Consensus Has Now Priced In A Delayed Global Oil Storage Rebalancing

We list four things that the oil markets are not currently pricing in.

WTI futures curve is now below $50/bbl all the way to the end of 2020.

Welcome to the global rebalancing edition of Oil Markets Daily!

This depressed price curve reflects the current sentiment embedded in the market, “Lower for longer.” In a report published by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, the once bullish Sellside bank has now tempered down its tone for global oil prices. The chart below illustrates their view now and their view previously perfectly:

So, was the recent two weeks back-to-back of bearish EIA crude storage data the cause for the increasing pessimism or something else?

1) Libya and Nigeria have surprised to the upside so far this year.

Libya’s crude production has rebounded back above 800k b/d, and Nigeria’s crude production has seen minimal disturbances this year. The two countries produce mainly light sweet crude, which the market is not in high demand for ( see article here for explanation). As a result, Atlantic basin is overfilled with tankers and this has echoed across the globe.

The simple explanation for the lack of “buying” is due to a delay in crude import quotas from China. Energy Aspects several month ago wrote a section titled, “When Shandong (China’s teapot refinery hub) sneezes, the world catches a cold.” The section discussed why China was so important to the global oil rebalancing, and when teapot refiners stop buying, the impact is immediately seen in the global demand and supply balances.

This is also why we wrote a piece on why the Saudis need to cut oil exports to Asia first before the US. Chinese refineries will draw down storage first before paying higher global prices, and this will have an immediate impact on global balance.

Nonetheless, the market is contending to fight off the increased exports from Libya and Nigeria, and while the market will eventually absorb the excess light crude, for the near-term, prices could remain subdued.

2) US shale production growth being revised higher.

The second bearish point the consensus has now factored into the price of oil is the bullish forecasts for US shale oil production growth. Below is a good illustration of this from Merrill:

BOAML is not the only one with this bullish view on US shale. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Rystad Energy, and many others are forecasting on average a 1 million b/d increase in US shale crude production growth (exit-to-exit).

IEA has also recently revised higher US shale production growth, and the market has now factored this into the price.

Thoughts

From the various reports we’ve read, it’s now clear to us what the consensus has now priced in and what the consensus has not. Here are some points below that the consensus has not priced in:

1) Increasing geopolitical risks developing in Middle East.

2) Potentially lower oil prices impacting US shale.

3) Lower prices resulting in higher than expected global oil demand.

4) Another year of lower capex, which will see conventional capex down for 3-years in a row (a record).

We will stick with the most obvious ones for now, but understanding what’s priced in and what’s not gives us some context as to weigh the probability of where prices will go in the future.

We think while the above 4 points are underestimated currently, the consensus bearish narrative also chimes true for near-term oil prices. Being positioned correctly in the right investments or trading vehicle is more important in our view, as one can handicap their odds given their probabilistic adjusted outlook for oil prices. For more info on where we are investing in energy, please sign up here for more info.

