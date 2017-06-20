Precious Metals Continue To Correct

Precious metals all moved their most recent highs earlier in June, but now as the end of the second quarter is approaching prices have experienced yet another corrective period.

All of the precious metals remain far above the level they were trading at in late 2015. Gold hit its lowest price at $1046.20 in December 2015 which was the lows since 2010. However, gold has not slipped below the $1000 level since 2009 and remains around the $1246 level as of Monday, June 19. Silver traded to a low of $13.635 in December 2015, the lowest price since 2009 and the last time silver traded below $10 per ounce was back in 2008. Silver was just under the $16.50 level on June 19. Platinum waited until early 2016 to reach its lowest price since 2008 at $812.20, and it was around $925 as of the close of business on Monday. Meanwhile, palladium has been the best performing precious metal since the start of 2016 but it was trading $451.50 in early 2016, the lows since July 2010 but it had climbed to the $856 per ounce level at the start of this week.

All of the precious metals are appreciably higher than they were back in late 2015 and early 2016 but they have all corrected to the downside over recent weeks.

A bumpy ride in 2017

We have had a bumpy ride for precious metals in 2017. The year started with the rare metals coming off lows last December, and all are now trading at higher levels. Meanwhile, the path higher has been anything but a roaring bull market. Source: CQG

August COMEX gold futures closed on December 30, 2016, at $1159.40, around $26 above the December 15 lows. As the daily chart highlights, the yellow metal had been making higher highs until April 17 when August gold traded to just over $1300 per ounce. The latest rally took gold to a high of $1298.80 on June 6, but it has since corrected back to the $1245 level. Source: CQG

July silver futures closed 2016 at $16.06 per ounce after trading as low as $15.86 on both December 20 and 23. Silver got up to a high of $18.725 on April 17 and then fell back to that $16.06 level on May 9. The latest rebound took the price to $17.745 on June 6, but it has been heading back towards that $16.06 level once again over recent weeks, trading at $16.48 on June 19.

While gold has been working its way higher over the course of 2017 and silver has been trading in a wide range from $16.06 to $18.725, platinum peaked early this year, and the price action has been less than inspiring. Source: CQG

July platinum futures closed 2016 at $908.50 after trading to a low of $896.90 on Dec. 15. On Feb. 27, the rare precious metal reached its high for the year at $1050.40, and since then it has been making lower higher. The most recent peak came on June 6 at $969.50, but the price has once again dropped to around the $925 level. Platinum has not traded at over $1000 per ounce since early March, and it is trading close to a record historical low against gold at a $320 per ounce discount. "Rich man's gold" has been a laggard and the worst performing precious metals for days, weeks, months, and at this point years when it comes to its price action compared to other precious metals.

While platinum has been the dog of the sector, palladium has been a star performer. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of NYMEX palladium futures highlights, the precious metal closed 2016 at around the $680 per ounce level. Palladium was the best performing precious metal of 2016. So far in 2017, palladium has continued in its leadership role, making higher highs and higher lows with its most recent peak coming on June 9 when the nearby NYMEX futures contract traded at just above the $900 per ounce level for the first time since 2014. September palladium futures were trading around $870 on Monday, June 19.

After recent peaks, all four of the precious metals have turned south, and the bumpy road in 2017 is continuing as we are coming to the midway point of this year.

Gold falls below the midpoint of the recent range

Gold has been having a tough time since its most recent attempt at the $1300 per ounce level on June 6. Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrated the range in August gold futures since the lows in December 2016 has been $1133.30 to $1300.30. The midpoint of that range was $1216.80 which was only $1 below the May 9 lows. Gold held the 50% retracement level, but now it is trading below the midpoint of its most recent band from $1216.80 to $1300.30 at $1258.55 per ounce. Meanwhile, the momentum indicator in the yellow metal has declined into oversold territory, and open interest has moved lower since the most recent high. Falling price when open interest is moving lower is not a technical validation of an emerging bearish trend in a futures market. Gold will need to hold above the $1216.80 level to keep its pattern of higher lows in 2017 intact.

Silver approached critical support

Silver has been trading in a wide range from $15.86 to $18.725 on the July futures contract since late last year. Source: CQG

The daily silver chart shows that the volatile precious metal has been trading in a wide range and the price must hold $16.06 to avoid a test of $15.86 and $15.70, the critical support level on the weekly chart. Silver, like gold, has moved to an oversold condition when it comes to momentum and open interest has also been edging lower during the current price correction. Both silver and gold appear to be searching for their next bottom at this time. There are so many issues facing the world from both an economic and political perspective these days. Fear and uncertainty in markets tend to drive the prices of gold and silver higher, and it is likely just a matter of time before buying returns to these markets which will cause another round of rebounds in the prices of these metals.

Platinum continues to lag

Platinum has been the worst performing precious metals for quite some time. In 2016, the price of platinum only managed a 1.58% gain while gold was up over 8%, silver moved 15.63% higher, and palladium was up almost 21%.

Platinum has declined against all other precious metals, and that trend continued. In Q1 of this year, while platinum gained 5.21% gold, silver, and palladium all posted higher price increases. As Q2 comes to an end in two weeks, platinum continues to lag most of the other precious metals in the sector when it comes to its price performance. Platinum is a laggard, but palladium is a leader.

Palladium corrects but remains the strongest metal in the sector

Very often, the best performing commodity during one period corrects and becomes the worst in the next period. However, palladium has bucked that trend, and the price of the metal has defied gravity since the beginning of 2016. At $856 per ounce, palladium is almost $60 above its Q1 closing price, $175 above its 2016 close and almost $300 above the price it was trading at on the final day of trading in 2015. Palladium remains the strongest metal in the sector, and its bullish performance continues.

While the rare and lustrous metals are currently moving lower from their most recent highs, I believe that precious metals are fast approaching levels where they will find bottoms once again. I am a scale down buyer of all of the metals in this sector from current levels. The line in the sand for gold and silver are just below $1220 and at $16.06 per ounce respectively. When it comes to platinum, the performance of palladium is likely to cause industrial users to turn to platinum as the metal is now trading at only a $70 per ounce premium, the lowest level since 2002. Both metals have properties that make them interchangeable which bode well for the price of platinum in the future. The world remains a volatile place when it comes to the current economic and political landscapes. Therefore, it will not be long before an event causes another attempt at a rally in the sector.

Gold and silver have declined into oversold territory on short-term charts, and their open interests have been declining alongside price. I am leaving room on the downside to add to long positions as it is never a good idea to put of one's eggs in one basket. The dollar has bounced from recent lows and interest rates are moving higher after the latest Fed meeting. Precious metals continue to correct, but there are signs that the downside momentum is running out of steam in a world where uncertainty and fear can return in the blink of an eye.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am a scale down buyer of precious metals including gold, silver, and platinum from current prices.