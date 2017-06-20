Qualcomm: Can It Retain Its Leading Position And Grow Revenues?

We believe that some revenue and net income fluctuations may still be present in the near future because of the litigations and the uncertainty of success in NXP integration.

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has recently exhibited a sharp decline in sales. Is the revenue expected to rebound and what may drive such fluctuations in the future? Apart from this, there are some other questions to be answered for a potential investor:

- Are there any new, more marginal products to be launched in the near future?

- Does QCOM have the resources to keep up with the fast pace of mobile components development?

In FY2016, QCOM derived a significant (33%) portion of its revenues from licensing sales. Unfortunately, in 1Q17 revenue from this source dropped by 39.7% YoY. Such a sharp decrease was mostly caused by one-off events related to litigations ($0.9bn) and fines ($1.0bn). Without these charges licensing sales would have grown by 4.5% in 1Q17 YoY and the company's bottom line would have grown more than 3 times from reported $0.75bn.

Is it likely that these events will repeat in the future? The company itself doesn't believe that any significant litigation currently outstanding has a merit. But it should be noted that QCOM's customer base is highly concentrated with 2 largest licensees exceeding 10% of revenue each, so if any of them challenges royalties as well, the company's net income may suffer significantly. The one-off event we discussed above was not attributable to one of the largest customers and still it resulted in almost 20% loss of total revenues in 1Q17.

The second important part of QCOM sales is equipment which grew in low double-digits in 1Q17 (by 10.2% YoY). Equipment sales are much less profitable with operating margin of just 12.9% vs. 87.1% for licensing sales in 1Q17. We believe that the company will reduce its inventories from currently elevated levels (+50% YoY) as sales in mobile devices market are expected to accelerate. According to IDC's latest forecast, handheld devices market is expected to show faster growth in 2017 (4.2% vs. 2.5% only in 2016).

The company faces difficulties with legal disputes and the evident slowdown in sales growth but QCOM is still a leader in the production of essential components for most of the mobile devices in the world, a market that has excellent growth opportunities. The management expects that 3G/4G device shipments will grow up to 9% in 2017. So we believe that revenues should recover from the one-off events mentioned above and resume their growth.

But what are the ways to improve the margins? It's difficult to emphasize any single action the company is undertaking to improve its margins as there are too many. Two most important events for the boost of profitability should be [i] completion of the acquisition of NXP (NASDAQ:NXPI) and [ii] commercial exploitation of 5G technology.

The first should increase the share of automotive, Internet of Things, security and networking products. NXP reported $9.5bn in revenues in FY2016, so QCOM should get approximately 50% boost to its revenues after the acquisition. The company's profitability should also improve as NXP has gross operating margin exceeding 40%. The deal priced at $38bn is moving towards its successful closure and QCOM has recently placed notes with $11bn face value to fund this purchase. Given this borrowing, the company's leverage should grow almost twice so that Debt/Equity ratio should amount to 0.73x, but that's still more than manageable. Interest expense to EBITDA (the only covenanted ratio) should also remain well above the allowed 3x value.

Regarding the second important point, 5G technology, its commercial deployment should start in 2019 only. So at the moment it is only resulting in elevated R&D expenses and pulls the company's bottom line down.

To stay competitive, QCOM has to maintain sufficient level of R&D expenses which averaged to $5.4bn over the last 3 years. The company has the resources necessary for this with annual pre-R&D income exceeding $11bn. In exchange for this spending, the company is very well protected from new competitors by high barriers to entry to its industry. It took QCOM vast R&D investments and years of work to achieve a world-leading position in wireless components market. Even though the competition is fierce and the company's market share is fluctuating, it's still very high. For instance, in cellular baseband processors market, QCOM possessed half of the world's market in 1H2016.

QCOM stock has a beta 1.5 which is quite common for hi-tech companies. In terms of stock price, QCOM had underperformed the NASDAQ Index significantly over the last 12 months (7% growth only vs. 27% for the index). But this was mostly related to a significant drop in share price in January, after the announcement of earnings decline because of licensing-related litigations.

Regarding the more stable income, the implied dividend yield is currently at 3.9%. Although this is almost equal to the AAA-rated corporate bond yield, equity instruments may be more attractive at the moment as bonds are likely to exhibit a decline in price when the Fed raises interest rates once again. There are also good prospects for QCOM dividend growth in the future. On May 26th, 2017 the company paid dividends of $0.57 per share, a 7.6% increase from the previous payout. It should also be noted that for the last 3 years dividend payouts have been increasing at 14.5% compounded growth rate.

To sum up, we believe that some revenue and net income fluctuations may still be present in the near future because of litigations and the uncertainty of success in NXP integration. Nevertheless, we suppose that the combined company's strong market position and diverse product line should ensure its leading positions in the market and decrease earnings volatility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.