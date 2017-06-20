European Metals Has A Massive Low Cost Lithium Spodumene Project In Europe

Valuation is attractive with several catalysts coming in the next year.

Cinovec is a massive low grade resource with very valuable by-products such as tin and tungsten. The resource is currently at 6.99mt of lithium carbonate equivalent with exploration upside.

European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] (OTC:ERPNF) - Price = AUD 0.76

ASX:EMH price chart 2012-2017

European Metals Holdings (("EMH")) is an Australian company with a huge 100% owned lithium-tin-tungsten Cinovec project. It is one of the largest lithium spodumene deposits in the world, albeit at low grade. In 2012, EMH purchased a 100% interest in the exploration rights to the Cinovec project area together with an extensive database. The project was previously a tungsten mine in WWII.

The Cinovec project is located 100 km NW from Prague in the Krusne Hore Mountains on the border with Germany, situated in the heart of Europe with ready access to end user car makers and companies involved in energy storage. The project is located within close proximity to large industrial and chemical plants with excellent support services in Czech and Germany, adjacent to a main road with two rail lines within 10 km of the deposit.

Cinovec location map

Currently, they have completed their Preliminary Feasibility [PFS] Stage, and are further building their resource towards a bankable Feasibility Study (FS) due out around April 2018. If results are successful as is widely expected and funding is raised, then construction would begin, with production to commence in H1 2019, all running to plan. This would be subject to being able to raise the estimated US$393m (AU$ 510m) CapEx to build the mine and processing plant.

European Metals lithium project and resource details

The company states, "Cinovec is the largest lithium resource in Europe and one of the largest non-brine lithium resources in the world."

Their Cinovec lithium-tin project has a JORC indicated and inferred ore resource of a massive 656 million tonnes grading 0.43% Li2O (spodumene), or 6.99 million tonnes (mt) of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE). This compares to Pilbara Minerals' [ASX:PLS] (OTCPK:PILBF) very large resource of 156.3Mt grading 1.25% Li2O, containing 1.95 Mt of lithium oxide (or ~4.9mt LCE).

Added to this the company expects a further 3.4-5.3 mt LCE exploration upside at similar grades. If successful this would bring the total lithium carbonate resource to around 10.4-12.3mt LCE, among the largest of any global lithium project. By comparison, Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (OTCQX:LACDF) is known for their huge lithium brine resource (50% owned with SQM) of 11.849mt LCE.

Equally as important is their by-products including 262,600t of tin, and 91,910t of tungsten, and some potash.

The graph below shows the European Metals "spodumene ore" resource as being by far the largest, and after adjusting for the low grade it is still very large, as I discussed above.

EMH global lithium spodumene resource size and grade comparison

European Metals Preliminary Feasibility Study results

European Metals announced their PFS on April 19, 2017. Note that the tonnage used in the PFS represents only 5.2% of the total mineral resource and 9.9% of the indicated mineral resource. This is very important to remember as was basically the cause of the NPV not being much higher. The market reaction was disappointment with the PFS (NPV and IRR), and the stock price fell quite heavily. By comparison, Pilbara Minerals' DFS stage 1 result was a NPV-10% of A$709m.

Based on a 1.7m tpa operation and a USD LCE 10,000/t price, the key results included:

Post-tax NPV 8% of US$540M (AU$700m) with excellent margins, with a post-tax IRR of 21%.

Average annual production of approximately 20,800t battery grade lithium carbonate.

Lithium carbonate cost of production of US$3,483 net of by-product credits.

Forecast life-of-mine of 21 years.

Capital cost of US$393m (~AU$510m).

Of note, was the low operating cost forecast of just US$3,483, due to significant tin, tungsten and potash by-product credits. There are also rubidium, scandium, niobium and tantalum by-products. The company states: "The ore is amenable to single stage crushing and coarse SAG milling, reducing capital and operating costs, whilst reducing complexity." Additionally, the project will benefit from low cost electricity, low cost labor and proximity to infrastructure.

Managing director Keith Coughlan said, "the study [PFS] highlights the potential for Cinovec to be the world's lowest cost hard rock producer of lithium carbonate due to its unique geological and metallurgical characteristics."

In response to the negative reaction to the PFS, Broker SP Angel said, "a forthcoming definitive feasibility study should firm up the project parameters. We look forward to future developments." My view was the market over-reacted.

EMH (Cinovec) forecast cost of production comparison

Production plans

Production is expected to start around Q2 2019. I would expect that the FS or DFS will be based on a larger percentage of the resource and a higher production volume, thereby greatly improving the NPV of the project.

Valuation

Currently, there are no earnings as the mine is not yet built. European Metals' enterprise value is US$70m.

Enterprise Value comparison of two similar projects

Enterprise Value (US$, millions) Pilbara Minerals 300 Lithium Americas 260 European Metals 70

We can see from the above table that European Metals' enterprise value is very low still (about 4x lower), especially if we double Lithium Americas (OTCQX:LACDF) to adjust for the fact they own 50% of their lithium resource. The main reason for this is that European Metals is at an earlier stage with no DFS yet, no off-take or equity partner, and no project funding yet. Their resource and cost of production are comparable, but both Pilbara Minerals (funded to production, 20-year off-take partner) and Lithium Americas (funded to production, off-take partners) are now mostly de-risked. The other reason is their DFS was a bit disappointing, as discussed. I see a high chance these issues will be resolved in the next year and the stock will re-rate significantly higher.

My model has a price target for EMH of AUD 1.78 by end 2019, assuming full production (20,800tpa LCE) in 2019, an average selling price of US$10,000/t, and cost of production of US$3,483/t net of by-product credits. I see significant further upside to that target assuming the stock de-risks and an improved FS or DFS is released.

Next steps/Catalysts

2017 - Further drilling results and a resource increase.

2017 - Equity partner off-take discussions.

~April 2018 - Bankable Feasibility Study released.

Mid 2018 - Construction to begin.

Early 2019 - Production to commence.

Competitors

Competitors include the top 3 producers which are non-pure plays - SQM (NYSE:SQM), Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), and FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC). The top pure play currently producing miners are Orocobre (ASX:ORE) (OTCPK:OROCF), Tianqi Lithium (SHE:002466), Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium (SHE:002460), Galaxy Resources (ASX:GXY) (OTCPK:GALXF), Mineral Resources [ASX:MIN], and Neometals [ASX:NMT] (OTC:RRSSF). The near-term producers include Pilbara Minerals, Alliance Mineral Assets Limited [SP:AMS] /Tawana Resources [ASX:TAW], Altura Mining [ASX:AJM] (OTCPK:ALTAF), Kidman Resources [ASX:KDR], Critical Elements (TSXV:CRE) (OTCQX:CRECF), Nemaska Lithium (OTCQX:NMKEF) [TSX:NMX], Lithium Americas, Lithium X (OTC:ROCEF) (TSXV:LIX), Neo Lithium (OTCQX:NTTHF) [TSXV:NLC], and Bacanora Minerals (OTC:BCRMF) [TSXV:BCN].

Risks

European Metals may not be able to raise the US$393m (~AU$510m) to fund the mine and plant.

European Metals may not get the environmental and mining permitting approved. Seems unlikely as Cinovec was a previous tungsten mine, and is in a mining-friendly community.

Mining risks, including underground mining.

Lithium price falls back sharply due to oversupply. Unlikely for some time as demand is rising faster than supply. European Metals will be one of the lowest cost spodumene producers in the market.

Tin prices collapse. This by-product is a key to lowering the cost of production.

Lithium replaced by other chemistries. Unlikely, as no other technology is as compelling as lithium. Plus, lithium itself is only <5% of the cost of manufacturing lithium batteries. You can view the battery cost breakup here.

Electric vehicle [EV] adoption to stop or slow considerably. Possible, but unlikely as lithium battery and EV prices are dropping.

Political and corruption risk - moderate being based in the Czech Republic.

Liquidity risk for those investors buying on the UK AIM exchange. Better to buy on the ASX as there's higher liquidity.

Conclusion

European Metals is sitting on a massive lithium spodumene and tin-tungsten resource, the largest in Europe, and in the top 5 globally. Whilst the lithium grade is low, that is offset by excellent by-products, allowing the cost of production (net of by-product credits) forecast to be the lowest of any spodumene projects globally.

The current PFS result of a post-tax NPV8% of US$540m is average, and not yet that impressive, especially considering the high Capex of US$393m. This is mostly as it was based on a mere 9.9% of the resource. However, my view is that the resource will grow substantially (~50%) during the next year, and the company will increase the forecast lithium production for the FS or DFS, resulting in a significantly larger NPV. This was done by Pilbara Minerals with their stage 1 (NPV 10% of AU$709m) and stage 2 DFS (NPV10 of AU$1,165m).

Valuation is attractive right now due to the disappointing PFS reaction, and because they are still at a relatively early stage. Given the low cost of production, huge lithium resource, the company should be able to progress with the next stages (FS or DFS, permits, equity off-take partner). With each success, the stock price should steadily rise.

My current price target is AUD 2.86 for end 2019 (3.7 x gain), with upside if they expand their lithium production volumes as I expect. I rate them a strong speculative buy.

