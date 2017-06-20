Valuation Dashboard: Utilities - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry and gives a list of 10 stocks. I update every month 8 lists like this one covering all sectors (some sectors are grouped). The 8 lists together have returned about 25% in 2016. If you want to stay informed of updates, click "Follow" at the top of this page. My Marketplace Subscribers have an early access to the stock lists before they are published as part of free-access articles.

Executive summary

For months, Utilities have been one of the 2 most overvalued sectors regarding historical average ratios (with Energy). The recent rally has driven overpricing a bit farther. However, the group of Independent Power Producers / Energy Traders stands out and looks relatively cheap, with a profitability (measured by ROE) slightly below the baseline. All other industries in Utilities are very overpriced, with a profitability close to historical averages.

Since last month:

P/E has deteriorated in all industries across the sector.

P/S has improved in Water Utilities and deteriorated elsewhere.

ROE has improved in Water Utilities and deteriorated in Independent Power Producers and Gas Utilities.

The SPDR Select Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) by more than 2%.

In this period, the 5 best-performing S&P 500 Utilities stocks are American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE:AWK), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI), NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) and SCANA Corp (NYSE:SCG).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for Price/Earnings and Price/Sales. The 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity are included in the final selection.

This strategy rebalanced monthly has an annualized return about 10.76% for a 17-year backtest. XLU has an annualized return of only 5.98% for the same period. Past performance is not a guarantee of future result. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

EIX Edison International UTILELECTRIC HE Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. UTILELECTRIC PCG PG&E Corp. UTILELECTRIC SO Southern Co. (The) UTILELECTRIC NJR New Jersey Resources Corp. UTILGAS SWX Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. UTILGAS UGI UGI Corp. UTILGAS WGL WGL Holdings Inc. UTILGAS DTE DTE Energy Co. UTILMULTI AWR American States Water Co. UTILWATER

Detail of Valuation and Quality indicators in Utilities on 6/17/2017

I take 3 aggregate industry factors provided by Portfolio123: Price/Earnings (P/E), Price/Sales (P/S), Return on Equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 3 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average ("Avg") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above ("D-xxx").

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S ROE Avg D-ROE Electric Utilities 21.68 15.94 -36.01% 2.39 1.22 -95.90% 9.04 10.43 -1.39 Gas Utilities 28.88 17.24 -67.52% 2.1 0.97 -116.49% 9.45 11.49 -2.04 Multi-Utilities 21.91 16.59 -32.07% 2.12 0.95 -123.16% 10.54 9.48 1.06 Water Utilities 31.11 23.68 -31.38% 7.66 3.94 -94.42% 7.97 7.96 0.01 Independent Power Producers / Energy Traders* 38.5 34.9 -10.32% 2.67 4.16 35.82% -9.05 -5.15 -3.9

* Averages since 2005

The following charts give an idea of the current status of two valuation factors (P/E, P/S) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/Sales relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLU with SPY in 1 month.

