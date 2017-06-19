Brookfield Renewable: Still A Valued Dividend Stock After Q1

Shareholders of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSX:BEP.UN) have enjoyed healthy capital appreciation and consistent dividend hikes in the past few years. However, its payout ratio was at 98% and went above 100% of its funds from operation (FFO) in 2015 and 2016 respectively. In February, BEP also announced a 5% quarterly dividend hike. The financial statement of Q1 2017, which was released in May, also showed a decrease of FFO from the same period last year. These raised some concerns for investors of whether the business' dividend is sustainable or not. Based on the company future organic growth and acquisition plans, analysis shows that BEP's dividend will likely to remain sustainable and might continue to grow annually, though likely at the low end of the management's target increase range.

Business Overview

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a portfolio of assets that generate electricity from renewable resources. Its power generation segments include hydroelectric, wind, solar, and others. It is one of the largest publicly traded pure-play renewable power business globally with approximately 10,600 MW of installed capacity. The business is geographically diversified in 15 different markets in 7 countries includes Canada, United States, Colombia, Brazil, and Britain. Hydroelectric accounts for 88% of its power generation. Over 90% of BEP's power generation portfolio is contracted with 17 years of inflation-protected contract terms. This provides a stable and predictable cash flow, although subject to climate and weather conditions.

Source: June 2017 Corporate Profile

BEP's Global Operation (Source: June 2017 Corporate Profile)

From an investor's perspective, BEP has done a great job rewarding its shareholders in the past 6 years. Since its IPO, the business has delivered six consecutive years of dividend increase at a compound annual growth rate of 6.2%. During this time frame, BEP generated 14% compounded annualized return to its shareholders. From YTD, the stock price surged 8.4%, and 15.6% in the past 52 weeks.

Past Annual Distribution (Source: June 2017 Corporate Profile)

Strong Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2017, BEP has a total asset of $27 billion, and about $15 billion of total liabilities. BEP's long term debt to capital ratio at the end of the quarter is 39%. Over the past 7 years, BEP has gradually decrease its ratio from 52% in 2010 down to 39%, as per S&P Global Market Intelligence. This is lower than the industry average as many corporations carry a ratio higher than 50%. BEP's debt has an average remaining term of 9 years. Among these debts, around 80% is fix rated with the average interest rate of ~4.5%. Its EBITDA to interest ratio is around 3 giving a healthy safety of margin to face unfavorable conditions.

(Source: June 2017 Corporate Profile)

This healthy balance sheet allows BEP to engage in future capital expenditure as well as acquisition and merger. In fact, BEP and its parent company Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) has done an excellent job in the past to acquire high-class companies at discount. The recent announcement to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Terraform Global and a controlling 51% interest in TerraForm Power is a good example of its acquisition strategy.

Financial Highlights

The table below illustrates the financial highlights of BEP in Q1 2017. In the past quarter, improved hydrology helped to generate higher capacity than the same quarter 2016. Total capacity generated was 10,484 GWh, 16% higher than last year. Strong inflows in North America, improved conditions in Colombia and Brazil, and with a strong portfolio of Wind power generation helped to deliver a strong output quarter. However, its revenue only increased slightly. This was primarily de to lower merchant power prices in Colombia. BEP's net income decreased from $79 million to $27 million due to a decrease in FFO and an increase in depreciation expense.

Summary of Historical Quarterly Results (Source: Q1 2017 Financial Statement)

For businesses operating in the utilities and power generation sector, FFO is a better metric to analyze its dividend sustainability than earnings. The reason is that non-cash factors such as depreciation, amortization, deferred taxes, etc. often causes earning fluctuations. In the past quarter, FFO was $166 million, a $21 million decrease from the same quarter last year. Since revenue went up slightly from last year and that operating expense decreased by $1 million, the decrease of FFO was largely due to an increase in interest expense as financing is required to fund BEP's growth portfolio. BEP is loading up debt to finance on future growth projects.

FFO per unit was down to $0.55 from $0.68 from the same quarter last year. The quarterly distribution the business pays to its shareholder for the current quarter is $0.4675. It appears that at least in this quarter, the payout ratio is still below 100%. However, as the table above shows, FFO for the periods between Q2 to Q4 in the past two years been lower than Q1. If we add up Q1 to Q4 in 2016, BEP has a payout ratio of 123% of its FFO.

The management has set a desired target payout ratio of 70% of its FFO. However, BEP's payout ratio in the past few years appear to be much higher. The concern about its dividend sustainability appears to be valid. Clearly, BEP will need to find a growth engine to grow its FFO.

Future Growth

In the past quarter, BEP announced that together with its parent company Brookfield Asset Management, they will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Terraform Global and a controlling 51% interest in TerraForm Power. The TerraForm companies have a total of approximately 3,600 MW of power capacity of which BEP will have about 30% of its capacity interest. It is estimated that BEP will commit approximately $500 million, which will be funded through available liquidity. The positive side of this acquisition is that most of TerraForm's power capacities are contracted. TerraForm companies' portfolio of assets is also geographically diversified with assets in the U.S., Brazil, India, and China. The portfolio also gives BEP a foothold in solar energy capacity. There is no news of the exact date of final closing yet as it depends on several closing conditions. Through this acquisition, the company is expected to generate considerable amount of cash flow. This will boost BEP's FFO although the exact numbers are uncertain.

Brookfield Renewable currently has 169MW of projects that is in construction and is expected to commission before the end of 2018. There are also another 127MW of construction ready projects. Together, the management expected to add $40~45 million to its FFO annually by 2019-2020. This represents about 10~19% increase from its FFO in 2016. Together with its acquisition of TerraForm, FFO growth is expected. Although, how much it will grow is still not clear.

Construction and Advanced Projects (Source: June 2017 Corporate Profile)

Investor Takeaway

BEP's first quarter revenue shows a weak growth in its revenue due to weak power pricing environment despite power capacity growth. Investors might be concerned about future growth. However, its organic and acquisition growth plan should be able to increase its cash flow gradually. Although it is difficult to predict how much it will grow, the business has the potential to continue to increase its dividend at an annual rate of 5-9% and deliver 12-15% of long-term total return to its shareholders as per management's target. The strong balance sheet offers another layer of protection for its dividend payout.

However, it may take a few years to normalize its payout ratio to its target of 70% of FFO. Factoring the uncertainty of the acquisition, and its climate/weather dependable business, investors need to be cautious as FFO growth may be slow in the future. This may affect its future dividend growth rate. Nevertheless, BEP's business is predictable and most of its power capacity generated is contracted for long term. With its organic and acquisition growth plan, BEP appears to be a safe dividend stock to hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.