are any M&A activities being undertaken to support margins?

Even though tobacco products consumption is decreasing, especially among youth, MO manages to compensate for the drop in the volume of sales by increasing selling prices. Namely, a 2.6% decline in the volume of smokeable products sales in Q1 2017 was more than offset by price growth so that net revenues from this product segment grew by 0.7% YoY.

Existing business is quite efficient with a gross operating margin of roughly 37% in 1Q17 - but that's it, no significant positive developments have been shown recently. The company has been trying to diversify its earnings' sources but didn't manage to decrease the share of tobacco products in sales - it still amounted to 89.7% of net revenues in 1Q17. Only about 10% of revenues were derived from smokeless products and premium wines (the latter is, in addition, a loss-making business segment for now) and no improvement was seen for the last 3 years. Even the e-vapor product category that was booming in 2012-2015 has slowed its growth in the latest quarters. Overall, the company expects to show growth of 8-10% in EPS in FY 2017 with a further increase in selling prices and a decline in volumes.

So for traditional tobacco manufacturing the light at the end of the tunnel seems quite dim now. Being unable to develop successful new products internally, the company should've been engaging in M&A to diversify its earnings - but we see no such actions. In exchange, MO has 38% of its balance sheet represented by $17.6bn worth 10.2% share in Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD). It should be noted that the latest 20-F annual report shows that return on equity of BUD was just about 3.3% in FY2016.

At the same time, MO has about $13.9bn of long-term debt outstanding with the average cost of 5.2%. So effectively the company is losing about 2% on this yield-cost difference - and that's $0.3bn per year. The other problem is that almost all these shares are restricted and cannot be sold until October 2021. We can conclude that MO has a significant portion of its assets locked-up in a low-profitable investment which is funded with expensive debt.

Quite surprisingly, in April 2017 Fitch Ratings has upgraded MO's credit rating to 'A-' with a 'Stable' outlook. The agency underlined that the increase in rating was attributable to the fact that "fundamental change to litigation risk has occurred due to the settlement and/or dismissal of lawsuits including several class actions during 2016". We think that this ground for rating increase is quite shaky since the company has actually paid less than $1bn of judgments and settlements in the last 10 years. So we believe this rating action should be taken with caution when making investment decisions.

Even with all the challenges mentioned above, there's one single reason above all the others to consider MO's business as sustainable at least in the medium term. About 15% of the US population is still actively smoking and MO is responsible more than a half of this market with Marlboro brand having 40-45% of the North American market. Tobacco is a product of utmost importance for the smokers so their demand has low elasticity to price and the company has the power to increase it.

In terms of stable income, the company has traditionally been generous to shareholders. Dividends paid have been growing at an average rate of 8.5% for the last 3 years and averaged 80-90% of net comprehensive income. However, we believe that the dividend yield which is currently at 3.2% might be quite low for a company with such shaky business perspectives.

Apart from dividends, MO is supporting share price with aggressive repurchase program ($1.4bn authorized at end-1Q17) and given the absence of M&A the company is likely to maintain this program in a short term. The stock has a beta of 0.5 only and for the last 12 months it has slightly outperformed the S&P 500 index (+18.9% vs. +17.3% respectively) - so the repurchase program is fulfilling its purpose.

To sum up, we believe that given the established franchise and high market share in the US the company will be able to maintain the growth in payouts in near- and medium-term. However, over a longer time horizon, its business perspectives are much vaguer since the demand declines, the price increase has some limitations, and the most important point is that it's not clear how the company is going to diversify its earnings. In our opinion, current dividend yield does not compensate a potential investor for these business risks and stock price growth perspectives not supported by the underlying financials.

