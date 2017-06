This week’s Tech.pinions podcast features Carolina Milanesi, Tom Mainelli and Bob O’Donnell discussing Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) new Surface Laptop and Windows 10S, the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPad Pro and some of Tim Cook’s comments in his Bloomberg interview, and Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) purchase of Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM).

Disclaimer: Some of the author's clients are vendors in the tech industry.

Disclosure: None.