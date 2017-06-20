GoPro: Great Products But Bad Share Price

Investment Thesis

The action cameras sold by GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) certainly are well-thought through. They are light, small and easy to attach to vehicles. There is clearly a large addressable market for its products. However, in spite of GPRO trading near all-time lows, my favorite place to search for bargains, this stock is still too expensive for me.

This article offers a business overview of GoPro, followed by its financials, valuation work and potential investment risks.

Business Overview

GoPro's newest product, the HERO5 Black, saw huge demand in the quarter. The company was able to leverage its strong brand, which translated into a best-selling product in 2017 Q1 on a unit and dollar basis, implying strong pricing power among the company's fan base.

GoPro's heavy-priced drone (over $1000 average price), Karma, also delivered strong numbers. However, the Karma drone carries lower margins than the company's other products, dragging down its overall margins in the quarter.

Moreover, the company's revenue saw strong growth and was up 19% YoY. The skeptic analyst in me suspects that launching two products within one quarter might have skewed its comparative financials. Skepticism aside, the company's strong revenue growth was weighted down by its cost of revenue. HERO5's increased-functionality camera drove an increase of 640 basis points to its average cost per unit shipped. On the other hand, the company benefited by 380 basis points to its previously written-off discontinued cameras. Overall, its GAAP gross profit margin compressed by 110 basis points.

However, lower down the income statement, management's strong control over its expenses was reflected in GoPro's bottom line, which saw its EPS loss narrow from -$0.63 to -$0.44. The company's ability to bring down its costs came largely from reduced research & development activities, down 20% YoY. This is a non-recurring benefit which will need to revert in time if GoPro expects to keep releasing creative and innovative accessories for its cameras with cutting-edge software capabilities.

Financials

Source: Morningstar; Author's calculations

The company's financials paint a grim picture. Firstly, it has bad returns on invested capital. I have a habit of using FCF Margin as a proxy for ROE, but the ROE is not too dissimilar in GoPro's case.

Furthermore, in addition to having terrible returns on invested capital, one cannot say that the company has terrible returns on invested capital because it is investing for growth, because its 3-year CAGR is negative. GoPro ended 2014 FY with revenue of $1.4 billion and finished 2016 FY with $1.2 billion.

Financial Position

The convertible notes offering subsequent to the quarter end will offer GoPro some financial flexibility to effect its turnaround. The notes will be reflected in its balance sheet in the next quarter's results. However, the company has stated the majority of the proceeds from the offering - $92 million - will be used for general corporate purposes, with the rest of the proceeds being used to repurchases 9.2 million shares. However, since these shares are being accounted for under the Treasury method, they will not be used to reduce the total number of outstanding shares.

Valuation Relative to Peer Group

Source: Morningstar; Author's calculations

While the above table shows that the company's P/S ratio is in line with that of its peer group, this peer group has more diversified products as well as more financial resources. Therefore, the P/S ratio is actually higher for GoPro that it ought to be. More context can be derived from the fact that the company has no P/Cash Flow, since it has not generated any cash flow from operations throughout 2016 FY. Generally, I would rely on a DCF analysis for a commonsense back-up, however in GoPro's case, this was of little help.

DCF Analysis

From a practical standpoint, it is unreasonable to forecast the company's future cash flows, since it has such weak FCF generating capabilities. In order for me to be able to vaguely attempt to forecast its future FCF, GoPro must first consistently generate FCF, which it has not done in the recent past.

Investment Risks

One investment risk here which is obvious but needs to be highlighted is the fact that there are so many competitors. While the company's products certainly carry with them a "coolness" appeal, over time that appeal wears off. Particularly for cash-strapped youth (the company's most engaged customers, I suspect). There are many competitors that sell similar cameras (with some advantages and disadvantages over the GoPro series). Also worth mentioning are the innovative cameras that are added to smartphones, which offer consumers great 360-degree 4K streaming videos. Customers find themselves spoilt for choice. In the event that these competitors are able to increase their market share in action cameras at the expense of GoPro's market share, the stock would lose its ability to command such a high multiple and its share price would likely fall further.

GoPro is still a young company, and as such it must keep innovating and distributing cameras to remain relevant and to increase its brand strength. When the company experiences production issues like it did in the Fall of 2016, and there is a delay in shipping its cameras, it suffers more than the numbers would immediately reflect - the brand comes away tarnished. Particularly when GoPro generates nearly 50% of its revenue in the fourth quarter alone. This kind of delay in the crucial holiday quarter allows competitors with stronger distribution channels to capitalize and take away market share from its products.

Conclusion

Shareholders have seen the company's share price fall since the back end of 2014. The value investor in me initially appraised the share price with some optimism, feeling that so much pessimism was being priced in that it would surely be trading at a bargain price. But after more thorough research, I decided that the price is still too high for a company with as many execution risks as this young company has. Nevertheless, GoPro does now have some financial flexibility on its balance sheet, which piques my interest, and I will be following this company going forward and reporting my findings here.

