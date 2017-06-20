Is Energy Transfer Partners A Screaming Buy?

Energy Transfer Partners' (NYSE:ETP) best new growth catalyst, the Dakota Access pipeline, may see a halting of operations. If this happens, it becomes more difficult for the company to hit its distributable cash flow guidance for the full year and opens it up to more environmental reviews. However, looking at this from a different light, the long term is now very attractive, as the high yield and risk/reward both signal a clear opportunity. The stock is heavily oversold right now, and the pressure from falling crude oil prices is exacerbating ETP's pain. I think investors need to wait this one out until we know more about DAPL's status before initiating a long position.

The Q2 Setback For Energy Transfer Partners

There are a variety of large-cap midstream companies that don't put their eggs all in one basket, and that helps to create safety should any one pipeline not see implementation or receive regulatory approvals. To make this as clear as possible, here's a listing of recent events and a quick synopsis:

On June 1, Energy Transfer Partners officially announced that the Dakota Access pipeline was in service, a monumental step towards boosting the company's distributable cash flow.

Separate from the Dakota Access pipeline, the Rover pipeline experienced a construction setback when FERC found "improper hydrocarbons" from diesel fuel in the drilling fluid.

Then, the North Dakota Public Service Commission is investigating (August end) whether or not Energy Transfer removed too many trees and/or Native American artifacts. The fine potential is only $400k, however.

Apparently, Energy Transfer Partners did not have $25 million worth of insurance and was "reprimanded" by Iowa regulators for failing to have such insurance.

The Standing Rock Sioux tribe has pushed the government for a new review of Dakota Access in order to better explain and quantify the impacts of a potential oil spill occurring under Lake Oahe.

A federal judge called for a greater environmental review of Dakota Access.

Needless to say, the last three weeks have been unfortunately eventful for Energy Transfer Partners. The stock has taken a bludgeoning and is now down 43.6% for the year. Operations are not halted, but it's a possibility that they will be. If the Dakota Access pipeline is halted, then expect the current downtrend in the stock to be exacerbated. The delay could be short or long, but considering that the operations would be halted for an environmental assessment, it could take several weeks before we see any sort of progress in terms of a federal judge giving the "OK" to resume operations.

The events of the last couple of weeks only become a real problem if flow is halted on Dakota Access. This pipeline is critical to the company's distributable cash flow recovery. To begin quantifying the importance, it is a pipeline capable of 520k bbl/day, spans 1,172 miles, and costs nearly $4.8 billion (of which $2.16 billion was directly attributable to ETP). Most analysts are expecting a large jump in distributable cash flow this year, up from the $3.51 billion posted last year.

I've seen estimates that range from $4.2-4.6 billion in distributable cash flow, which represents a 19.6-31.1% increase, with Dakota Access being a key driver. It will also marginally impact coverage, depending on how long it takes to resume operations, if suspended. However, the recent merger between ETP and Sunoco Logistics Partners (NYSE:SXL) has helped to boost coverage and alleviate short-term concerns.

Also, investors should note that ETP isn't the sole owner of this pipeline. So, while the impact on the stock is bad right now, it could be far worse if the company owned the entirety of the pipeline. Energy Transfer Partners currently has a 38.25% interest, with MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) and Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) owning a combined 36.75% and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) owning the remaining 25%. Still, investors are clearly being relentless with the stock, getting well out of the way while the company and regulators sort out the current issues. My guess is they'll wait until later this year before reconsidering entries, unless the stock dips further.

How To Play The Stock

Due to the stream of negative news, ETP broke through core support above $22 and has been on a rapid downtrend during the month of June. It's well away from its core moving averages, both of which are above $22. We have to remember that the events listed above were only partly driving the sell-off. A lot of negativity surrounding the stock also stems from declining crude oil prices. The commodity is currently sitting at $44.74/barrel, down nearly $10/barrel since early April. That kind of selling pressure, mixed with operational weakness surrounding Dakota Access, creates an immense shorting opportunity. However, depending on the perspective you have as an investor, it's not all doom and gloom.

The long-term perspective has to be kept in mind here. This is the lowest level we've seen since Q1 2016, back when crude oil was at $26/barrel. This is a clear opportunity. If crude oil continues to hang sub-$50/barrel, then we're not going to see a lot of long-term institutional buyers until that market rebalances. However, the current dip is again creating the best buying opportunity for a large-cap pipeline with a high yield, and that is attractive to large institutions. Assuming the complications with Dakota Access sort themselves out in a few months' time, then this stock becomes an incredible long-term opportunity.

This is a great time, too, to watch if any directors or C-suite members of the Energy Transfer family of companies are buying shares. Any buying would be a signal of confidence to the investment community that ETP's management isn't just going to let the stock free-fall.

Conclusion

If ETP can ride on the back of the recovery in crude oil pricing, as well as fully implement (in the short term) Dakota Access without any more open doors for environmental reviews, then this stock will take off. The three- to five-year window will be immensely profitable from a pure capital gains standpoint. Factor in a high distribution yield as well, and this stock is a long-term home run. The events that have taken place recently definitely set this stock back, and while momentum buyers may come in this week, it's best to let the bottom be hit and the beginning of an uptrend established before taking a long position.

