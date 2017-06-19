TerraForm Global's (GLBL) CEO Peter Blackmore on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TerraForm Global Incorporated (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

June 19, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Brett Prior - Head of Investor Relations

Peter Blackmore - Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer

Becky Cranna - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Operator

I would now like to turn the call over to Brett Prior, Head of Investor Relations for TerraForm Global. Please go ahead.

Brett Prior

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining TerraForm Global’s investor update call for 4Q 2016. I’m joined today by, Peter Blackmore, Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer and by Becky Cranna, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. As is customary practice, I will now review our disclosure statement.

Our discussion today will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted revenue, adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution, or CAFD. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures has been provided in our call presentation published on TerraForm Global’s Web site today.

Please note that this call contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations. We encourage you to review the Safe Harbor statement contained in today’s presentation for a more complete description. In addition, this call includes only information available to us at this time. To the extent you are listening to this call at a later date via replay, please note this information may be outdated or incomplete.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Peter Blackmore. Peter?

Peter Blackmore

Thank you, Brett, and welcome everybody. I appreciate you’re joining us. This call is primarily set up to review the quarter four 2016 financials, but which also gives us opportunity to provide a brief update on the transaction of Brookfield. In addition, I am very pleased to be able to report once again that our fleet continues to perform well. Secondly, we continue to make solid progress on implementing all our standalone operating capability. Third, we continue to make progress on our periodic SEC filings with filing of our 2016 10-K last week. We have also scheduled our Annual Shareholder Meeting for June 29, 2017, and we are working to finalize and file our 10-Q for 1Q 2017.

Finally, we are working to satisfy the conditions to closing of the Brookfield transaction with a meaningful progress to-date, including entrance into a settlement agreement with Renova on May the 26th. And we seek the Bankruptcy Court approval from the settlement agreement with SunEdison on June the 06th.

With that, I would now like to turn the presentation over to our CFO, Becky Cranna who will walk you through our reported results. Becky?

Becky Cranna

Thank you, Peter and good afternoon everyone. Let's turn to page five. Operating results for 4Q 2016 were in line with management expectations, compared to the fourth quarter of 2015, fleet size and generation increased due to the addition of 36 megawatts from two solar plants in Thailand, 26 megawatts from our Alto Cielo plant in Uruguay and additional economic interest in two India power plants. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined versus the fourth quarter 2015, driven primarily by the loss of G&A support from SunEdison. And CAFD declined versus the fourth quarter of 2015, driven primarily by the loss of G&A support from SunEdison and FX settlement losses.

Turning to page six, our full year 2016 revenue and adjusted EBITDA were substantially in line with management expectation, post the SunEdison bankruptcy. Revenue for 2016 was negatively impacted by three factors; first, higher than expected curtailment on our wind plants in China; second, lower than expected wind and solar source across our fleet, especially in Brazil; and third, turbine outages in Brazil and India. But these negative impacts were largely offset by favorable solar fleet availability, cost optimization and currency appreciation relative to forecast.

In closing, as our results demonstrate, our business continues to perform well. We have made meaningful progress on meeting the closing conditions for the Brookfield acquisition, and remain focused on meeting the remaining closing conditions. Simultaneously, our team is working diligently to finalize our Form 10-Q for the first quarter 2017 and we look forward to speaking with you again after our next filing. This concludes our prepared remarks.

Now, I'd like to turn the call back to the operator for the Q&A session. Operator?

Peter Blackmore

Thank you, Operator. And thank you all for attending the call. We'll continue to keep you up to-date with progress. And having said that, let's close the call, operator.

