Valuation Dashboard: Technology And Telecom - Update

Executive summary

Hardware, Semiconductors, Communication Equipment and Wireless Telecom Services have mixed valuation factors and are undervalued for at least one of them. Hardware is at its historical average in profitability (measured by ROE). Semiconductors, Communication Equipment and Wireless Telecom Services are significantly above their own profitability averages. Other industries are less attractive. Software and Integrated Telecom Services look the most overpriced. All industries in IT and Telecom are above or close to their historical baseline in profitability.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in Telecom, is stable in Semiconductors, Electronic Equipment, and deteriorated elsewhere.

P/S is stable in Internet, Software, Hardware, Semiconductors, Integrated Telecom and deteriorated elsewhere.

P/FCF has improved in IT Services, Software, Semiconductors, Integrated Telecom and deteriorated in Wireless Telecom, Electronic Equipment, Internet.

ROE has improved in Internet, Software and deteriorated in Hardware.

The SPDR Select Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) has lagged the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) by almost 2%.

On this period, the five best performing S&P 500 Tech or Telecom stocks are Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), CSRA, Inc. (NYSE:CSRA), Intuit, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), and NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. The 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity are kept in the final selection.

This strategy rebalanced monthly has an annualized return about 12.76% in a 17-year simulation. The sector ETF XLK has an annualized return of only 2.83% on the same period. Past performance is not a guarantee of future result. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

BELFB Bel Fuse Inc. COMMEQUIP STX Seagate Technology Plc COMPUTER WBMD Webmd Health Corp. INTERNET CRUS Cirrus Logic Inc. SEMIANDEQUIP NANO Nanometrics Inc SEMIANDEQUIP CDK CDK Global Inc SOFTW CTXS Citrix Systems Inc. SOFTW CSRA CSRA Inc. TECHSVCE NSR NeuStar Inc. TECHSVCE SAIC Science Applications International Corp. TECHSVCE

Detail of Valuation and Quality indicators in Technology and Telecom on 6/17/2017

I take four aggregate industry factors provided by portfolio123: Price/Earnings (P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Price to free cash flow (P/FCF), Return on Equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the four industry factors. There are three columns for each factor: the current value, the average ("Avg") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above ("D-xxx").

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Internet 50.97 38.33 -32.98% 3.94 2.93 -34.47% 33.56 29.72 -12.92% -19.73 -26.83 7.1 IT Services 29.51 23.34 -26.44% 1.65 1.16 -42.24% 20.66 18.68 -10.60% 6.55 2.42 4.13 Software 51.72 33.79 -53.06% 4.13 2.81 -46.98% 34.27 23.95 -43.09% -5.86 -8.17 2.31 Communications Equipt 30.89 28.48 -8.46% 1.76 1.61 -9.32% 22.68 24.1 5.89% -0.91 -9.61 8.7 Hardware/Peripherals 19.95 24.67 19.13% 1.6 1.24 -29.03% 24.86 21.68 -14.67% -8.42 -8.33 -0.09 Electronic Equipment 26.86 21.26 -26.34% 1.58 1.3 -21.54% 29.04 21.35 -36.02% 1.9 -1.77 3.67 Semiconductors* 32 31.77 -0.72% 3.01 2.41 -24.90% 26.04 28.86 9.77% 4.35 -1.34 5.69 Integrated Telecom Sces 32.6 19.95 -63.41% 1.58 1.2 -31.67% 42.37 23.83 -77.80% -10.2 -11.97 1.77 Wireless Telecom Sces 37.72 27.57 -36.82% 1.69 1.75 3.43% 51.57 31 -66.35% -1.3 -14.25 12.95

* Averages since 2003

The following charts give an idea of the current status of three valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better; for ROE higher is better. On the charts below higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/Sales relative to historical average:

Price/Free Cash Flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLK with SPY in the last three months (chart from freestockcharts.com).

